Unlocking hospitality Potential: Sommet Education Business Solutions Revamps talent development models

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With rapid technological advancements reshaping industries, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2024 predicts that 44% of core skills will need to evolve by 2028. This shift underscores the growing importance of continuous learning. According to LinkedIn Learning's 2024 report, 79% of professionals now consider continuous learning essential for career growth-up from 64% in 2020. In the hospitality sector, a Sommet Education European survey found that 30% of young professionals prioritize personal growth, while 29% value professional development as key to their careers.

Addressing these trends, Sommet Education, a global leader in hospitality, luxury, gastronomic education and training, has launched Sommet Education Business Solutions. This initiative offers bespoke training and leadership development solutions, drawing on the expertise of world-renowned institutions such as Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education. These solutions are designed to unlock the potential of in-house talent, leveraging insights from over 300 educators, world-champion chefs, and seasoned industry leaders.

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, emphasized: "Leveraging our world-class educational institutions to enhance corporate talent development models is a strategic evolution. By integrating foundational with lifelong learning, we provide a holistic solution that empowers businesses and their teams to thrive in an ever-evolving industry landscape."

Demonstrating the impact of this approach, luxury hospitality leader Mandarin Oriental has partnered with Sommet Education. Their collaboration focuses on enhancing student learning experiences, supporting underserved communities, and empowering employees through tailored training solutions.

Laurent Kleitman, CEO of Mandarin Oriental, shared:

"The next generation of talent is a vital force in shaping the future of luxury hospitality. They bring fresh perspectives, set new benchmarks, and contribute to the continued evolution of Mandarin Oriental's legendary service. Our collaboration with Sommet Education is dedicated to empowering future hospitality leaders through targeted education, immersive training, and a close partnership with the schools under Sommet's Education umbrella."

Sommet Education's training experiences include:

Hospitality Leadership

Fast-Track General Managers

Hospitality Immersion

Innovating Food and Beverage Operations

Mastering the Art of Luxury Customer Experience

Sustainable Tourism and Destination Management

Innovation and Entrepreneurship: From Idea to Business Model

Having collaborated with organizations like Accor and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism, Sommet Education's solutions have demonstrated strategic value, enhancing workforce capabilities and fostering industry growth.

Leading this initiative is Adrian Artimov, Vice President of Enrolment, Daniela Cassini, Global Head of Business Solutions, supported by and Florent Varanne, Head of Development. Together, they aim to bridge talent gaps, promote sustainable growth, and redefine professional development through innovative, emotionally intelligent, and results-driven strategies.

