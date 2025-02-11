HIGHLIGHTS
- Extensive copper porphyry mineralisation identified in rock and channel sampling at Cinto Project, Peru.
Highlights include:
23.4m @ 0.88% Cu (Channel 1)
16.83m @ 0.52% Cu (Channel 6)
Cinto is located 15km SE of one of Peru's major copper mines, Toquepala (2,105mt @ 0.47% Cu resource- 200ktpa Cu production)1
Scope for scale with potential porphyry style copper mineralisation over 1.75 square kilometres based on strong correlation of rock geochemistry and a large magnetic low geophysical anomaly, indicating widespread hydrothermal alteration.
Induced-Polarisation (IP) survey planning now underway following successful geochemical results.
Drill target definition underway and permitting initiated for drilling in second half of 2025.
Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Latin American focused copper-gold explorer, Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Cinto Project in Peru.
Summary
The copper mineralisation at Cinto is predominantly seen in breccias, the major mineralisation host at the Toquepala Copper Mine, 15km northwest of Cinto. Geological similarities are evident between mineralisation styles at Cinto and Toquepala. Cinto is situated on the major Incapuquio Fault System which favoured the emplacement of intrusions related to large-scale porphyry copper deposits of Toquepala, Quellaveco, and Cuajone (Figure 1). Toquepala is one of Peru's major copper producers (200ktpa).
1 Total Mineral Reserves for third party mines sourced from Southern Copper 10K Report 2023, lodged with SEC 31 December 2023 (Cuajone & Toquepala) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Annual Report 2023
Executive Director, Mike Parker, commented:
"The Cinto Project continues to deliver excellent results and we have considerably expanded our porphyry copper mineralisation footprint. Equally exciting is that we are observing styles of copper mineralisation that resemble the main mineralisation styles of the massive Toquepala mine (196,600tpa copper) only 15km to the northwest. Our drone magnetometry geophysics correlates well with mineralisation and indicates potential for scale as well as new areas to follow-up. As a stand-alone project, Cinto is shaping up well as a significant mineralised copper porphyry target. When combined with our advanced targets and planned drilling at our Coastal Belt projects, our copper portfolio is truly outstanding.
This year will be a year of building on all the hard ground work of identifying our drill targets in 2024. We will start drilling at two of our projects, Chancho al Palo and Ilo Este, later this quarter depending on permits, while the Cinto Project will be advanced to drill in second half of 2025".
Cinto Project
The Cinto Project consists of eight tenements totalling 3,169Ha in the highly prospective Cenozoic Porphyry Belt of southern Peru, located some 15km to the southeast of the world class Toquepala Copper Mine (Figure 1). Cinto is geologically distinct from the rest of Solis' tenements which are situated in the older Jurassic-Cretaceous Coastal Belt of Peru (Figure 3).
Figure 1: Cinto tenements, Incapuquio Fault System, and geology.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure%201.jpg
Figure 2: Cinto Project Channel 7, sample 18369, taken across mineralisation in brecciated andesitic tuff exposed by gully erosion. Sample length 1.1m. Assay results: Au 0.535 g/t, Ag 25 g/t, Cu 8.7%, Mo 1 ppm, Pb 283 ppm, Zn 873 ppm.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure2.jpg
Figure 3: Solis' tenements in the Coastal and Cenozoic (Paleocene-Eocene) Belts with existing deposits and regional geology shown. Note new permit applications made north of Cinto in January 2025.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure3.jpg
Results of rock and channel geochemistry sampling programs carried out at Cinto in the second half of 2024 have yielded highly encouraging results that confirm porphyry mineralisation over a broad area. Rock samples were collected from outcropping rocks of interest or on a sampling grid, whilst Channel Samples were continuous samples taken across zones of outcropping mineralisation, usually related to old workings or eroded gullies.
A site with historical workings previously rock sampled during reconnaissance surveys by Solis and reported in July 20242, has now returned 0.88% Cu over 23.40m in Channel 1. Approximately 500m to the east of the reconnaissance site, Channel 6 returned 0.52% Cu over 16.83m. Values of 5.80% Cu over 2.20m are also reported in an area 630m east of the reconnaissance site in Channel 7, whilst a high-grade narrow (20cm) vein and one metre wallrock grading 10.32% lead and 2.31% zinc was discovered in Channel 5 which is 2.5km to the east of the reconnaissance site at (coordinates East 337396 and North 8079489, Figure 6, Tables 1 & 3). Following these initial geochemical and mapping surveys, the Company is planning the layout of an IP survey in various zones to define drill targets.
