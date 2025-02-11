HIGHLIGHTS

Extensive copper porphyry mineralisation identified in rock and channel sampling at Cinto Project, Peru.

Highlights include:

23.4m @ 0.88% Cu (Channel 1)



16.83m @ 0.52% Cu (Channel 6)



Cinto is located 15km SE of one of Peru's major copper mines, Toquepala (2,105mt @ 0.47% Cu resource- 200ktpa Cu production) 1

Scope for scale with potential porphyry style copper mineralisation over 1.75 square kilometres based on strong correlation of rock geochemistry and a large magnetic low geophysical anomaly, indicating widespread hydrothermal alteration.

Induced-Polarisation (IP) survey planning now underway following successful geochemical results.

Drill target definition underway and permitting initiated for drilling in second half of 2025.

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Latin American focused copper-gold explorer, Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Cinto Project in Peru.

Summary

The copper mineralisation at Cinto is predominantly seen in breccias, the major mineralisation host at the Toquepala Copper Mine, 15km northwest of Cinto. Geological similarities are evident between mineralisation styles at Cinto and Toquepala. Cinto is situated on the major Incapuquio Fault System which favoured the emplacement of intrusions related to large-scale porphyry copper deposits of Toquepala, Quellaveco, and Cuajone (Figure 1). Toquepala is one of Peru's major copper producers (200ktpa).

Executive Director, Mike Parker, commented:

"The Cinto Project continues to deliver excellent results and we have considerably expanded our porphyry copper mineralisation footprint. Equally exciting is that we are observing styles of copper mineralisation that resemble the main mineralisation styles of the massive Toquepala mine (196,600tpa copper) only 15km to the northwest. Our drone magnetometry geophysics correlates well with mineralisation and indicates potential for scale as well as new areas to follow-up. As a stand-alone project, Cinto is shaping up well as a significant mineralised copper porphyry target. When combined with our advanced targets and planned drilling at our Coastal Belt projects, our copper portfolio is truly outstanding.

This year will be a year of building on all the hard ground work of identifying our drill targets in 2024. We will start drilling at two of our projects, Chancho al Palo and Ilo Este, later this quarter depending on permits, while the Cinto Project will be advanced to drill in second half of 2025".

Cinto Project

The Cinto Project consists of eight tenements totalling 3,169Ha in the highly prospective Cenozoic Porphyry Belt of southern Peru, located some 15km to the southeast of the world class Toquepala Copper Mine (Figure 1). Cinto is geologically distinct from the rest of Solis' tenements which are situated in the older Jurassic-Cretaceous Coastal Belt of Peru (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Cinto tenements, Incapuquio Fault System, and geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure%201.jpg

Figure 2: Cinto Project Channel 7, sample 18369, taken across mineralisation in brecciated andesitic tuff exposed by gully erosion. Sample length 1.1m. Assay results: Au 0.535 g/t, Ag 25 g/t, Cu 8.7%, Mo 1 ppm, Pb 283 ppm, Zn 873 ppm.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure2.jpg

Figure 3: Solis' tenements in the Coastal and Cenozoic (Paleocene-Eocene) Belts with existing deposits and regional geology shown. Note new permit applications made north of Cinto in January 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure3.jpg

Results of rock and channel geochemistry sampling programs carried out at Cinto in the second half of 2024 have yielded highly encouraging results that confirm porphyry mineralisation over a broad area. Rock samples were collected from outcropping rocks of interest or on a sampling grid, whilst Channel Samples were continuous samples taken across zones of outcropping mineralisation, usually related to old workings or eroded gullies.

A site with historical workings previously rock sampled during reconnaissance surveys by Solis and reported in July 20242, has now returned 0.88% Cu over 23.40m in Channel 1. Approximately 500m to the east of the reconnaissance site, Channel 6 returned 0.52% Cu over 16.83m. Values of 5.80% Cu over 2.20m are also reported in an area 630m east of the reconnaissance site in Channel 7, whilst a high-grade narrow (20cm) vein and one metre wallrock grading 10.32% lead and 2.31% zinc was discovered in Channel 5 which is 2.5km to the east of the reconnaissance site at (coordinates East 337396 and North 8079489, Figure 6, Tables 1 & 3). Following these initial geochemical and mapping surveys, the Company is planning the layout of an IP survey in various zones to define drill targets.

A strong correlation is identified between copper mineralisation defined in the geochemical program and previously reported magnetic low geophysical anomalies (Figures 4 & 7). In the northeast of the licence, all channel samples and the majority of copper-anomalous rock samples fall within a magnetic low of dimensions 3km x 0.75km with the low core having a surface area of 1.75km2 creating scope for scale. This magnetic low anomaly is interpreted as being caused by magnetite destruction, a common occurrence in porphyry deposits where late-stage mineralising fluids react with magnetic minerals in a host rock, altering them to non- magnetic mineral species. Two further magnetic low anomalies are recognised locally - one with dimensions of 1km x 0.3km to the west of the low described above; and a further zone of 3.5 x 1.0km to the southwest (X and Y on Figure 7). Both areas are yet to be sampled, and the latter has coincident alteration mapped from WorldView-3 satellite studies previously reported2. Based on results to date, both areas are considered to be highly prospective for further porphyry copper mineralisation.

Previous Exploration at Cinto

Prior to Solis acquiring the Cinto tenements, limited systematic exploration had been completed and there are no records of previous drill programs. Solis commenced exploration with a WorldView-3 remote sensing survey, followed up by geological mapping. In 2023 and 2024, reconnaissance rock sampling led to the identification of an area of in-situ copper oxide mineralisation in old workings in the northeast of the property. Several samples returned assays in excess of 1% Cu (highest 7.14% Cu) in a circular area roughly 100m in diameter (Figure 4). In late 2024, Solis completed a drone magnetometry survey that identified areas of low magnetic response coincident and extending beyond the reconnaissance mineralisation3. Previous exploration results are summarised in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Previous exploration at Cinto: Total Field magnetic data (high magnetic response in red, low response in blue) overlaid by WorldView-3 alteration suites and geology/structure. "Cu" marks zone of high grade copper oxide samples from old workings, the original reconnaissance site sampled 1H 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure4.jpg

Cinto Structural Setting

Cinto sits astride or just south of the regional transcurrent Incapuquio Fault System (Figures 1 & 4). The fault's corridor of influence includes en echelon faults, and subparallel fault structures. In the Cinto area, the fault corridor has an approximate width of 2.5km across its predominant NW-SE strike direction. This fault system is believed to have influenced the emplacement of Late Cretaceous to Early Palaeogene (Cenozoic) granodioritic, dioritic, and monzonitic intrusions as well as related volcanic rocks of the Toquepala Group4. The large- scale copper porphyry deposits of Cuajone, Quellaveco, and Toquepala were formed during this intrusive phase (Figure 3) and are associated with, or emplaced within, volcanics of the Toquepala Group.

Cinto Mineralisation Style

In the reconnaissance area (Channel Samples 1-4, Figure 6), the mineralisation is localised in brecciated altered andesitic tuffs of the Toquepala Group. Quartz veining is seen forming the matrix of grossly brecciated and phylically altered units (Figure 5). Copper oxides are visible in the quartz veining and replacing tuffs in patches. Millimetric size textures on the veins and wallrocks are characteristic of intrusive hydrothermal breccias.

