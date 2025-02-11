Industrial Fasteners Market worth $104.12 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Fasteners Market by Raw Material (Metal, Plastic), Type (Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Rivets), Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, NonThreaded, and Aerospace Grade), Application, Sales Channel & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is approximated to be USD 90.57 billion in 2025, and it is projected to reach USD 104.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Industrial fasteners are mechanical elements used to ensure the joining of objects in manufacturing, construction, and engineering in the form of bolts, screws, nuts, washers, rivets, and anchors. These ensure the stability of machinery, buildings, vehicles, and electronics. They can be made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloys, to withstand different kinds of stresses. Fasteners are either permanent or removable, hence flexible in terms of assembly and maintenance. Their quality and precision greatly influence the safety, performance, and durability of industrial structures and equipment.

By Type, screws segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

In 2024, the industrial fasteners market had the highest share in terms of screw. Due to their ease of use and flexibility, screws are widely applied in various sectors. They ensure a secure, adjustable, and removable connection in several applications like automotive assembly, construction, machinery, and electronics, for which a fastening solution must be reliable for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the components. The screw section has been able to dominate because of the extensive varieties of screws available, including machine screws, wood screws, self-tapping screws, and others, for various materials and specific applications. Screws are also appreciated for the strength of connections that they provide without requiring other supporting parts like nuts or washers, hence cost-effective and time efficient. In addition, screws provide enormous flexibility in terms of removability, which is important for the maintenance and repairs in industries such as automotive and aerospace. Therefore, the screw segment is likely to continue leading the industrial fasteners market as the manufacturing process advances and new materials are developed.

By Application, Automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2024

The automotive segment was the largest market share in the industrial fasteners market in 2024. The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of industrial fasteners because it uses bolts, screws, nuts, washers, and rivets extensively in the manufacturing and assembly of vehicles. Fasteners play a very crucial role in making automobiles structurally sound, safe, and reliable by holding essential parts like engines, chassis, body frames, suspension systems, and interior fittings together. Increasing automobile demand, particularly in developing economies, has only added to the demand for industrial fasteners in this industry. Moreover, in the move to sustainable, high-tech automotive industry, such advanced fasteners play a huge role in this context and being able to tolerate extreme operating temperatures and high resistance to corrosion become more imperative. Additionally, other innovations in vehicle design, including autonomy and connected vehicles, are more driving the demands for more advanced fastening technologies.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial fasteners Market in 2024

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest industrial fasteners market share in 2024 due to high rates of industrialization, urbanization, and increased demand in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. China, India, and Japan are also prominent contributors, due to increased production in the automotive sector and major infrastructure projects. The growth of manufacturing hubs in the region, especially in emerging markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia, further boosts the need for fasteners in machinery and electronics. Government-backed projects, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, also increase demand. With ongoing industrialization, Asia Pacific leads the way, which remains a prime region for fastener manufacturing growth.

The industrial fasteners Market comprises major players such as Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bilten AB (Sweden), Kowlner Rawlplug IP (Poland), FONTANA GRUPPO (Italy), Birmingham Fasteners and Supply Inc. (US), MW Industries (US), Hilti Group (Liechtenstein) and others are covered in the industrial fasteners market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the industrial fasteners Market.

