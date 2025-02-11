Nanoco Group PLC (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other advanced nanomaterials, has completed several organisational changes designed to accelerate its commercial development.

In October 2024, Dmitry Shashkov joined as Chief Executive Officer. He has a proven 20 year plus track record in leading materials science-based businesses, driving shareholder value through transformational business development.

Dmitry was CEO of the CPS Group of companies (later part of Exyte), which focused on high-tech equipment for semiconductors and life science industries. Under his leadership, CPS revenues tripled, and profitability increased fourfold before its sale to a strategic investor. Prior to CPS, Dmitry was President and CEO of H.C. Starck Inc. (a world-leading supplier of refractory metals) and Business Director at Honeywell (a leading supplier of electronic materials). He began his career with McKinsey Company, advising clients in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and telecommunications industries.

In December 2024, Jai Subramanian joined Nanoco as Global Business Director. With over 20 years of experience in semiconductors, specialty materials, and advanced coatings, Jai has a strong track record in global business transformation and growth, P&L management, and strategic market expansion across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

Jai joined Nanoco from Soleras Advanced Coatings, where he was General Manager for the USA and Global Business Director. Previously, he held leadership roles at H.C. Starck, Honeywell, and Ferro Corporation. With Jai's appointment, Nanoco now has a global commercial team with a presence in East Asia, Europe, and the US. The team will be instrumental in managing customer relationships, driving partnerships, and communicating Nanoco's value proposition to prospective customers.

Most recently, Jalal Bagherli, CBE, was appointed Chairman of the Board in January. A highly respected figure in the semiconductor industry, Jalal has worked with some of the world's largest brands in the electronics sector. As CEO of Dialog Semiconductor, he transformed the company into a high-growth, high-value business. His contributions to the industry have been recognised with a CBE for services to technology, and he currently serves as Co-Chair of the UK Semiconductor Policy Advisory Panel.

The appointments of Dmitry Shashkov as CEO, Jai Subramanian as Global Business Director, and Jalal Bagherli, CBE, as Chairman of the Board, reinforce Nanoco's focus on executing its commercialisation strategy. The roadmap outlined in mid-2024 positions Nanoco for growth in high-value markets, and over the past year, the company has strengthened its leadership team to drive the next phase of expansion.

"With a world-class technology platform and a strengthened leadership team, Nanoco is now poised to deliver on its commercialisation strategy. With Dmitry and Jai on board, I look forward to seeing progress on the commercial front. We are focused on accelerating engagement with customers and investors and scaling our breakthrough quantum dot technology into high-value applications."

"Nanoco has a unique opportunity to commercialise its breakthrough quantum dot technology at scale. Its leading R&D and installed production capacity, supported by a validated IP portfolio in a fully funded business, form a rare and strong foundation. I'm excited to work alongside our global partners and customers to bring Nanoco's technology to market and create lasting value."

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) is a nanomaterial production and licensing group, specialising in the production of its patented cadmium-free quantum dots (CFQD®) and other patented nanomaterials for use in the electronics industry. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Runcorn, UK, Nanoco continues to build a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio alongside its existing scaled-up production facilities for commercial orders.