4 Structural Characteristics of the Incapuquio fault system, southern Peru, J. Jacay, T. Sempere et al, 2002

Figure 5: Channel 4 (viewed from north) sampled across brecciated and altered andesitic tuff outcrop exposed by old workings. Width of photo field of view is approximately 7m. Assay results returned over 0.00-5.50m (4.50m linear) are Au 0.011 ppm, Ag 3 ppm, Cu 1.03%, Mo 1 ppm, Pb 128 ppm, Zn 212 ppm.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure5.jpg

In the areas of Channel Samples 6-10 (Figure 6), the mineralisation occurs in intrusive hydrothermal breccias that have impacted andesitic tuffs of the Toquepala Group (Figure 2). Brecciation consists of quartz veining that separates and cross-cuts angular tuff clasts. Alteration includes abundant phyllic alteration and silicification. Copper oxide minerals occur in the quartz veins and also in patches and segregations in the clasts.

The above occurrences both resemble various phases of mineralisation at the Toquepala Copper Mine, some 15km northwest of Cinto, where intrusive hydrothermal breccias are a significant mineralisation host. The geochemistry reveals low to sporadic gold values which also resembles Toquepala. Generally low molybdenum values can be attributed to oxidation.

An outcrop of a mineralised quartz vein (20cm wide) occurs in granodiorites in the east of the property (Channel 5, Figure 6) and including 1m of granodiorite wallrock grades 10.32% lead and 2.31% zinc. Channel 5 is 2.5km to the east of the reconnaissance site at coordinates East 337396 and North 8079489. This occurrence is considered as a lateral expression to the copper-dominated mineralisation further west.

Cinto Geochemical Sampling 2024

During 2H 2024, 485 rock samples were collected (Tables 1-4). Of these, 333 were outcrop rock samples and 152 were channel samples from 10 separate channels. Channel sampling was carried out in areas of good to continuous outcrop, usually facilitated by the presence of old (>50 years) small scale surface workings - Channels 1,2,3,4,6,9,10 - or in areas of gully erosion. The 2H 2024 program complements the 45 rock samples taken in late 2023/1H 20242 and brings the total rock sampling inventory at Cinto to 530 samples.

The channels sampled are indicated in zones on the locality map, Figure 6 and results summarised in Table 1 with details in Table 3.

Figure 6: Cinto locality map of channel sampling areas underlain by total field drone magnetometry. Note that the channel sampling is located in zones of low magnetic response (blue-green colours) indicating hydrothermal alteration. The magnetometry is a valuable guide for exploration at Cinto. Channels 1-4 are located over the original reconnaissance site, reported in July 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure6.jpg

A summary of the channel sampling assay results is presented below in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary of channel sample geochemical assay results from Cinto Project. Zones highlighted in bold are >0.5% Cu. True length is calculated taking into account the linearity of the sampling line. Sampling was done predominantly at a high angle to outcrop strike within the constraints of shallow channel sampling.

For location coordinates of channel samples and all assays, refer Table 3, Appendix 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_table1.jpg

Additionally, 333 rock outcrop samples were analysed in an area of approximately 6 x 2km in the east of the permits. The results from these samples (Table 2 Table 4, Appendix 1) show a correlation of copper mineralisation with alteration (low magnetic response areas) around structures (Figure 7). Table 2 shows the highest Cu assays returned in rocks (does not include channel samples) and their geological context.

Table 2: Cinto rock samples geochemical assays reporting >0.5% Cu (17 out of 333 samples). Those in bold are within porphyry-style assemblages. Altered granodiorites are considered marginal to potential porphyry system. Note veins in granodiorite with high base metal values in east, close to Channel 5.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_table2.jpg

Figure 7: Cu anomalies from rock sample assays centred around structures with hydrothermal alteration. "X" and "Y" represent prospective areas of low magnetic response yet to be evaluated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_b82edaba84909973_015full.jpg

Results of the geochemical surveys

Following up on the initial rock geochemical sampling campaign of the reconnaissance site, the channel sampling and rock sampling geochemical results have:

confirmed the presence of porphyry style copper mineralisation in favourable structural locations with analogous characteristics to the nearby Toquepala porphyry

expanded the area of interest at Cinto with two newly discovered Cu-mineralised zones (Channels 6 & 7-10) 500m and 630m east of the reconnaissance site (Channels 1-4)

demonstrated a strong spatial correlation of copper mineralisation with the magnetic low geophysical anomaly that indicates a zone of hydrothermal alteration. Several such areas, particularly to the west of the project, have yet to be evaluated, indicating a potential for further large-scale mineralised systems at Cinto

demonstrated the potential for associated polymetallic mineralisation (Pb, Zn, Ag) around the copper-dominated area with the discovery of highly mineralised, narrow structures approximately 2.5km east of the original site (Channel 5) and adjacent rock samples.

Next Steps for Cinto

Based on the geochemistry results, Induced-Polarisation (IP) programs are being planned to define drill targets. Drill permitting, including archaeological surveys, will commence with a target of drilling in the second half of 2025.

Solis will continue to investigate the potential of Cinto by testing the as yet unexplored low magnetic anomalies through a combination of mapping and rock geochemistry. Further areas for IP follow-up and drill target definition are expected to become apparent once all the tenement is explored.

5. Drilling Schedule

* Timeline dependent upon obtaining requisite permits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_drill%20table.jpg

ENDS

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru and currently holds 81 exploration concessions for a total of 69,200Ha (46 concessions granted with 35 applications in process).

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

APPENDIX 1

Table 3 Cinto Channel Sample Geochemical Assay Results

Sample

No. E

Coord N

Coord Elev. Chan

No. Notes Int.

From

m Int.

To

m Linear

Distance

m Corrected

Distance

m Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

% Mo

ppm Pb

ppm Zn

ppm 18095 335127 8079472 2360 CH1 Start Channel

Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 1.30 0.06 1 45 444 18096 335127 8079474 2360 CH1

2.00 4.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 4.00 0.03 1 50 270 18097 335127 8079475 2360 CH1

4.00 5.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 7.90 1.55 1 281 797 18098 335126 8079476 2360 CH1

5.00 6.00 1.00 0.85 0.007 6.40 0.16 1 344 348 18099 335126 8079477 2360 CH1

6.00 7.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 4.80 0.11 1 484 492 18100 335125 8079478 2360 CH1

7.00 8.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 4.00 0.09 1 437 250 18102 335125 8079478 2360 CH1

8.00 9.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 3.20 0.07 1 442 416 18103 335123 8079479 2360 CH1

9.00 11.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.03 1 149 215 18104 335121 8079479 2360 CH1

11.00 13.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.01 1 104 205 18105 335119 8079480 2360 CH1

13.00 15.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.90 0.01 1 142 283 18106 335117 8079480 2360 CH1

15.00 17.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.90 0.02 1 219 305 18107 335116 8079480 2360 CH1

17.00 18.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 0.80 0.02 1 293 308 18108 335115 8079479 2360 CH1

18.00 19.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 0.80 0.02 1 232 346 18109 335114 8079479 2360 CH1

