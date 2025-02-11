Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will be attending Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 18th and Barclays Annual Industrial Select Conference on February 19th, both conferences in Miami, Florida. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Fishman and Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Pool Jerome Pedretti will present at 11:20 a.m. on February 18th and at 11:35 a.m. on February 19th Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of the presentations will be available approximately 24 hours after the events and will remain available on the website for 90 days.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211305059/en/

Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 612-812-0148

Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Sr. Director, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: Rebecca.osborn@pentair.com