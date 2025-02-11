Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TNTLF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced today it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Effective today, common shares of Tantalus will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "GRID" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "TNTLF".

The OTCQX Best Market is designed for established international companies to leverage their existing reporting standards and make disclosures available in the United States - utilizing SEC reporting exemption (Rule 12g3-2(b)). Under Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b), international companies are exempt from SEC reporting if they are a Foreign Private Issuer and make whatever information is required by their home market regulator publicly available to U.S. investors in English. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Accessing the OTCQX Market highlights Tantalus' dedication to transparency and operational excellence while also strengthening our access to U.S. investors," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Given that the vast majority of our utility customers and revenue is generated from the United States, we believe cross-trading between the TSX and OTCQX will enhance liquidity and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

For U.S. investors, current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company are accessible at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TNTLF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, trading access for U.S. investors, enhancing equity liquidity, delivering long-term value to our shareholders and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240329

SOURCE: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.