19.00 20.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.00 0.02 1 97 270 18110 335113 8079479 2360 CH1

20.00 21.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.70 0.20 1 212 260 18111 335112 8079479 2360 CH1

21.00 22.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 3.00 0.23 1 65 275 18112 335111 8079480 2360 CH1

22.00 23.00 1.00 0.85 0.036 5.50 1.86 1 72 225 18113 335110 8079479 2360 CH1

23.00 24.00 1.00 0.85 0.011 3.40 0.88 1 39 302 18114 335109 8079479 2360 CH1

24.00 25.00 1.00 0.85 0.009 3.20 0.43 1 113 306 18115 335108 8079479 2360 CH1

25.00 26.00 1.00 0.85 0.017 4.40 0.84 1 84 541 18116 335107 8079479 2360 CH1

26.00 27.00 1.00 0.85 0.007 3.00 0.66 1 121 381 18117 335106 8079479 2360 CH1

27.00 28.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 2.00 0.06 1 311 276 18118 335105 8079479 2360 CH1

28.00 29.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 3.80 0.06 1 108 219 18119 335105 8079479 2360 CH1

29.00 30.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 2.00 0.03 1 71 179 18121 335104 8079478 2360 CH1

30.00 31.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 2.00 0.19 1 150 237 18122 335103 8079479 2360 CH1

31.00 32.00 1.00 0.85 0.037 5.50 4.33 1 524 331 18123 335102 8079479 2360 CH1

32.00 33.00 1.00 0.85 0.032 3.60 1.40 1 65 199 18124 335101 8079480 2360 CH1

33.00 34.00 1.00 0.85 0.061 6.40 2.04 1 59 248 18125 335100 8079480 2360 CH1

34.00 35.00 1.00 0.85 0.153 5.00 3.91 1 72 305 18126 335099 8079480 2360 CH1

35.00 36.00 1.00 0.85 0.006 2.20 0.27 1 75 246 18127 335098 8079481 2360 CH1

36.00 37.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.30 0.07 1 57 205 18128 335097 8079481 2360 CH1

37.00 38.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.80 0.05 1 46 190 18129 335096 8079482 2360 CH1

38.00 39.00 1.00 0.85 0.008 1.70 0.05 1 49 224 18130 335095 8079482 2360 CH1

39.00 40.00 1.00 0.85 0.078 6.20 2.77 1 29 579 18131 335095 8079483 2360 CH1

40.00 41.00 1.00 0.85 0.009 2.30 0.02 1 43 165 18132 335094 8079484 2360 CH1

41.00 42.00 1.00 0.85 0.007 2.30 0.03 1 99 149 18133 335093 8079484 2360 CH1

42.00 43.00 1.00 0.85 0.101 3.30 1.55 1 51 117 18134 335092 8079484 2360 CH1

43.00 44.00 1.00 0.85 0.006 4.10 0.06 1 142 233 18135 335091 8079484 2360 CH1

44.00 45.00 1.00 0.85 0.035 4.70 0.97 1 46 183 18136 335090 8079485 2360 CH1

45.00 45.50 0.50 0.43 0.003 0.80 0.07 1 31 210 18137 335090 8079485 2360 CH1

45.50 46.50 1.00 0.85 0.012 2.70 0.11 1 26 82 18138 335089 8079486 2360 CH1

46.50 47.50 1.00 0.85 0.027 12.30 1.06 1 15 100 18139 335088 8079486 2360 CH1

47.50 48.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.40 0.03 1 36 177 18140 335087 8079486 2360 CH1

48.50 49.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 0.90 0.01 1 66 240 18142 335086 8079487 2360 CH1

49.50 50.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.10 0.01 1 194 464 18143 335085 8079487 2360 CH1

50.50 51.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 0.80 0.01 1 690 443 18144 335084 8079487 2360 CH1

51.50 52.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.10 0.03 1 2160 739 18145 335083 8079488 2360 CH1

52.50 53.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.00 0.01 2 1675 980 18146 335083 8079488 2360 CH1

53.50 54.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 1.80 0.02 2 2090 773 18147 335081 8079489 2360 CH1

54.50 56.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 1.10 0.01 1 1045 375 18148 335080 8079490 2360 CH1

56.50 58.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.80 0.01 1 671 356 18149 335078 8079491 2360 CH1

58.50 60.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.80 0.01 2 217 250 18150 335076 8079492 2360 CH1

60.50 62.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.60 0.01 1 99 287 18151 335075 8079493 2360 CH1

62.50 64.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.60 0.01 1 95 265 18152 335073 8079494 2360 CH1

64.50 66.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.50 0.00 1 58 231 18153 335072 8079495 2360 CH1

66.50 68.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.50 0.01 1 40 180 18154 335071 8079497 2360 CH1

68.50 69.50 1.00 0.85 0.005 0.90 0.04 1 162 235 18155 335070 8079498 2360 CH1

69.50 70.50 1.00 0.85 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 268 238 18156 335070 8079499 2360 CH1

70.50 72.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.00 1 44 192 18157 335069 8079501 2360 CH1

72.50 74.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 47 173 18158 335068 8079502 2360 CH1

74.50 76.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.02 1 87 213 18159 335067 8079504 2360 CH1

76.50 78.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.03 1 534 286 18161 335067 8079506 2360 CH1

78.50 80.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.80 0.03 1 436 356 18162 335066 8079508 2360 CH1

80.50 82.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.80 0.02 1 211 262 18163 335066 8079510 2360 CH1

82.50 84.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.02 1 45 215 18164 335065 8079512 2360 CH1

84.50 86.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 31 197 18165 335064 8079514 2360 CH1

86.50 88.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 64 171 18166 335063 8079515 2360 CH1 End Channel Sample 88.50 90.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.03 1 163 250 18173 335154 8079540 2350 CH2 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.70 0.01 1 62 106 18174 335153 8079542 2350 CH2

2.00 4.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.50 0.02 1 134 195 18175 335152 8079544 2350 CH2

4.00 6.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 41 137 18176 335151 8079545 2350 CH2

6.00 8.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.70 0.03 1 47 178 18177 335150 8079547 2350 CH2

8.00 10.00 2.00 1.73 0.005 2.60 0.05 1 47 97 18178 335149 8079549 2350 CH2

10.00 12.00 2.00 1.73 0.005 3.20 0.27 1 93 141 18179 335147 8079550 2350 CH2

12.00 14.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.60 0.01 1 107 174 18181 335146 8079551 2350 CH2

14.00 16.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 1.20 0.03 1 89 176 18182 335144 8079553 2350 CH2

16.00 18.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 36 170 18183 335144 8079555 2350 CH2

18.00 20.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.70 0.01 1 40 138 18184 335142 8079556 2350 CH2

20.00 22.00 2.00 1.73 0.003 2.10 0.03 1 13 148 18185 335142 8079557 2350 CH2

22.00 22.40 0.40 0.35 0.005 10.60 0.72 1 31 698 18186 335141 8079558 2350 CH2

22.40 24.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 3.70 0.38 1 129 409 18187 335140 8079560 2350 CH2

24.40 26.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 42 175 18188 335139 8079561 2350 CH2

26.40 28.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 34 98 18189 335138 8079563 2350 CH2

