Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its second quarter of 2025 ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708040&tp_key=3d874d63b9

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: February 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13751755

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240311

SOURCE: Moving iMage Technologies