A strong correlation is identified between copper mineralisation defined in the geochemical program and previously reported magnetic low geophysical anomalies (Figures 4 & 7). In the northeast of the licence, all channel samples and the majority of copper-anomalous rock samples fall within a magnetic low of dimensions 3km x 0.75km with the low core having a surface area of 1.75km2 creating scope for scale. This magnetic low anomaly is interpreted as being caused by magnetite destruction, a common occurrence in porphyry deposits where late-stage mineralising fluids react with magnetic minerals in a host rock, altering them to non- magnetic mineral species. Two further magnetic low anomalies are recognised locally - one with dimensions of 1km x 0.3km to the west of the low described above; and a further zone of 3.5 x 1.0km to the southwest (X and Y on Figure 7). Both areas are yet to be sampled, and the latter has coincident alteration mapped from WorldView-3 satellite studies previously reported2. Based on results to date, both areas are considered to be highly prospective for further porphyry copper mineralisation.
Previous Exploration at Cinto
Prior to Solis acquiring the Cinto tenements, limited systematic exploration had been completed and there are no records of previous drill programs. Solis commenced exploration with a WorldView-3 remote sensing survey, followed up by geological mapping. In 2023 and 2024, reconnaissance rock sampling led to the identification of an area of in-situ copper oxide mineralisation in old workings in the northeast of the property. Several samples returned assays in excess of 1% Cu (highest 7.14% Cu) in a circular area roughly 100m in diameter (Figure 4). In late 2024, Solis completed a drone magnetometry survey that identified areas of low magnetic response coincident and extending beyond the reconnaissance mineralisation3. Previous exploration results are summarised in Figure 4.
2 Solis ASX release 9 July 2024, High Grade Copper Samples Identified at Cinto
3 Solis ASX release 15 October 2024, Solis Completes Magnetometry Survey at Cinto
Figure 4: Previous exploration at Cinto: Total Field magnetic data (high magnetic response in red, low response in blue) overlaid by WorldView-3 alteration suites and geology/structure. "Cu" marks zone of high grade copper oxide samples from old workings, the original reconnaissance site sampled 1H 2024.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure4.jpg
Cinto Structural Setting
Cinto sits astride or just south of the regional transcurrent Incapuquio Fault System (Figures 1 & 4). The fault's corridor of influence includes en echelon faults, and subparallel fault structures. In the Cinto area, the fault corridor has an approximate width of 2.5km across its predominant NW-SE strike direction. This fault system is believed to have influenced the emplacement of Late Cretaceous to Early Palaeogene (Cenozoic) granodioritic, dioritic, and monzonitic intrusions as well as related volcanic rocks of the Toquepala Group4. The large- scale copper porphyry deposits of Cuajone, Quellaveco, and Toquepala were formed during this intrusive phase (Figure 3) and are associated with, or emplaced within, volcanics of the Toquepala Group.
Cinto Mineralisation Style
In the reconnaissance area (Channel Samples 1-4, Figure 6), the mineralisation is localised in brecciated altered andesitic tuffs of the Toquepala Group. Quartz veining is seen forming the matrix of grossly brecciated and phylically altered units (Figure 5). Copper oxides are visible in the quartz veining and replacing tuffs in patches. Millimetric size textures on the veins and wallrocks are characteristic of intrusive hydrothermal breccias.
4 Structural Characteristics of the Incapuquio fault system, southern Peru, J. Jacay, T. Sempere et al, 2002
Figure 5: Channel 4 (viewed from north) sampled across brecciated and altered andesitic tuff outcrop exposed by old workings. Width of photo field of view is approximately 7m. Assay results returned over 0.00-5.50m (4.50m linear) are Au 0.011 ppm, Ag 3 ppm, Cu 1.03%, Mo 1 ppm, Pb 128 ppm, Zn 212 ppm.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure5.jpg
In the areas of Channel Samples 6-10 (Figure 6), the mineralisation occurs in intrusive hydrothermal breccias that have impacted andesitic tuffs of the Toquepala Group (Figure 2). Brecciation consists of quartz veining that separates and cross-cuts angular tuff clasts. Alteration includes abundant phyllic alteration and silicification. Copper oxide minerals occur in the quartz veins and also in patches and segregations in the clasts.
The above occurrences both resemble various phases of mineralisation at the Toquepala Copper Mine, some 15km northwest of Cinto, where intrusive hydrothermal breccias are a significant mineralisation host. The geochemistry reveals low to sporadic gold values which also resembles Toquepala. Generally low molybdenum values can be attributed to oxidation.
An outcrop of a mineralised quartz vein (20cm wide) occurs in granodiorites in the east of the property (Channel 5, Figure 6) and including 1m of granodiorite wallrock grades 10.32% lead and 2.31% zinc. Channel 5 is 2.5km to the east of the reconnaissance site at coordinates East 337396 and North 8079489. This occurrence is considered as a lateral expression to the copper-dominated mineralisation further west.