28.40 30.40 2.00 1.73 0.005 0.25 0.01 1 20 90 18190 335137 8079565 2350 CH2

30.40 32.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.60 0.02 1 14 45 18191 335135 8079565 2350 CH2

32.40 34.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.00 1 5 31 18192 335133 8079565 2350 CH2

34.40 36.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.25 0.00 1 1 28 18193 335131 8079564 2350 CH2 End Channel Sample 36.40 38.40 2.00 1.73 0.003 0.70 0.01 1 3 27 18194 335118 8079562 2350 CH2A Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 35 166 18195 335116 8079563 2350 CH2A

2.00 4.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.50 0.01 1 88 171 18196 335115 8079565 2350 CH2A

4.00 6.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.70 0.01 1 47 109 18197 335114 8079566 2350 CH2A

6.00 8.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.00 1 87 200 18198 335112 8079567 2350 CH2A

8.00 10.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 44 159 18199 335110 8079568 2350 CH2A End Channel Sample 10.00 12.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 17 18 18200 335141 8079518 2355 CH3 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.65 0.021 2.80 1.73 1 136 345 18202 335140 8079519 2355 CH3

2.00 4.00 2.00 1.65 0.003 2.80 0.02 1 45 134 18203 335139 8079520 2355 CH3

4.00 4.25 0.25 0.21 0.077 5.10 4.73 1 54 255 18204 335138 8079521 2355 CH3

4.25 6.25 2.00 1.65 0.005 3.40 0.43 1 46 206 18205 335138 8079522 2355 CH3

6.25 6.50 0.25 0.21 0.017 9.50 4.35 1 71 758 18206 335137 8079523 2355 CH3 End Channel Sample 6.50 8.50 2.00 1.65 0.005 3.10 0.17 1 16 273 18207 335122 8079512 2360 CH4 Start Channel Sample 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.23 0.003 0.90 0.02 1 96 186 18208 335122 8079513 2360 CH4

1.50 3.00 1.50 1.23 0.005 3.10 0.65 1 127 203 18209 335121 8079514 2360 CH4

3.00 4.00 1.00 0.82 0.013 4.70 1.41 1 94 185 18210 335120 8079515 2360 CH4 End Channel

Sample 4.00 5.50 1.50 1.23 0.025 3.40 2.18 1 182 264 18240 337396 8079489 2277 CH5 Start Channel Sample 0.00 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.695 91.60 0.50 157 66700 15650 18242 337395 8079487 2276 CH5 End Channel Sample 0.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 0.663 294.00 1.35 83 110500 24600 18339 335634 8079449 2318 CH6 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.77 0.005 1.00 0.15 1 104 245 18341 335636 8079448 2318 CH6

2.00 4.00 2.00 1.77 0.036 1.00 1.74 1 144 325 18342 335637 8079447 2318 CH6

4.00 6.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.80 0.01 1 67 238 18343 335639 8079446 2318 CH6

6.00 8.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.80 0.01 1 56 180 18344 335641 8079446 2318 CH6

8.00 10.00 2.00 1.77 0.005 2.00 0.32 2 2110 178 18345 335643 8079446 2318 CH6

10.00 11.00 1.00 0.89 0.092 4.50 2.23 4 2920 211 18346 335644 8079446 2318 CH6

11.00 12.00 1.00 0.89 0.035 1.40 0.78 1 1540 196 18347 335645 8079446 2318 CH6

12.00 13.00 1.00 0.89 0.026 2.30 0.31 1 547 289 18348 335646 8079446 2318 CH6

13.00 14.00 1.00 0.89 0.003 1.30 0.01 1 120 207 18349 335647 8079445 2318 CH6

14.00 15.00 1.00 0.89 0.009 6.10 0.28 1 236 209 18350 335648 8079445 2318 CH6

15.00 16.00 1.00 0.89 0.010 6.70 0.21 1 100 237 18351 335648 8079446 2318 CH6

16.00 17.00 1.00 0.89 0.029 4.40 0.96 1 157 200 18352 335649 8079446 2318 CH6

17.00 18.00 1.00 0.89 0.017 3.30 0.19 1 91 334 18353 335650 8079446 2318 CH6

18.00 19.00 1.00 0.89 0.025 4.30 0.45 1 97 335 18354 335651 8079446 2318 CH6

19.00 20.00 1.00 0.89 0.003 2.10 0.05 1 62 176 18355 335652 8079447 2318 CH6

20.00 21.00 1.00 0.89 0.003 1.60 0.02 1 94 182 18356 335653 8079447 2318 CH6

21.00 22.00 1.00 0.89 0.011 2.50 0.19 1 236 297 18357 335654 8079448 2318 CH6

22.00 23.00 1.00 0.89 0.119 3.10 1.48 1 530 433 18358 335654 8079449 2318 CH6

23.00 24.00 1.00 0.89 0.006 1.90 0.24 1 322 240 18359 335655 8079449 2318 CH6

24.00 25.00 1.00 0.89 0.007 2.80 0.44 1 470 296 18361 335656 8079450 2318 CH6

25.00 26.00 1.00 0.89 0.013 3.10 0.97 1 478 318 18362 335656 8079451 2318 CH6

26.00 27.00 1.00 0.89 0.012 2.00 0.49 1 148 296 18363 335658 8079452 2318 CH6

27.00 29.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.50 0.01 1 69 295 18364 335659 8079453 2318 CH6

29.00 31.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 42 243 18365 335661 8079454 2318 CH6

31.00 33.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 23 231 18366 335663 8079455 2318 CH6 End Channel Sample 33.00 35.00 2.00 1.77 0.003 0.25 0.00 1 55 296 18367 335699 8079710 2260 CH7 Start Channel

Sample 0.00 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 46 208 18368 335699 8079711 2260 CH7

0.70 1.80 1.10 1.10 0.141 8.20 2.89 1 823 847 18369 335698 8079712 2260 CH7

1.80 2.90 1.10 1.10 0.535 25.20 8.70 1 283 873 18370 335698 8079713 2260 CH7 End Channel Sample 2.90 3.50 0.60 0.60 0.003 5.90 0.03 1 103 238 18371 335727 8079710 2279 CH8 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 144 356 18372 335727 8079705 2279 CH8

2.00 4.00 2.00 2.00 0.003 0.25 0.03 1 44 152 18373 335727 8079709 2279 CH8

4.00 5.50 1.50 1.50 0.008 0.80 0.12 1 61 237 18374 335727 8079711 2279 CH8

5.50 6.50 1.00 1.00 0.027 4.90 0.80 1 246 611 18375 335727 8079707 2279 CH8 End Channel Sample 6.50 8.00 1.50 1.50 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 35 140 18376 335750 8079686 2267 CH9 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 0.003 1.50 0.01 1 47 209 18377 335749 8079687 2267 CH9

2.00 3.50 1.50 1.50 0.342 8.40 0.65 1 121 407 18378 335748 8079688 2267 CH9

3.50 4.50 1.00 1.00 0.124 14.20 1.12 1 160 512 18379 335747 8079689 2267 CH9

4.50 5.50 1.00 1.00 0.021 7.80 0.31 1 99 230 18381 335746 8079690 2267 CH9

5.50 6.50 1.00 1.00 0.039 8.10 0.32 1 354 323 18382 335746 8079690 2267 CH9

6.50 7.50 1.00 1.00 0.048 6.20 0.25 1 216 230 18383 335745 8079691 2267 CH9 End Channel

