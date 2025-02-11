New Facility Offers Improved Speed, Reliability, and Choice for Customers Worldwide

DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, today announced an expansion of its global data center footprint, adding Amsterdam to the list of cities in which it maintains a physical presence hosting DreamHost customer data.

Strategically located in northern Europe, this expansion brings faster site load times, enhanced reliability, and wider compliance options to customers located outside the United States, with the largest benefits seen by users across Europe, northern Africa, and the Middle East. DreamHost's Amsterdam facility is the company's first located outside the United States, and stands alongside its other established data centers in Ashburn, Virginia, and Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Amsterdam facility positions servers closer to users outside the US, and when paired with DreamHost's existing Content Delivery Network (CDN) services, site delivery time is significantly improved.

"Our new Amsterdam data center is a milestone in DreamHost's ongoing mission to deliver premium hosting experiences wherever our customers do business," said Patrick Lane, DreamHost's SVP of Infrastructure. "With Amsterdam now fully operational, customers worldwide can expect improved performance and greater control over their data."

This new data center features advanced hardware, robust power and cooling systems, and enterprise-grade security to protect critical information and maintain high uptime. Effective immediately, all new DreamHost customers geographically nearer to Europe who sign up for its managed WordPress service, DreamPress, will be provisioned in the Amsterdam data center.

DreamHost's support representatives can also migrate customer data across data centers upon request, ensuring users remain in full control of their data, with self-service tools to do so already in development.

DreamHost's Amsterdam data center is now operational and has already begun to house new customers. Existing DreamPress customers interested in migrating their data to the Amsterdam data center can contact DreamHost's technical support team for more information.

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 small businesses, developers, and content creators the tools they need to own their digital presence.