Cinto Geochemical Sampling 2024
During 2H 2024, 485 rock samples were collected (Tables 1-4). Of these, 333 were outcrop rock samples and 152 were channel samples from 10 separate channels. Channel sampling was carried out in areas of good to continuous outcrop, usually facilitated by the presence of old (>50 years) small scale surface workings - Channels 1,2,3,4,6,9,10 - or in areas of gully erosion. The 2H 2024 program complements the 45 rock samples taken in late 2023/1H 20242 and brings the total rock sampling inventory at Cinto to 530 samples.
The channels sampled are indicated in zones on the locality map, Figure 6 and results summarised in Table 1 with details in Table 3.
Figure 6: Cinto locality map of channel sampling areas underlain by total field drone magnetometry. Note that the channel sampling is located in zones of low magnetic response (blue-green colours) indicating hydrothermal alteration. The magnetometry is a valuable guide for exploration at Cinto. Channels 1-4 are located over the original reconnaissance site, reported in July 2024.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_figure6.jpg
A summary of the channel sampling assay results is presented below in Table 1.
Table 1: Summary of channel sample geochemical assay results from Cinto Project. Zones highlighted in bold are >0.5% Cu. True length is calculated taking into account the linearity of the sampling line. Sampling was done predominantly at a high angle to outcrop strike within the constraints of shallow channel sampling.
For location coordinates of channel samples and all assays, refer Table 3, Appendix 1.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_table1.jpg
Additionally, 333 rock outcrop samples were analysed in an area of approximately 6 x 2km in the east of the permits. The results from these samples (Table 2 Table 4, Appendix 1) show a correlation of copper mineralisation with alteration (low magnetic response areas) around structures (Figure 7). Table 2 shows the highest Cu assays returned in rocks (does not include channel samples) and their geological context.
Table 2: Cinto rock samples geochemical assays reporting >0.5% Cu (17 out of 333 samples). Those in bold are within porphyry-style assemblages. Altered granodiorites are considered marginal to potential porphyry system. Note veins in granodiorite with high base metal values in east, close to Channel 5.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_table2.jpg
Figure 7: Cu anomalies from rock sample assays centred around structures with hydrothermal alteration. "X" and "Y" represent prospective areas of low magnetic response yet to be evaluated.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_b82edaba84909973_015full.jpg
Results of the geochemical surveys
Following up on the initial rock geochemical sampling campaign of the reconnaissance site, the channel sampling and rock sampling geochemical results have:
confirmed the presence of porphyry style copper mineralisation in favourable structural locations with analogous characteristics to the nearby Toquepala porphyry
expanded the area of interest at Cinto with two newly discovered Cu-mineralised zones (Channels 6 & 7-10) 500m and 630m east of the reconnaissance site (Channels 1-4)
demonstrated a strong spatial correlation of copper mineralisation with the magnetic low geophysical anomaly that indicates a zone of hydrothermal alteration. Several such areas, particularly to the west of the project, have yet to be evaluated, indicating a potential for further large-scale mineralised systems at Cinto
demonstrated the potential for associated polymetallic mineralisation (Pb, Zn, Ag) around the copper-dominated area with the discovery of highly mineralised, narrow structures approximately 2.5km east of the original site (Channel 5) and adjacent rock samples.
Next Steps for Cinto
Based on the geochemistry results, Induced-Polarisation (IP) programs are being planned to define drill targets. Drill permitting, including archaeological surveys, will commence with a target of drilling in the second half of 2025.
Solis will continue to investigate the potential of Cinto by testing the as yet unexplored low magnetic anomalies through a combination of mapping and rock geochemistry. Further areas for IP follow-up and drill target definition are expected to become apparent once all the tenement is explored.
5. Drilling Schedule
* Timeline dependent upon obtaining requisite permits
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/240346_drill%20table.jpg
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Michael Parker, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
|Contact
Michael Parker
Executive Director
Solis Minerals Limited
+61 8 6117 4795
Media & Broker Enquiries:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
About Solis Minerals Limited
Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru and currently holds 81 exploration concessions for a total of 69,200Ha (46 concessions granted with 35 applications in process).