Sample 7.50 8.50 1.00 1.00 0.046 5.20 0.45 1 122 447 18384 335754 8079657 2270 CH10 Start Channel Sample 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 0.010 3.10 0.13 1 438 219 18385 335753 8079658 2270 CH10

2.00 4.00 2.00 2.00 0.003 7.20 0.02 1 808 147 18386 335751 8079659 2270 CH10

4.00 6.00 2.00 2.00 0.031 3.50 0.10 1 615 184 18387 335749 8079660 2270 CH10 End

Channel Sample 6.00 8.00 2.00 2.00 0.003 2.00 0.01 1 68 120

APPENDIX 1

Table 4 Cinto Rock Sample Geochemical Assay Results

Sample

Number East

Coord North

Coord Elevation Au ppm Ag ppm Cu % Mo ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm 18001 335743 8081059 2323 0.003 0.25 0.001 0.5 15 81 18002 335693 8080995 2296 0.003 0.25 0.001 0.5 8 9 18003 335416 8080766 2466 0.003 0.25 0.001 2 4 12 18004 335522 8080930 2512 0.015 0.5 0.002 146 210 20 18005 335393 8080772 2561 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 14 117 18006 335272 8080633 2399 0.003 0.25 0.002 2 11 27 18007 335138 8080492 2521 0.003 0.25 0.002 0.5 18 64 18008 335010 8080349 2494 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 16 35 18009 334880 8080184 2492 0.003 0.25 0.002 3 9 42 18010 334732 8080008 2439 0.003 0.25 0.002 2 20 28 18011 334632 8079876 2431 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 19 102 18012 334627 8079817 2450 0.003 0.25 0.003 3 3 13 18013 334481 8079741 2320 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 18 65 18014 334364 8079568 2288 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 16 65 18015 334271 8079436 2473 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 11 66 18016 334114 8079254 2456 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 27 87 18017 334007 8079144 2476 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 22 101 18018 334113 8079047 2457 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 14 112 18019 334252 8079170 2377 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 10 121 18020 334391 8079288 2518 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 16 79 18022 334525 8079415 2443 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 15 65 18023 334517 8079445 2382 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 24 82 18024 334628 8079602 2437 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 38 100 18025 334731 8079754 2483 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 6 41 18026 334889 8079906 2360 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 38 154 18027 334797 8080021 2460 0.003 0.25 0.004 27 14 22 18028 335048 8080077 2487 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 18 87 18029 335191 8080217 2476 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 10 96 18030 335342 8080361 2459 0.003 0.25 0.004 3 18 26 18031 335360 8080396 2295 0.003 0.25 0.005 0.5 11 82 18032 335429 8080556 2567 0.003 0.25 0.005 3 40 82 18033 335540 8080661 2430 0.003 0.25 0.005 0.5 15 99 18034 335683 8080796 2472 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 19 62 18035 335816 8080939 2498 0.003 0.25 0.005 0.5 11 71 18036 335618 8080633 2614 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 11 85 18037 335955 8080852 2349 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 203 133 18038 335851 8080686 2435 0.003 0.25 0.005 2 15 61 18039 335695 8080562 2510 0.003 0.25 0.005 3 7 64 18041 335590 8080386 2373 0.003 0.25 0.006 0.5 24 73 18042 335439 8080217 2410 0.003 0.25 0.006 1 17 92 18043 335306 8080084 2427 0.003 0.25 0.006 1 41 172 18044 335165 8079900 2510 0.003 0.25 0.006 0.5 21 158 18045 335035 8079778 2670 0.503 0.25 0.007 2 19 115 18046 334945 8079631 2496 0.003 0.25 0.007 1 26 54 18047 334774 8079462 2429 0.494 0.25 0.007 3 5 118 18048 334648 8079339 2429 0.003 0.25 0.007 3 11 11 18049 334524 8079162 2608 0.003 0.25 0.007 4 6 25 18050 334406 8079013 2446 0.003 0.25 0.008 0.5 15 109 18051 334306 8078810 2513 0.003 0.25 0.008 0.5 31 110 18052 334407 8078773 2375 0.003 0.25 0.008 1 21 111 18053 334559 8078877 2453 0.003 0.25 0.009 0.5 118 176 18054 334690 8078981 2476 0.003 0.25 0.009 1 14 81 18055 334814 8079180 2567 0.003 0.25 0.009 8 6 30 18056 334931 8079344 2475 0.003 0.25 0.009 1 10 80 18057 335922 8080561 2445 0.003 0.25 0.01 2 12 69 18058 335839 8080423 2554 0.003 0.25 0.01 2 13 112 18059 335724 8080241 2400 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 11 58 18060 335552 8080088 2403 0.003 0.25 0.01 0.5 17 169 18061 335552 8080088 2466 0.003 0.25 0.011 0.5 11 57 18062 335476 8079939 2399 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 9 86 18063 335335 8079753 2487 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 28 110 18064 334580 8078593 2477 0.005 0.25 0.011 1 16 96 18065 334716 8078747 2487 0.003 0.25 0.012 1 25 98 18066 334832 8079910 2511 0.003 0.25 0.012 1 8 87 18067 334994 8079050 2738 0.003 0.25 0.013 1 24 72 18068 334287 8079489 2653 0.003 0.25 0.016 3 18 98 18069 335203 8079640 2680 0.003 0.25 0.016 3 13 70 18070 334674 8079308 2610 0.005 0.25 0.016 9 107 147 18071 335072 8079182 2390 0.003 0.25 0.018 1 14 101 18072 335226 8079357 2418 0.003 0.25 0.018 2 13 96 18073 335357 8079505 2390 0.003 0.25 0.019 1 14 113 18074 335475 8079654 2545 0.003 0.25 0.019 0.5 12 107 18075 335631 8079800 2726 0.003 0.25 0.019 2 18 98 18076 335745 8079964 2507 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 14 91 18077 335871 8080110 2738 0.003 0.25 0.02 1 12 83 18078 335421 8080898 2541 0.003 0.25 0.021 2 20 98 18079 335323 8080910 2507 0.003 0.25 0.021 2 10 91 18081 335222 8079648 2458 0.003 0.25 0.043 2 11 100 18082 332909 8077932 2345 0.003 0.25 0.001 0.5 11 19 18083 332914 8077833 2330 0.003 0.25 0.001 0.5 12 21 18084 333000 8077617 2250 0.008 0.25 0.002 1 5 27 18085 335781 8079778 2259 0.01 1.1 0.131 0.5 67 247 18086 335312 8080109 2378 0.017 2.4 0.519 2 25 108 18087 335370 8080093 2379 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 31 84 18088 335378 8080079 2400 0.003 0.25 0.015 1 17 70 18089 335464 8080000 2365 0.003 0.25 0.007 0.5 19 73 18090 335092 8079956 2419 0.003 0.25 0.181 1 110 456 18091 335069 8079973 2469 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 24 86 18092 335641 8079888 2398 0.022 2 0.742 1 26 73 18093 335688 8079782 2351 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 16 49 18094 335533 8079702 2402 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 28 57 18167 335058 8079520 2360 0.003 0.25 0.005 0.5 51 101 18168 335058 8079520 2360 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 47 175 18169 335054 8079521 2360 0.003 0.25 0.014 0.5 81 309 18170 335053 8079521 2360 0.003 0.25 0.007 0.5 62 256 18171 335049 8079520 2360 0.003 0.25 0 1 44 250 18172 335048 8079520 2360 0.003 0.25 0 0.5 39 243 18211 336036 8079982 2302 0.005 0.25 0.019 0.5 13 122 18212 336679 8079999 2414 0.005 0.25 0.013 1 12 46 18213 336818 8079994 2460 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 15 41 18214 337082 8079908 2490 0.005 0.25 