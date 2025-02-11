West Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

Metals Australia Ltd has a proven track record of Critical Minerals and metals discovery and has a quality portfolio of advanced exploration and pre-development projects in the highly endowed and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada; Western Australia and the Northern Territory of Australia.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite project in Quebec - a high-quality project which is well placed for the future delivery of premium, battery-grade graphite to the North American lithium-ion/EV battery market, and other flake-graphite products. An extensive drilling program to expand the project Mineral Resource and already commenced prefeasibility study work are both expected to be completed during 2025.

Metals Australia is also advancing its Gold, Base Metals, and lithium exploration projects in the world-class James Bay region of Quebec at the Corvette River Project. The Company has identified 3 gold mineralised corridors - as well as lithium-bearing pegmatites immediately along strike from Patriot Battery Metals' world-class lithium pegmatite discoveries. Further exploration work to advance the gold projects is also anticipated in 2025.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