The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward- looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Michael Parker, a Fellow of the Australian institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Michael Parker is Executive Director of the Company.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this ASX release concerning Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Michael Parker, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Parker is Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Parker consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Parker has provided his prior written consent regarding the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.
|3
|5
|118
|18048
|334648
|8079339
|2429
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|3
|11
|11
|18049
|334524
|8079162
|2608
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|4
|6
|25
|18050
|334406
|8079013
|2446
|0.003
|0.25
|0.008
|0.5
|15
|109
|18051
|334306
|8078810
|2513
|0.003
|0.25
|0.008
|0.5
|31
|110
|18052
|334407
|8078773
|2375
|0.003
|0.25
|0.008
|1
|21
|111
|18053
|334559
|8078877
|2453
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|0.5
|118
|176
|18054
|334690
|8078981
|2476
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|1
|14
|81
|18055
|334814
|8079180
|2567
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|8
|6
|30
|18056
|334931
|8079344
|2475
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|1
|10
|80
|18057
|335922
|8080561
|2445
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|2
|12
|69
|18058
|335839
|8080423
|2554
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|2
|13
|112
|18059
|335724
|8080241
|2400
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|1
|11
|58
|18060
|335552
|8080088
|2403
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|0.5
|17
|169
|18061
|335552
|8080088
|2466
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|0.5
|11
|57
|18062
|335476
|8079939
|2399
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|9
|86
|18063
|335335
|8079753
|2487
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|28
|110
|18064
|334580
|8078593
|2477
|0.005
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|16
|96
|18065
|334716
|8078747
|2487
|0.003
|0.25
|0.012
|1
|25
|98
|18066
|334832
|8079910
|2511
|0.003
|0.25
|0.012
|1
|8
|87
|18067
|334994
|8079050
|2738
|0.003
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|24
|72
|18068
|334287
|8079489
|2653
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|3
|18
|98
|18069
|335203
|8079640
|2680
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|3
|13
|70
|18070
|334674
|8079308
|2610
|0.005
|0.25
|0.016
|9
|107
|147
|18071
|335072
|8079182
|2390
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|1
|14
|101
|18072
|335226
|8079357
|2418
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|2
|13
|96
|18073
|335357
|8079505
|2390
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|1
|14
|113
|18074
|335475
|8079654
|2545
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|0.5
|12
|107
|18075
|335631
|8079800
|2726
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|2
|18
|98
|18076
|335745
|8079964
|2507
|0.003
|0.25
|0.02
|1
|14
|91
|18077
|335871
|8080110
|2738
|0.003
|0.25
|0.02
|1
|12
|83
|18078
|335421
|8080898
|2541
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|2
|20
|98
|18079
|335323
|8080910
|2507
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|2
|10
|91
|18081
|335222
|8079648
|2458
|0.003
|0.25
|0.043
|2
|11
|100
|18082
|332909
|8077932
|2345
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|0.5
|11
|19
|18083
|332914
|8077833
|2330
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|0.5
|12
|21
|18084
|333000
|8077617
|2250
|0.008
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|5
|27
|18085
|335781
|8079778
|2259
|0.01
|1.1
|0.131
|0.5
|67
|247
|18086
|335312
|8080109
|2378
|0.017
|2.4
|0.519
|2
|25
|108
|18087
|335370
|8080093
|2379
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|0.5
|31
|84
|18088
|335378
|8080079
|2400
|0.003
|0.25
|0.015
|1
|17
|70
|18089
|335464
|8080000
|2365
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|0.5
|19
|73
|18090
|335092
|8079956
|2419
|0.003
|0.25
|0.181
|1
|110
|456
|18091
|335069
|8079973
|2469
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|0.5
|24
|86
|18092
|335641
|8079888
|2398
|0.022
|2
|0.742
|1
|26
|73
|18093
|335688
|8079782
|2351
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|16
|49
|18094
|335533
|8079702
|2402
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|28
|57
|18167
|335058
|8079520
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|0.5
|51
|101
|18168
|335058
|8079520
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|0.5