0.013 1 17 68 18215 337086 8079996 2500 0.003 0.25 0.019 2 17 103 18216 337342 8079997 2380 0.003 0.25 0.017 1 17 87 18217 337614 8080020 2370 0.009 3.3 0.102 1 1910 7770 18218 337706 8079708 2330 0.006 3.3 0.636 4 18 127 18219 335015 8079447 2428 0.003 0.7 0.015 1 462 255 18221 337218 8079841 2460 0.145 17.1 0.03 1 1580 671 18222 337257 8079883 2410 0.003 0.25 0.016 3 21 53 18223 337837 8079403 2071 0.006 0.25 0.014 5 97 91 18224 336389 8079870 2379 0.023 0.25 0.035 0.5 78 273 18225 336664 8079841 2393 0.003 0.25 0.018 1 11 86 18226 336425 8079534 2269 0.003 0.25 0.018 0.5 17 104 18227 336405 8079481 2254 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 6 33 18228 337198 8079725 2402 0.003 13.4 0.018 1 11 80 18229 337501 8079797 2277 0.009 0.25 0.014 2 9 61 18230 337317 8079686 2337 0.005 2.8 0.038 1 4620 2330 18231 337479 8079845 2310 0.003 0.25 0.03 2 25 72 18232 337615 8079691 2246 0.003 0.25 0.017 2 26 88 18233 337724 8079531 2181 0.003 0.25 0.014 1 14 88 18234 336165 8079238 2206 0.003 0.25 0.013 1 24 52 18235 336237 8079206 2151 0.007 0.25 0.024 0.5 8 88 18236 336307 8079117 2157 0.005 0.25 0.024 0.5 7 99 18237 336085 8079392 2211 0.012 1 0.188 2 260 262 18238 337432 8079262 2263 0.003 0.25 0.013 1 16 87 18239 337479 8079231 2253 0.003 0.5 0.01 1 18 86 18244 337399 8079369 2267 0.003 16.4 0.034 21 2130 300 18245 336960 8079540 2331 0.003 0.25 0.017 1 66 96 18246 336938 8079542 2329 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 42 90 18247 336823 8079383 2244 0.003 0.25 0.015 1 32 87 18248 336735 8079410 2241 0.003 0.25 0.015 1 20 83 18249 336694 8079224 2137 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 27 95 18250 337227 8079544 2387 0.003 0.25 0.018 2 22 89 18251 337399 8079377 2263 0.024 17.8 0.307 1 955 5380 18252 336465 8079471 2230 0.003 0.25 0.002 0.5 57 87 18253 337399 8079404 2255 0.173 303 0.364 9 29500 2570 18254 337401 8079403 2254 0.023 11.4 0.056 11 4100 2610 18255 337399 8079377 2263 0.308 201 0.588 216 42800 23900 18256 337404 8079375 2262 0.215 34.3 0.06 23 5400 7120 18257 337406 8079375 2260 0.009 13.1 0.048 2 1380 2530 18258 337409 8079375 2259 0.003 1.4 0.489 3 41 102 18259 337837 8079403 2086 0.007 0.25 0.014 6 139 117 18261 337282 8079596 2369 0.003 0.25 0.068 6 312 418 18262 337381 8079605 2322 0.093 90.8 0.212 8 16350 5860 18263 337481 8079545 2280 0.003 0.25 0.019 1 40 101 18264 337460 8079502 2262 0.008 1.2 0.027 1 268 459 18265 337407 8079496 2277 0.119 136 0.389 9 87200 1140 18266 337397 8079446 2257 1.985 232 1.06 83 100500 26100 18267 337413 8079337 2267 0.203 168 1.22 7 43500 8800 18268 335901 8079535 2200 0.003 0.7 0.036 0.5 135 416 18269 335778 8079692 2245 0.003 0.25 0.026 1 49 119 18270 336959 8079836 2419 0.003 0.25 0.016 2 23 110 18271 336835 8079674 2317 0.003 0.25 0.014 2 42 96 18272 336542 8079704 2248 0.003 0.25 0.012 1 23 91 18273 336090 8079544 2251 0.003 0.25 0.017 1 16 98 18274 337750 8079607 2193 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 19 78 18275 336558 8079086 2124 0.005 0.25 0.02 1 25 103 18276 336441 8079224 2129 0.003 0.25 0.028 1 24 99 18277 336567 8079369 2176 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 27 135 18278 336305 8079402 2189 0.003 0.25 0.032 1 16 109 18279 336055 8079434 2170 0.006 0.6 0.03 3 29 138 18280 336086 8079279 2136 0.003 0.25 0.022 1 17 120 18282 335913 8079208 2161 0.003 0.7 0.019 1 198 523 18283 336020 8079064 2175 0.003 0.25 0.026 1 14 114 18284 336839 8079090 2077 0.003 0.25 0.009 1 14 97 18285 335601 8079645 2330 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 39 101 18286 335634 8079541 2316 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 90 173 18287 335473 8079534 2307 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 15 140 18288 335516 8079392 2259 0.003 0.25 0.019 1 21 172 18289 335796 8079103 2203 0.003 0.25 0.008 2 18 78 18290 335751 8079404 2283 0.003 0.25 0.009 3 33 128 18291 335646 8079234 2232 0.003 0.25 0.021 1 14 106 18292 335781 8079223 2195 0.007 0.25 0.226 1 8 73 18293 335981 8079461 2167 1.175 1.4 1.115 13 16 328 18294 335567 8079481 2283 0.017 2.2 0.886 2 22 79 18295 335573 8079381 2248 0.012 0.25 0.689 1 22 95 18296 334669 8079194 2491 0.003 0.25 0.006 6 19 45 18297 334697 8079165 2494 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 6 40 18298 335095 8079112 2435 0.005 0.25 0.003 2 122 37 18299 334810 8079337 2478 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 10 51 18301 335177 8080251 2437 0.003 0.25 0.009 0.5 9 83 18302 335213 8079191 2385 0.003 0.25 0.004 4 8 75 18303 335245 8079077 2389 0.003 0.25 0.01 1 23 88 18304 335518 8079062 2335 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 8 25 18305 335372 8079222 2326 0.003 0.25 0.004 0.5 16 64 18306 335623 8080275 2382 0.003 0.25 0.006 1 9 69 18307 335987 8080548 2546 0.003 0.25 0.022 2 11 96 18308 335978 8080757 2594 0.003 0.25 0.021 1 9 92 18309 335731 8080423 2390 0.003 0.25 0.007 1 13 97 18310 335069 8079068 2432 0.003 0.25 0.001 0.5 1 29 18311 335453 8080121 2364 0.003 0.9 0.012 3 1160 168 18312 335315 8079985 2364 0.003 0.25 0.002 0.5 56 157 18313 335243 8079922 2383 0.003 0.25 0.006 0.5 29 105 18314 335082 8079806 2430 0.003 0.25 0.008 0.5 16 113 18315 335208 8079780 2411 0.003 0.25 0.009 0.5 18 174 18316 335344 8079872 2400 0.003 0.25 0.007 0.5 11 98 18317 335593 8079963 2307 0.003 0.25 0.018 1 13 101 18318 335726 8080099 2354 0.003 0.25 0.007 1 28 149 18319 335344 8080262 2406 0.005 0.25 0.005 8 6 27 18320 334539 8079819 2510 0.003 0.25 0.002 0.5 16 82 18322 334404 8079645 2471 0.003 0.25 0.003 0.5 39 110 18323 334160 8079364 2510 0.003 0.25 0.009 1 43 97 18324 333762 8079044 2587 0.026 0.25 0.001 1 28 66 18325 334031 8079354 2515 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 30 119 18326 334180 8079493 2463 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 11 93 18327 334274 8079654 2475 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 33 130 18328 333730 8079340 2505 0.003 0.25 0.013 1 15 81 18329 333649 8079186 2521 0.003 0.25 0.007 1 79 338 18330 333519 8079027 2547 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 8 117 18331 333372 8078879 2525 0.005 0.25 0.002 1 45 30 18332 333380 8078751 2484 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 14 73 18333 333491 8078910 2533 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 15 84 18334 333624 8079041 2580 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 5 65 18335 333896 8079479 2496 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 12 103 18336 335796 8079654 2280 0.065 0.5 1.135 6 31 109 18337 335704 8079550 2323 0.883 2.1 8.31 9 51 194 18338 335781 8079579 2272 0.005 0.5 0.139 1 21 137 18388 336964 8079231 2192 0.003 0.25 0.015 1 13 73 18389 337103 8079401 2314 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 14 80 18390 337193 8079390 2315 0.003 0.5 0.775 2 21 75 18391 337241 8079256 2258 0.003 0.25 0.015 2 14 91 18392 337079 8079103 