Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 15:26 Uhr
Succession Resource Group: Shore Group Advisors and Butler Associates Financial Planners Merge to Support Growth, Succession, and Client Continuity

An intentional merger aligning growth, client continuity, and long-term succession strategy.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Succession Resource Group (SRG) is pleased to announce the completed merger of Shore Group Advisors and Butler Associates Financial Planners, effective January 1, 2026. The merger brings together two advisory teams affiliated with Osaic Wealth, Inc., united by a shared vision to better serve clients while creating long-term opportunities for their teams.

The combined firm will operate under the Shore Group Advisors name, expanding its ability to support clients across multiple states while maintaining continuity, service quality, and trusted advisor relationships. The merger also creates a stronger foundation for future growth, advisor development, and long-term succession planning.

"This merger wasn't about getting bigger for the sake of it," said Jon Shore, CFP, BFA, CEPA, Managing Director of Shore Group Advisors. "It was about building a structure that supports our clients, creates opportunity for our team, and gives us flexibility to grow thoughtfully over time."

"From the beginning, Jon and I were aligned on what mattered most - our people and our clients," said Jason Sturm, CFP, President of Butler Associates Financial Planners. "SRG helped us think through the economics, the transition, ownership, and the long-term vision so we could move forward with confidence and clarity."

Succession Resource Group served as the lead advisor on the transaction, guiding the firms through valuation, merger structuring, legal documentation, state filings, and coordination with tax professionals. SRG's work helped ensure a smooth transition while aligning ownership, incentives, and future leadership goals.

"This merger is a great example of advisors being intentional about their future," said Nicole Frey, CFP, Director of Team Solutions at SRG. "Shore Group Advisors and Butler Associates took the time to get the structure right so they can continue serving clients at a high level while creating opportunities for the next generation of advisors."

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group (SRG) is a specialized consulting firm providing strategy-first expertise for independent advisory firms and RIAs navigating valuation, ownership, and transition decisions. SRG supports clients with valuation, equity and compensation design, entity formation and optimization, succession readiness, and transaction strategy - Including buy-side, sell-side, and merger representation. With deep industry knowledge and white-glove service, SRG combines technical expertise with strategic guidance to support firm leaders in protecting enterprise value, reducing risk, and executing transitions aligned with their long-term goals. For more information, visit SuccessionResource.com.

Contact Information
Guy Littlefield
Marketing Specialist
Marketing@successionresourcegroup.com
(503) 427-9910

David Grau
President
david.graujr@successionresourcegroup.com
(503) 427-9910

SOURCE: Succession Resource Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/shore-group-advisors-and-butler-associates-financial-planners-merge-1143421