|47
|175
|18169
|335054
|8079521
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0.014
|0.5
|81
|309
|18170
|335053
|8079521
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|0.5
|62
|256
|18171
|335049
|8079520
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|44
|250
|18172
|335048
|8079520
|2360
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|0.5
|39
|243
|18211
|336036
|8079982
|2302
|0.005
|0.25
|0.019
|0.5
|13
|122
|18212
|336679
|8079999
|2414
|0.005
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|12
|46
|18213
|336818
|8079994
|2460
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|15
|41
|18214
|337082
|8079908
|2490
|0.005
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|17
|68
|18215
|337086
|8079996
|2500
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|2
|17
|103
|18216
|337342
|8079997
|2380
|0.003
|0.25
|0.017
|1
|17
|87
|18217
|337614
|8080020
|2370
|0.009
|3.3
|0.102
|1
|1910
|7770
|18218
|337706
|8079708
|2330
|0.006
|3.3
|0.636
|4
|18
|127
|18219
|335015
|8079447
|2428
|0.003
|0.7
|0.015
|1
|462
|255
|18221
|337218
|8079841
|2460
|0.145
|17.1
|0.03
|1
|1580
|671
|18222
|337257
|8079883
|2410
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|3
|21
|53
|18223
|337837
|8079403
|2071
|0.006
|0.25
|0.014
|5
|97
|91
|18224
|336389
|8079870
|2379
|0.023
|0.25
|0.035
|0.5
|78
|273
|18225
|336664
|8079841
|2393
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|1
|11
|86
|18226
|336425
|8079534
|2269
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|0.5
|17
|104
|18227
|336405
|8079481
|2254
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|1
|6
|33
|18228
|337198
|8079725
|2402
|0.003
|13.4
|0.018
|1
|11
|80
|18229
|337501
|8079797
|2277
|0.009
|0.25
|0.014
|2
|9
|61
|18230
|337317
|8079686
|2337
|0.005
|2.8
|0.038
|1
|4620
|2330
|18231
|337479
|8079845
|2310
|0.003
|0.25
|0.03
|2
|25
|72
|18232
|337615
|8079691
|2246
|0.003
|0.25
|0.017
|2
|26
|88
|18233
|337724
|8079531
|2181
|0.003
|0.25
|0.014
|1
|14
|88
|18234
|336165
|8079238
|2206
|0.003
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|24
|52
|18235
|336237
|8079206
|2151
|0.007
|0.25
|0.024
|0.5
|8
|88
|18236
|336307
|8079117
|2157
|0.005
|0.25
|0.024
|0.5
|7
|99
|18237
|336085
|8079392
|2211
|0.012
|1
|0.188
|2
|260
|262
|18238
|337432
|8079262
|2263
|0.003
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|16
|87
|18239
|337479
|8079231
|2253
|0.003
|0.5
|0.01
|1
|18
|86
|18244
|337399
|8079369
|2267
|0.003
|16.4
|0.034
|21
|2130
|300
|18245
|336960
|8079540
|2331
|0.003
|0.25
|0.017
|1
|66
|96
|18246
|336938
|8079542
|2329
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|42
|90
|18247
|336823
|8079383
|2244
|0.003
|0.25
|0.015
|1
|32
|87
|18248
|336735
|8079410
|2241
|0.003
|0.25
|0.015
|1
|20
|83
|18249
|336694
|8079224
|2137
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|27
|95
|18250
|337227
|8079544
|2387
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|2
|22
|89
|18251
|337399
|8079377
|2263
|0.024
|17.8
|0.307
|1
|955
|5380
|18252
|336465
|8079471
|2230
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|0.5
|57
|87
|18253
|337399
|8079404
|2255
|0.173
|303
|0.364
|9
|29500
|2570
|18254
|337401
|8079403
|2254
|0.023
|11.4
|0.056
|11
|4100
|2610
|18255
|337399
|8079377
|2263
|0.308
|201
|0.588
|216
|42800
|23900
|18256
|337404
|8079375
|2262
|0.215
|34.3
|0.06
|23
|5400
|7120
|18257
|337406
|8079375
|2260
|0.009
|13.1
|0.048
|2
|1380
|2530
|18258
|337409
|8079375
|2259
|0.003
|1.4
|0.489
|3
|41
|102
|18259
|337837
|8079403
|2086
|0.007
|0.25
|0.014
|6
|139
|117
|18261
|337282
|8079596
|2369
|0.003
|0.25
|0.068
|6
|312
|418
|18262
|337381
|8079605
|2322
|0.093
|90.8
|0.212
|8
|16350
|5860
|18263
|337481
|8079545
|2280
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|1
|40
|101
|18264
|337460
|8079502
|2262
|0.008
|1.2
|0.027
|1
|268
|459
|18265
|337407
|8079496
|2277
|0.119
|136
|0.389
|9
|87200
|1140
|18266
|337397
|8079446
|2257
|1.985
|232
|1.06
|83
|100500
|26100
|18267
|337413
|8079337
|2267
|0.203
|168
|1.22
|7
|43500
|8800
|18268
|335901
|8079535
|2200
|0.003
|0.7
|0.036
|0.5
|135
|416
|18269
|335778
|8079692
|2245
|0.003
|0.25
|0.026
|1
|49
|119
|18270
|336959
|8079836
|2419
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|2
|23
|110
|18271
|336835
|8079674
|2317
|0.003
|0.25
|0.014
|2
|42
|96
|18272
|336542
|8079704
|2248
|0.003
|0.25
|0.012
|1
|23
|91
|18273
|336090
|8079544
|2251
|0.003
|0.25
|0.017
|1
|16
|98
|18274
|337750
|8079607
|2193
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|19
|78
|18275
|336558
|8079086
|2124
|0.005
|0.25
|0.02
|1
|25
|103
|18276
|336441
|8079224
|2129
|0.003
|0.25
|0.028
|1
|24
|99
|18277
|336567
|8079369
|2176
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|27
|135
