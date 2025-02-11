Tom Ferry International: Tom Ferry's Revii AI: The Future of Real Estate Productivity

No. 1 Coach's Groundbreaking AI Tool Launches to the Public

Tom Ferry, real estate's No. 1 coach for 12 consecutive years, has just released Revii AI, an innovative suite of mobile-optimized AI tools poised to revolutionize the industry. This groundbreaking platform is an evolution of Ferry's acclaimed AI, previously exclusive to his coaching members. Now, in a move to empower agents on a massive scale, he's launched a version of Revii AI's most powerful features to the public.

Revii AI From Tom Ferry

"The results we've seen within our coaching ecosystem have been nothing short of remarkable," said Ferry. "It became clear that this technology had the potential to transform the lives of agents everywhere. It almost felt like our duty to make this accessible to everyone."

Ferry has been the industry leader in agent-focused AI and technology since introducing the TomAI chatbot in 2023. Building on its success, he unveiled the enhanced TomAI+ just a year later, incorporating an advanced series of dedicated tools. Revii AI takes those innovations to new heights, combining years of refinement and user feedback into a platform designed to save agents time, reduce costs, and clear the runway for revenue-generating activities.

It does this by meeting the core needs of today's agents:

Increase Conversion & Confidence: Prepare and perfect any conversation with customizable, lifelike push-to-talk Roleplays. Each role play is scored to track improvements, provide helpful tips, and offer better scripts.

Save Hours of Time: Automate your follow-up and 10X your productivity.

Become the Go-To Knowledge Broker: Instantly source the latest real estate news that consumers care about and use it to generate marketing content.

Supercharge Your Marketing: Create more effective content, faster.

As Ferry says, "It's a direct path to getting what you want most."

Better marketing = more qualified leads .

Better follow-up and automation = more appointments .

Better skills and preparation = more transactions.

"Revii is the one tool that provides it all."

But the capabilities go beyond simple automation and intelligence ... Revii AI is the first technology of its kind built on Autonomous Agents, allowing it to handle admin tasks, manage workflows, and give you total control over your business - it's always ready whether in the office or on the go at any time of the day or night.

Emily Terrell, a team leader at eXp Realty in San Antonio, TX, shared, "With Revii, I was able to streamline everything and build a complete 90-day training program for all my new agents. It made a huge difference, and I honestly don't know what I would've done without it!"

Misty Maki, a team leader out of Utah, said the Roleplay feature has transformed her ability to handle objections. "Just being able to riff and speak from the heart, have new ideas, and then practice and refine my answers ... Now, I feel prepared and know how to handle those objections from clients when they come."

Revii's incredible features are available to the public now, while Tom Ferry coaching members unlock an exclusive premium version, packed with additional tools and an enhanced knowledge base, as part of their coaching benefits.

To learn more and get started with a 14-day free trial, visit www.revii.ai/ or download the app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store .

SOURCE: Tom Ferry International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire