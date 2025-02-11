Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTC Pink: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 3, 2025, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered financing (the "Financing") with the issuance of 3,800,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $190,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years expiring on February 10, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined below).

If at any time prior to the Expiry Date, the Company's common shares trade at or above a price of $0.20 per common share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a period of 10 consecutive trading days commencing four months plus one day after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing such acceleration (the "Acceleration Press Release"), and, in such case, the Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the 30th day following the date of issuance of the Acceleration Press Release (the "Acceleration Provision").

The securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a four-months and one day hold period expiring June 11, 2025.

The Company intends to continue with the remainder of the Financing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Completion of subsequent tranche(s) of the Financing remains subject to approval by the Exchange and all securities issued under any subsequent tranche(s) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period calculated the date of closing of such subsequent tranche(s).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex's common shares trade under the symbol "APX" on the TSX-V & "SLMLF" on the OTC Pink.

Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Project (the "Project") 70 KM east of Reno, Nevada. The Project is a new, district scale exploration project that has never been systemically explored or drill tested for Lithium brines.

The Project covers approximately 8240 acres and adjacent lands within the aerially extensive Fernley and Carson Sinks. These sinks have large expansive playas and lay within large hydrographic basins with a combined area of approximately 1.4 million-acres.

The Project is located within 30 minutes of the Nevada lithium battery hub of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center ("TRIC") via Interstate Highway I-80, and is ideally located and supported by extensive infrastructure to include existing roads, railroad access, fiber optics and geothermal power.

TRIC is a privately owned 107,000-acre (167 sq mi; 430 km2) industrial park, located in Storey County, east of Reno, Nevada. The center is the largest in the United States (third largest in the world) and is home to more than a hundred companies and their warehouse logistics centers and fulfillment centers such as PetSmart, Home Depot, Walmart and others. The Gigafactory Nevada was built there to serve Tesla, Inc. and Panasonic.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Apex Resources Inc.

Ron Lang,

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur, including but not limited to, closing of subsequent tranche(s) of the Financing. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund exploration work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Project; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in conducting work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND

IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE

SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240382

SOURCE: Apex Resources Inc.