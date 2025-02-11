Sherwood Lumber Expands Distribution With Westlake Royal Building Products's Premier PVC Trim Brands

Sherwood Lumber continues so show rapid progress in the exterior building products and outdoor living segment.

Sherwood Lumber, a leader in the distribution of building materials, is proud to announce its new partnership with Westlake Royal Building Products to distribute Kleer® PVC Trim in the Mid-Atlantic region and Skytrim PVC Trim in the Northeast. This strategic expansion underscores Sherwood Lumber's commitment to providing innovative, durable, and high-performance exterior building products to its customers.

Kleer PVC Trim and Skytrim PVC Trim are recognized for their superior quality, low maintenance, and long-lasting durability, making them the preferred choice among builders and contractors seeking premium solutions for residential and commercial projects. By integrating these top-tier brands into its portfolio, Sherwood Lumber continues to elevate the industry standard while expanding its service capabilities.

"This partnership with Westlake Royal Building Products represents a pivotal step in Sherwood Lumber's long-term vision to be the preeminent distributor of exterior building products and outdoor living solutions," said Todd London, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sherwood Lumber. "By adding Kleer and Skytrim PVC Trim to our portfolio, we are not only enhancing our ability to serve our existing customers with greater efficiency but also expanding into new markets with cutting-edge solutions. This collaboration strengthens our logistical infrastructure, allowing us to provide superior service, optimize supply chain efficiencies, and reinforce our commitment to delivering the highest-quality materials with unmatched reliability. At Sherwood, we are continuously investing in partnerships that drive innovation, add value to our customers, and solidify our position as a trusted leader in the industry."

"Westlake Royal is thrilled to partner with Sherwood Lumber to expand the reach of our Kleer and Skytrim PVC Trim brands," said Mark VanHuffel, divisional sales manager - East, at Westlake Royal Building Products. "Sherwood Lumber has a strong reputation in the industry for excellence in distribution, and this partnership allows us to better serve builders and contractors with high-quality, durable solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration and continued growth."

Westlake Royal Building Products, a global manufacturer and supplier of innovative building materials, is widely respected for its dedication to quality, performance, and sustainability. This partnership aligns with Sherwood Lumber's mission to deliver best-in-class products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of builders, contractors, and homeowners.

About Sherwood Lumber

Founded in 1954, Sherwood Lumber is a national leader and solutions provider in the lumber and building materials industries. Specializing in high-quality lumber, panel, and exterior building products, Sherwood Lumber offers a full suite of value-added services, including just-in-time truckloads, mill-direct shipment, forward pricing, risk management, technical support, and best-in-class logistics. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and operational excellence, Sherwood Lumber is dedicated to being the preferred partner for building materials distribution.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

