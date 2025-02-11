France's 2025 Budget Law exempts energy communities with projects up to 1 MW from excise duty on electricity consumption. The measure applies retroactively from Jan. 1, 2025, and remains in effect until Jan. 1, 2027. From pv magazine France France's 2025 Budget Law exempts electricity consumption from collective self-consumption projects up to 1 MW from excise duty, an indirect tax on certain products. The measure applies retroactively from Jan. 1, 2025, and remains in effect until Jan. 1, 2027. Previously, the excise duty exemption applied only to individual self-consumption projects. According ...