2153 0.005 0.25 0.017 1 18 89 18393 337419 8079439 2245 0.003 0.7 0.018 1 136 439 18394 337439 8079423 2242 0.017 1.8 0.019 1 852 1420 18395 337471 8079399 2231 0.108 54.3 0.325 3 2860 7000 18396 337506 8079385 2221 0.003 0.25 0.021 1 130 283 18397 337597 8079381 2181 0.003 0.25 0.016 1 99 608 18398 337770 8079378 2090 0.007 0.8 0.047 3 516 1730 18399 337817 8079393 2073 0.005 1 0.435 3 28 93 18400 337859 8079391 2063 0.003 0.25 0.017 1 10 84 18402 336255 8079239 2122 0.005 0.25 0.107 1 8 70 18403 336150 8079357 2174 0.003 0.25 1.135 2 102 382 18404 336132 8079288 2140 0.094 11.3 0.476 1 343 209 18405 335914 8079534 2117 0.04 0.7 0.312 4 16 88 18406 335698 8079405 2315 0.005 0.25 0.544 3 16 121 18407 337710 8079833 2287 0.007 0.25 0.014 1 67 220 18408 337726 8079686 2219 0.003 0.25 0.022 1 42 170 18409 337887 8079556 2131 0.003 0.7 0.235 3 15 110 18410 337964 8079453 2112 0.012 0.5 0.222 3 19 71 18411 337948 8079619 2099 0.003 0.25 0.01 2 62 126 18412 335658 8079880 2286 0.009 2.9 0.562 2 31 76 18413 336190 8079299 2146 0.017 0.5 0.761 7 16 157 18414 334522 8078985 2416 0.015 13.1 2.08 1 30 95 18415 336251 8079227 2160 0.003 0.25 0.022 1 10 86 18416 334825 8080399 2422 0.003 0.25 0.021 2 26 106 18417 334564 8080057 2494 0.003 0.25 0.007 1 26 125 18418 334423 8079973 2468 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 15 65 18419 334291 8079797 2468 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 17 83 18421 334146 8079642 2456 0.003 0.25 0.006 2 13 80 18422 334027 8079498 2456 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 10 74 18423 334425 8079799 2476 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 15 81 18424 334150 8079954 2412 0.003 0.25 0.006 2 28 125 18425 334010 8079819 2392 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 8 71 18426 333901 8079648 2408 0.003 0.25 0.007 3 4 53 18427 333765 8079482 2494 0.003 0.25 0.011 1 12 83 18428 333659 8079304 2486 0.003 0.25 0.006 2 14 58 18429 333489 8079148 2525 0.003 0.25 0.001 2 33 79 18430 333387 8079007 2532 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 19 57 18431 334739 8078883 2420 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 3 21 18432 333124 8078754 2491 0.003 0.25 0 1 13 20 18433 332967 8078624 2480 0.003 0.25 0 1 12 20 18434 332919 8078421 2458 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 18 36 18435 334100 8080189 2369 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 27 128 18436 333900 8079965 2355 0.003 0.25 0.001 5 9 15 18437 333377 8079368 2416 0.003 0.25 0.012 3 54 166 18438 333224 8079173 2380 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 13 63 18439 333108 8079026 2418 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 8 71 18440 332976 8078863 2415 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 64 132 18442 334802 8078656 2395 0.005 0.5 0.01 4 45 81 18443 334819 8078625 2395 0.009 0.25 0.011 4 21 41 18444 334784 8078614 2383 0.003 0.25 0.011 17 19 26 18445 332964 8079246 2322 0.006 0.25 0.002 1 11 45 18446 333277 8079516 2322 0.003 0.25 0.014 1 16 90 18447 333277 8079516 2322 0.005 0.25 0.011 1 17 98 18448 333536 8079832 2324 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 13 93 18449 332706 8078888 2363 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 46 89 18450 332598 8078713 2341 0.003 0.25 0 1 35 69 18451 332481 8078562 2359 0.003 0.25 0 1 30 44 18452 333628 8079146 2529 0.006 0.25 0.188 2 33 87 18453 332343 8078421 2321 0.005 0.25 0.001 1 18 17 18454 332227 8078285 2777 0.005 0.25 0.001 1 13 50 18455 332446 8078259 2361 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 11 32 18456 332603 8078420 2382 0.003 0.25 0 1 17 70 18457 332717 8078570 2421 0.005 0.25 0.001 1 21 37 18458 332842 8078765 2439 0.003 0.25 0.001 2 22 46 18459 333631 8078710 2439 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 21 45 18461 333514 8078571 2392 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 10 70 18462 333341 8078447 2370 0.003 0.8 0.002 5 12 13 18463 333232 8078273 2388 0.003 0.25 0.004 2 11 67 18464 332984 8078290 2409 0.003 0.25 0 8 7 15 18465 333130 8078446 2421 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 13 76 18466 333247 8078590 2414 0.003 0.25 0.006 2 16 62 18467 333442 8078676 2444 0.003 0.25 0 1 20 59 18468 333500 8078239 2313 0.003 0.25 0.001 2 7 15 18469 333625 8078468 2364 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 13 39 18470 333772 8078579 2388 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 13 46 18471 333896 8078720 2452 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 21 154 18472 333284 8078489 2374 0.005 0.25 0.005 8 12 43 18473 333036 8078497 2438 0.003 0.25 0 1 9 11 18474 333223 8077937 2381 0.003 0.25 0 1 14 23 18475 333368 8077812 2379 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 14 20 18476 333509 8077972 2339 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 9 30 18477 333647 8078115 2286 0.003 0.25 0.001 4 19 64 18478 333789 8078279 2356 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 20 96 18479 333933 8078432 2373 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 18 91 18480 334041 8078610 2419 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 97 120 18482 334150 8078697 2484 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 22 58 18483 334290 8078934 2438 0.005 0.25 0.001 1 3 42 18484 334279 8078581 2478 0.003 0.25 0.006 1 5 62 18485 334161 8078440 2407 0.003 0.25 0 1 104 115 18486 334028 8078302 2321 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 12 27 18487 333932 8078129 2299 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 13 74 18488 333783 8077959 2290 0.003 0.25 0 1 8 34 18489 333654 8077826 2272 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 11 52 18490 333526 8077655 2288 0.003 0.25 0 1 15 42 18491 333396 8077491 2249 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 6 10 18492 333588 8077699 2303 0.003 0.25 0 1 7 14 18493 333515 8077421 2220 0.003 0.25 0.001 2 8 14 18494 333664 8077535 2259 0.003 0.25 0.001 3 17 9 18495 333774 8077675 2224 0.003 0.25 0 2 9 41 18496 333931 8077812 2254 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 12 12 18497 334018 8077981 2268 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 19 50 18498 334152 8078128 2311 0.003 0.25 0 1 28 123 18499 334273 8078291 2354 0.003 0.25 0.002 1 11 33 18501 334405 8078423 2430 0.003 0.25 0.003 1 6 36 18502 334924 8078718 2407 0.005 0.25 0.007 1 18 66 18503 334835 8078579 2391 0.005 0.25 0.008 1 15 65 18504 334678 8078430 2337 0.003 0.25 0.005 1 14 103 18505 334588 8078301 2358 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 10 94 18506 334419 8078133 2369 0.007 0.25 0.007 6 16 78 18507 334295 8077956 2345 0.003 0.25 0.004 1 16 87 18508 333972 8077797 2237 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 6 25 18509 334039 8077365 2197 0.003 0.25 0.001 1 12 28 18510 334178 8077504 2203 0.003 0.25 0 1 16 40

