Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

11 February 2025

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 11 February 2025, Nick Train purchased 32,500 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 958.50 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,542,543 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


