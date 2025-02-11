The "Germany Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the German data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 184 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 38 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- NTT DATA is the largest data center Operator in Germany followed by Digital Realty and Equinix
- Most of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Frankfurt.
- The increasing usage of advanced technologies like AI is increasing the data center demand in Germany, however, stringent regulations are becoming increasingly challenging for data center operators
- Frankfurt dominates the upcoming data center market in Germany with almost 60% of the total power capacity.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (184 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (38 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Germany Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3U Telecom
- Aixit
- Artfiles
- AtlasEdge
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Carrier Colo
- Centron
- China Mobile
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Comtrance
- Contabo
- CyrusOne
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- dataR
- Digital Realty
- DOKOM 21
- EdgeConneX
- EMC HostCo
- envia TEL
- Equinix
- EVF Data Center
- FirstColo
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Green Mountain KMW
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- ITENOS
- LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- NET-BUILD
- NewTelco
- nLighten
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Portus Data Centers
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- ratiokontakt
- SDC Capital Partners
- SpeedBone
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Trusted-Colo
- TWLKOM
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- WIIT AG
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