APPENDIX 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representativity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. 333 rock chip and grab samples were collected in 2H 2024 from outcrops on an approximate 200 x 200m grid over an area of 9km 2 in the northeast of the Cinto tenements. Within this area, where visible copper oxide mineralisation was observed, further samples were taken off- grid to outline zones of interest. Coordinate position and assay results of each sample are shown in Table 4, Appendix 1 of this ASX release. The samples are considered to be as representative as possible of the exposure albeit that, by their nature, chip and grab samples do not reflect the overall grade of mineralisation encountered. Samples were representatively hand-cobbed to approximately 2.5kg mass for lab submission. These samples complement 45 samples taken previously (see ASX Release dated 9 July 2024 ).

Within the rock sampling grid, 152 channel samples were taken from 10 separate channels of maximum and minimum field length 90.5m and 1.20m respectively. A total of 219.10m of channels were sampled (field length - see below for true length). Channel samples were taken on visible mineralisation exposures that were created by old (>50 years) small-scale workings or gully erosion. Channels 1-4, 6, and 9-10 exhibited old workings that were channelled. Within constraints of practicality, channels were sampled to cross mineralisation strike at a high angle and were designed to represent true widths. The channel samples were adjusted from sampled length to true length where exposure configuration caused curvature of the channel. Channels 1-4 and 6 were adjusted in this manner from GIS plans. Channels 5 and 7-10 are considered linear in the field and were not adjusted. Channel samples were taken in consistent fashion to maintain representative samples. In areas with old workings, usually more friable, the channels were dug approximately 10-20 cm wide by 10-20cm deep. In areas of natural exposure, the channels were chipped to 20-30cm wide by 5-10cm deep. Bulk samples were collected on a tarp. Sample lengths were usually 1.0m or 2.0m, or as short as 0.20m in a vein. Coordinate position and assay results of each channel sample are shown in Table 3, Appendix 1 of this ASX release. The coordinates are considered the centrepoint of the channel sample. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). No historical or new drilling has been reported in this announcement. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No drilling reported herein. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. No drilling reported in this announcement.

Rock chip and grab samples were logged and rock type lithologies, oxidation and quantities of, and types of, mineralisation noted. Channel samples are logged in a similar but continuous fashion to construct a strip log of the channel. All channels were logged, 10 in total, for a total of 219.10m of logging (field length) (100% logged). Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representativity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Systematic rock channel sampling was taken and separated on a tarp - usually up to 30-50kgs per linear metre. Samples were usually friable rock or chips of <3cm and were coned and quartered to produce samples of 3kgs for lab submission. Tarps and shovels/picks were cleaned after each sampling. Field duplicates were taken across a range of channel sample mineralisation and reported excellent correlation. The sample procedure and preparation is considered appropriate for the nature of the base metal mineralisation tested and its distribution throughout the sample.

Rock chip and grab samples taken were considered to be of appropriate size and representativity to ascertain if copper and or precious metal mineralisation is present at the outcrops. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. All rock chips were assayed by ALS in Lima. Methods used were total assay of sample: Preparation PREP31

Analysis Au-AA23 and ME-ICP61

Cu OG-62 for overlimit Cu >1%

Pb OG-62 for overlimit Pb >1%

Zn OG-62 for overlimit Zn >1%

Ag OG-62 for overlimit Ag >100ppm

OREAS standards, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals and reported within required ranges. Verification of Sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. All Solis data is verified by the Competent Person. Channel sample intersections have been checked by alternative company director with prerequisite experience. All data is stored in an electronic database and sample rejects are stored in company warehouses. Competent Person and alternative company director have visited the site during channel sampling and observed sampling techniques and quality control.

Channel sample intersections and widths were established. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All sample locations were captured using a handheld GPS in WGS84 19S.

Rock and chip samples are points. Channel sample intervals have their centrepoint as their GPS location. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. No set sample spacing or pattern has been applied due to the preliminary nature of the sampling programme. Exposures of mineralisation were tested where found and not on a regular pattern. The distribution of the mineralisation allows commentary on potential scope of mineralisation but does not imply continuity. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Channel sample orientation was designed to cross mineralisation at a high angle where possible and appropriate in the exposures.

No bias has been introduced in current drilling and sampling. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are bagged onsite under supervision of Solis staff, all bags are then sealed and couriered to the relevant laboratories with all relevant submission documentation. All samples once received are logged into the lab and notice of each sample received is sent and cross checked with sample dispatch. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. There have been no detailed external audits or reviews undertaken.

Solis has conducted an internal technical review and site visit by the Competent Person and the alternative company director.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240346