|18278
|336305
|8079402
|2189
|0.003
|0.25
|0.032
|1
|16
|109
|18279
|336055
|8079434
|2170
|0.006
|0.6
|0.03
|3
|29
|138
|18280
|336086
|8079279
|2136
|0.003
|0.25
|0.022
|1
|17
|120
|18282
|335913
|8079208
|2161
|0.003
|0.7
|0.019
|1
|198
|523
|18283
|336020
|8079064
|2175
|0.003
|0.25
|0.026
|1
|14
|114
|18284
|336839
|8079090
|2077
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|1
|14
|97
|18285
|335601
|8079645
|2330
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|0.5
|39
|101
|18286
|335634
|8079541
|2316
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|90
|173
|18287
|335473
|8079534
|2307
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|0.5
|15
|140
|18288
|335516
|8079392
|2259
|0.003
|0.25
|0.019
|1
|21
|172
|18289
|335796
|8079103
|2203
|0.003
|0.25
|0.008
|2
|18
|78
|18290
|335751
|8079404
|2283
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|3
|33
|128
|18291
|335646
|8079234
|2232
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|1
|14
|106
|18292
|335781
|8079223
|2195
|0.007
|0.25
|0.226
|1
|8
|73
|18293
|335981
|8079461
|2167
|1.175
|1.4
|1.115
|13
|16
|328
|18294
|335567
|8079481
|2283
|0.017
|2.2
|0.886
|2
|22
|79
|18295
|335573
|8079381
|2248
|0.012
|0.25
|0.689
|1
|22
|95
|18296
|334669
|8079194
|2491
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|6
|19
|45
|18297
|334697
|8079165
|2494
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|1
|6
|40
|18298
|335095
|8079112
|2435
|0.005
|0.25
|0.003
|2
|122
|37
|18299
|334810
|8079337
|2478
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|0.5
|10
|51
|18301
|335177
|8080251
|2437
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|0.5
|9
|83
|18302
|335213
|8079191
|2385
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|4
|8
|75
|18303
|335245
|8079077
|2389
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|1
|23
|88
|18304
|335518
|8079062
|2335
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|0.5
|8
|25
|18305
|335372
|8079222
|2326
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|0.5
|16
|64
|18306
|335623
|8080275
|2382
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|1
|9
|69
|18307
|335987
|8080548
|2546
|0.003
|0.25
|0.022
|2
|11
|96
|18308
|335978
|8080757
|2594
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|1
|9
|92
|18309
|335731
|8080423
|2390
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|1
|13
|97
|18310
|335069
|8079068
|2432
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|0.5
|1
|29
|18311
|335453
|8080121
|2364
|0.003
|0.9
|0.012
|3
|1160
|168
|18312
|335315
|8079985
|2364
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|0.5
|56
|157
|18313
|335243
|8079922
|2383
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|0.5
|29
|105
|18314
|335082
|8079806
|2430
|0.003
|0.25
|0.008
|0.5
|16
|113
|18315
|335208
|8079780
|2411
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|0.5
|18
|174
|18316
|335344
|8079872
|2400
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|0.5
|11
|98
|18317
|335593
|8079963
|2307
|0.003
|0.25
|0.018
|1
|13
|101
|18318
|335726
|8080099
|2354
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|1
|28
|149
|18319
|335344
|8080262
|2406
|0.005
|0.25
|0.005
|8
|6
|27
|18320
|334539
|8079819
|2510
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|0.5
|16
|82
|18322
|334404
|8079645
|2471
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|0.5
|39
|110
|18323
|334160
|8079364
|2510
|0.003
|0.25
|0.009
|1
|43
|97
|18324
|333762
|8079044
|2587
|0.026
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|28
|66
|18325
|334031
|8079354
|2515
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|30
|119
|18326
|334180
|8079493
|2463
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|11
|93
|18327
|334274
|8079654
|2475
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|33
|130
|18328
|333730
|8079340
|2505
|0.003
|0.25
|0.013
|1
|15
|81
|18329
|333649
|8079186
|2521
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|1
|79
|338
|18330
|333519
|8079027
|2547
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|8
|117
|18331
|333372
|8078879
|2525
|0.005
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|45
|30
|18332
|333380
|8078751
|2484
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|14
|73
|18333
|333491
|8078910
|2533
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|15
|84
|18334
|333624
|8079041
|2580
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|5
|65
|18335
|333896
|8079479
|2496
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|12
|103
|18336
|335796
|8079654
|2280
|0.065
|0.5
|1.135
|6
|31
|109
|18337
|335704
|8079550
|2323
|0.883
|2.1
|8.31
|9
|51
|194
|18338
|335781
|8079579
|2272
|0.005
|0.5
|0.139
|1
|21
|137
|18388
|336964
|8079231
|2192
