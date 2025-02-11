Anzeige
Ashtead Group Plc - CFO Succession

Finanznachrichten News

Ashtead Group Plc - CFO Succession

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

11 February 2025

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead" or the "Group")

CFO Succession

Further to the announcement made on 3 September 2024 that Michael Pratt intended to retire from the business, he will step down as a director of Ashtead and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Group on 28 February 2025 and Alex Pease will become CFO with effect from 1 March 2025. Michael and Alex have worked together closely, since Alex joined the Group in October 2024, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Michael will be available to support the business until his retirement in September 2025.

Given the Group's intention to move its primary listing to the US, in common with US practice, Alex will not be appointed as a director of Ashtead.

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland Sam Cartwright +44 (0) 20 7379 5151


