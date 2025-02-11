Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a leader in innovative loss prevention and retail media solutions, is pleased to announce that its reseller partner in Turkey, Bon Intelligence Inc. ("Bon"), has reached an agreement with Bambi, a leading high fashion shoe retailer with 61 stores based in Turkey, to deploy INEO's in-store retail media technology across Bambi's stores. This collaboration marks a significant step in transforming Bambi's in-store customer engagement through dynamic, targeted digital marketing.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10773/240370_bambi_screen.jpg

Bon and INEO installed the first pilot location with Bambi in late 2024 and as of February 10, 2025 have now reached an agreement to roll out all Bambi locations nationwide. Bon is in the process of installing INEO's digital signage solutions in Bambi's retail locations, enabling brands to connect with shoppers at critical moments in the buying journey. The technology, powered by INEO's AI-driven content management and programmatic ad engine, will enhance the shopping experience while creating new revenue opportunities for Bambi.

"We are excited to partner with Bon to bring our innovative retail media technology to the Bambi stores," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Retailers are increasingly recognizing the power of in-store retail media to drive engagement and sales, and the INEO Welcoming System platform ensures they can maximize advertising impact while maintaining a seamless customer experience."

The deployment will include strategically placed digital screens at high-traffic areas within Bambi's stores, delivering brand messaging, promotions and real-time content updates. The partnership is expected to enhance Bambi's ability to monetize its physical space while providing advertisers with direct access to a highly engaged audience.

"Under the reseller agreement between Bon and INEO, Bon has the rights to market, sell and distribute INEO's patented loss prevention and retail media solutions to its key partners across Turkey," said Onur Isik, Founder and VP of Bon. "We are proud to have Bambi sign on and be a showcase customer for us as we work to sign other retailers onto the INEO platform."

INEO also announces the resignation of Eugene Syho as a Director of the Company due to personal reasons. "INEO would like to thank Eugene for his valuable contributions and dedication during his time on the INEO Board of Directors," said Greg Watkin, INEO Founder, President and Chairman. "Eugene's insights and commitment were instrumental in guiding INEO through a key time and getting the most recent financing completed. We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best in future endeavors."

Also being announced today, the Company has granted a total of 7,700,000 incentive stock options to employees, management and the Board of Directors. The incentive stock options were granted under the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan which was last approved by INEO shareholders on October 11, 2024.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com www.ineoretailmedia.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions



Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240370

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.