|0.003
|0.25
|0.015
|1
|13
|73
|18389
|337103
|8079401
|2314
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|14
|80
|18390
|337193
|8079390
|2315
|0.003
|0.5
|0.775
|2
|21
|75
|18391
|337241
|8079256
|2258
|0.003
|0.25
|0.015
|2
|14
|91
|18392
|337079
|8079103
|2153
|0.005
|0.25
|0.017
|1
|18
|89
|18393
|337419
|8079439
|2245
|0.003
|0.7
|0.018
|1
|136
|439
|18394
|337439
|8079423
|2242
|0.017
|1.8
|0.019
|1
|852
|1420
|18395
|337471
|8079399
|2231
|0.108
|54.3
|0.325
|3
|2860
|7000
|18396
|337506
|8079385
|2221
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|1
|130
|283
|18397
|337597
|8079381
|2181
|0.003
|0.25
|0.016
|1
|99
|608
|18398
|337770
|8079378
|2090
|0.007
|0.8
|0.047
|3
|516
|1730
|18399
|337817
|8079393
|2073
|0.005
|1
|0.435
|3
|28
|93
|18400
|337859
|8079391
|2063
|0.003
|0.25
|0.017
|1
|10
|84
|18402
|336255
|8079239
|2122
|0.005
|0.25
|0.107
|1
|8
|70
|18403
|336150
|8079357
|2174
|0.003
|0.25
|1.135
|2
|102
|382
|18404
|336132
|8079288
|2140
|0.094
|11.3
|0.476
|1
|343
|209
|18405
|335914
|8079534
|2117
|0.04
|0.7
|0.312
|4
|16
|88
|18406
|335698
|8079405
|2315
|0.005
|0.25
|0.544
|3
|16
|121
|18407
|337710
|8079833
|2287
|0.007
|0.25
|0.014
|1
|67
|220
|18408
|337726
|8079686
|2219
|0.003
|0.25
|0.022
|1
|42
|170
|18409
|337887
|8079556
|2131
|0.003
|0.7
|0.235
|3
|15
|110
|18410
|337964
|8079453
|2112
|0.012
|0.5
|0.222
|3
|19
|71
|18411
|337948
|8079619
|2099
|0.003
|0.25
|0.01
|2
|62
|126
|18412
|335658
|8079880
|2286
|0.009
|2.9
|0.562
|2
|31
|76
|18413
|336190
|8079299
|2146
|0.017
|0.5
|0.761
|7
|16
|157
|18414
|334522
|8078985
|2416
|0.015
|13.1
|2.08
|1
|30
|95
|18415
|336251
|8079227
|2160
|0.003
|0.25
|0.022
|1
|10
|86
|18416
|334825
|8080399
|2422
|0.003
|0.25
|0.021
|2
|26
|106
|18417
|334564
|8080057
|2494
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|1
|26
|125
|18418
|334423
|8079973
|2468
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|15
|65
|18419
|334291
|8079797
|2468
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|17
|83
|18421
|334146
|8079642
|2456
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|2
|13
|80
|18422
|334027
|8079498
|2456
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|1
|10
|74
|18423
|334425
|8079799
|2476
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|15
|81
|18424
|334150
|8079954
|2412
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|2
|28
|125
|18425
|334010
|8079819
|2392
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|8
|71
|18426
|333901
|8079648
|2408
|0.003
|0.25
|0.007
|3
|4
|53
|18427
|333765
|8079482
|2494
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|12
|83
|18428
|333659
|8079304
|2486
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|2
|14
|58
|18429
|333489
|8079148
|2525
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|2
|33
|79
|18430
|333387
|8079007
|2532
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|19
|57
|18431
|334739
|8078883
|2420
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|3
|21
|18432
|333124
|8078754
|2491
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|13
|20
|18433
|332967
|8078624
|2480
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|12
|20
|18434
|332919
|8078421
|2458
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|18
|36
|18435
|334100
|8080189
|2369
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|27
|128
|18436
|333900
|8079965
|2355
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|5
|9
|15
|18437
|333377
|8079368
|2416
|0.003
|0.25
|0.012
|3
|54
|166
|18438
|333224
|8079173
|2380
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|13
|63
|18439
|333108
|8079026
|2418
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|8
|71
|18440
|332976
|8078863
|2415
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|64
|132
|18442
|334802
|8078656
|2395
|0.005
|0.5
|0.01
|4
|45
|81
|18443
|334819
|8078625
|2395
|0.009
|0.25
|0.011
|4
|21
|41
|18444
|334784
|8078614
|2383
|0.003
|0.25
|0.011
|17
|19
|26
|18445
|332964
|8079246
|2322
|0.006
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|11
|45
|18446
|333277
|8079516
|2322
|0.003
|0.25
|0.014
|1
|16
|90
|18447
|333277
|8079516
|2322
|0.005
|0.25
|0.011
|1
|17
|98
|18448
|333536
|8079832
|2324
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|13
|93
|18449
|332706
|8078888
|2363
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|46
|89
|18450
|332598
|8078713
|2341
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|35
|69
|18451
|332481
|8078562
|2359
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|30
|44
|18452
|333628
|8079146
|2529
|0.006
|0.25
|0.188
|2
|33
|87
|18453
|332343
|8078421
|2321
|0.005
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|18
|17
|18454
|332227
|8078285
|2777
|0.005
