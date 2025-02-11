Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], will supply a 100-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for bp's Lingen green hydrogen project in Germany. This project, bp's largest hydrogen production plant to date, will utilize Accelera's advanced HyLYZER PEM electrolyzer technology.

The hydrogen-generation system set to power bp's Lingen project will consist of 20 PEM HyLYZER-1000 electrolyzer units the largest electrolyzer system assembled by Accelera to date and is being manufactured in Accelera's new electrolyzer plant in Guadalajara, Spain. Once fully commissioned in 2027, the 100 MW electrolyzer system will produce up to 11,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.

"This project marks a significant milestone for Accelera and the energy transition in Germany and Europe," said Andreas Lippert, Vice President and General Manager of Electrolyzers for Accelera. "Partnering on this 100 MW system with an industry leader like bp underscores our ability to deliver innovative, industrial-scale solutions that move the needle on our customers' decarbonization goals and continue to grow the green hydrogen economy."

Project highlights

Sustainable production: Accelera's 100 MW electrolyzer system will be powered by renewable electricity from offshore wind, ensuring that the end product is green hydrogen.

Accelera's 100 MW electrolyzer system will be powered by renewable electricity from offshore wind, ensuring that the end product is green hydrogen. Regional impact: The hydrogen produced at the plant will support bp's Lingen refinery and industrial customers in the region, including steel and chemical producers, helping to develop Germany's hydrogen economy.

The hydrogen produced at the plant will support bp's Lingen refinery and industrial customers in the region, including steel and chemical producers, helping to develop Germany's hydrogen economy. Technological innovation: The project will utilize Accelera's most powerful PEM electrolyzer technology, which features enhanced efficiency, scalability and optimized system design.

"Lingen green hydrogen shows how large-scale hydrogen initiatives can generate regional economic benefits, support our partners' sustainability goals, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon industrial operations," said Felipe Arbelaez, Senior Vice President for Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Storage at bp. "Our Lingen refinery has provided German industry with the energy it needs for more than 70 years. Now, through this project, we're evolving its role to deliver low-carbon hydrogen that will help decarbonize both our operations and regional industry."

Advancing the green hydrogen economy

Electrolyzers leverage renewable energy sources to produce green hydrogen, which is a crucial factor in accelerating the clean energy transition. Accelera is a leader in large-scale hydrogen production and has deployed more than 600 electrolyzer units worldwide, powering some of the most advanced PEM electrolyzer systems operating globally. This includes a 20 MW facility in Quebec, Canada, and a 25 MW system in Florida, U.S.

About Accelera by Cummins

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for the world's most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction motors and inverters, integrated powertrain solutions, and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China.

Cummins, a global power solutions leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. It operates a robust distribution and support network in more than 190 countries and territories. Cummins earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023.

To learn more about Accelera by Cummins, visit accelerazero.com.

