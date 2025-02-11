Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): CKGSB Launches White Paper on Scaling Companies with Ecosystem Strategies

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where AI, digitalization, and geopolitical shifts are reshaping business strategy, companies must position themselves to scale effectively and adapt to changes. Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has released a new white paper, titled From Startups to Unicorns: Unlocking Growth Through Ecosystems, which offers practical strategies for companies to adapt to rapid changes by leveraging business ecosystems.

Today, companies can no longer compete as isolated entities, but as part of interconnected ecosystems of partners, suppliers, customers, and stakeholders that drive innovation, scale, and resilience. Ecosystem thinking enables businesses to integrate resources, foster collaboration, and co-create value. But how can companies leverage ecosystems for growth? This white paper introduces a new model for scaling and strategies to help businesses thrive, such as:

Globalization vs. Localization - Understanding when to expand internationally and when to focus on local market strengths.

Customer-Centric Ecosystems - Building business networks that foster deep emotional connections with customers.

Agile & Loosely-Tied Ecosystems - Leveraging flexible networks and strategic collaborations without rigid contracts.

Optimizing Supply Chain Strategies - Selecting the best ecosystem approach to enhance resilience and efficiency.

In the white paper, CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing emphasizes the importance of unicorns in driving economic disruption, a vital force for both economic development and social advancement. "As we reflect on the global unicorn ecosystem," he says, "it becomes increasingly important to focus on the next generation of unicorns and their role in shaping the future."

The white paper also features contributions from CKGSB's faculty. For example, Professor Li Yang, CKGSB Professor of Marketing, highlights the importance of customer-centric ecosystems through the success story of Hao Wang Shui, a Chinese beverage brand, which cultivated a tightly-knit community of brand advocates and partners to become a leader in the high-end beverage market. Professor Jon Liao, CKGSB Professor of Finance and Managerial Practice and former Chief Strategy Officer at JD.com, examines the hurdles AI startups face as they compete with tech giants like Meta and Amazon. "AI startups must rethink how they strategically collaborate with third-party partners to expand their capabilities and go beyond the limits of their value chain," he explains.

In light of rising protectionism, digital transformation, and AI-driven disruption, this resource provides invaluable guidance for entrepreneurs, startups, and business leaders striving to scale in today's fast-evolving global market.

Access the full white paper HERE.