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|13
|50
|18455
|332446
|8078259
|2361
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|11
|32
|18456
|332603
|8078420
|2382
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|17
|70
|18457
|332717
|8078570
|2421
|0.005
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|21
|37
|18458
|332842
|8078765
|2439
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|2
|22
|46
|18459
|333631
|8078710
|2439
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|21
|45
|18461
|333514
|8078571
|2392
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|1
|10
|70
|18462
|333341
|8078447
|2370
|0.003
|0.8
|0.002
|5
|12
|13
|18463
|333232
|8078273
|2388
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|2
|11
|67
|18464
|332984
|8078290
|2409
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|8
|7
|15
|18465
|333130
|8078446
|2421
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|13
|76
|18466
|333247
|8078590
|2414
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|2
|16
|62
|18467
|333442
|8078676
|2444
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|20
|59
|18468
|333500
|8078239
|2313
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|2
|7
|15
|18469
|333625
|8078468
|2364
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|13
|39
|18470
|333772
|8078579
|2388
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|13
|46
|18471
|333896
|8078720
|2452
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|21
|154
|18472
|333284
|8078489
|2374
|0.005
|0.25
|0.005
|8
|12
|43
|18473
|333036
|8078497
|2438
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|9
|11
|18474
|333223
|8077937
|2381
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|14
|23
|18475
|333368
|8077812
|2379
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|14
|20
|18476
|333509
|8077972
|2339
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|9
|30
|18477
|333647
|8078115
|2286
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|4
|19
|64
|18478
|333789
|8078279
|2356
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|20
|96
|18479
|333933
|8078432
|2373
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|18
|91
|18480
|334041
|8078610
|2419
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|97
|120
|18482
|334150
|8078697
|2484
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|22
|58
|18483
|334290
|8078934
|2438
|0.005
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|3
|42
|18484
|334279
|8078581
|2478
|0.003
|0.25
|0.006
|1
|5
|62
|18485
|334161
|8078440
|2407
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|104
|115
|18486
|334028
|8078302
|2321
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|12
|27
|18487
|333932
|8078129
|2299
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|13
|74
|18488
|333783
|8077959
|2290
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|8
|34
|18489
|333654
|8077826
|2272
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|11
|52
|18490
|333526
|8077655
|2288
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|15
|42
|18491
|333396
|8077491
|2249
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|6
|10
|18492
|333588
|8077699
|2303
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|7
|14
|18493
|333515
|8077421
|2220
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|2
|8
|14
|18494
|333664
|8077535
|2259
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|3
|17
|9
|18495
|333774
|8077675
|2224
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|2
|9
|41
|18496
|333931
|8077812
|2254
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|12
|12
|18497
|334018
|8077981
|2268
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|19
|50
|18498
|334152
|8078128
|2311
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|28
|123
|18499
|334273
|8078291
|2354
|0.003
|0.25
|0.002
|1
|11
|33
|18501
|334405
|8078423
|2430
|0.003
|0.25
|0.003
|1
|6
|36
|18502
|334924
|8078718
|2407
|0.005
|0.25
|0.007
|1
|18
|66
|18503
|334835
|8078579
|2391
|0.005
|0.25
|0.008
|1
|15
|65
|18504
|334678
|8078430
|2337
|0.003
|0.25
|0.005
|1
|14
|103
|18505
|334588
|8078301
|2358
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|10
|94
|18506
|334419
|8078133
|2369
|0.007
|0.25
|0.007
|6
|16
|78
|18507
|334295
|8077956
|2345
|0.003
|0.25
|0.004
|1
|16
|87
|18508
|333972
|8077797
|2237
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|6
|25
|18509
|334039
|8077365
|2197
|0.003
|0.25
|0.001
|1
|12
|28
|18510
|334178
|8077504
|2203
|0.003
|0.25
|0
|1
|16
|40
APPENDIX 2
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
All rock chips were assayed by ALS in Lima. Methods used were total assay of sample:
Verification of Sampling and assaying
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
