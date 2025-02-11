

Company Name: Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc ISIN: CA81732W1041



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA81732W1041). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.90 price target.

Abstract:

Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA to test its Cell Pouch in patients with hypothyroidism following total thyroidectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the thyroid gland when nodules are present. The company anticipates that following treatment each patient's own thyroid tissue will regain its natural ability to release thyroid hormones in the Cell Pouch without the need for lifelong hormone replacement or immunosuppression, thereby curing the patient. We note that preclinical data showed successful restoration of thyroid hormone levels and functional thyroid tissue within the device. Subject to IND approval by the FDA and, in particular, the necessary funding, we expect Sernova to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in H2 2025 or H1 2026 to investigate the safety and efficacy of this approach. This is positive news as the company is one step closer to potentially advancing a second product into clinical trials. With regard to the ongoing lead phase 1/2 clinical trial of the Cell Pouch for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), we expect final results for cohort B for all of the up to four planned last patients (patients #7 to #10) by mid-2025. Based on unchanged pipeline estimates, we confirm our CAD1.90 price target and our Buy rating.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA81732W1041) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,90.



Zusammenfassung:

Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc hat bei der FDA einen IND-Antrag (Investigational New Drug) eingereicht, um seinen Cell Pouch bei Patienten mit Schilddrüsenunterfunktion nach einer totalen Thyreoidektomie, einem chirurgischen Eingriff zur Entfernung der Schilddrüse bei Vorliegen von Knoten, zu testen. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass nach der Behandlung das eigene Schilddrüsengewebe des Patienten seine natürliche Fähigkeit zur Freisetzung von Schilddrüsenhormonen im Cell Pouch wiedererlangt, ohne dass ein lebenslanger Hormonersatz oder eine Immunsuppression erforderlich ist, wodurch der Patient geheilt wird. Wir weisen darauf hin, dass präklinische Daten die erfolgreiche Wiederherstellung des Schilddrüsenhormonspiegels und des funktionellen Schilddrüsengewebes innerhalb des Geräts gezeigt haben. Vorbehaltlich der IND-Genehmigung durch die FDA und insbesondere der erforderlichen Finanzierung erwarten wir, dass Sernova in H2 2025 oder H1 2026 eine erste klinische Studie am Menschen einleiten wird, um die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit dieses Ansatzes zu untersuchen. Dies ist eine positive Nachricht, da das Unternehmen damit einen Schritt näher an die mögliche Aufnahme eines zweiten Produkts in die klinischen Studien heranrückt. Im Hinblick auf die laufende klinische Phase-1/2-Studie mit dem Cell Pouch zur Behandlung von Typ-1-Diabetes (T1D) erwarten wir bis Mitte 2025 endgültige Ergebnisse für die Kohorte B für alle bis zu vier geplanten letzten Patienten (Patienten Nr. 7 bis Nr. 10). Auf der Grundlage unveränderter Pipeline-Schätzungen bestätigen wir unser Kursziel von CAD1,90 und unsere Kaufempfehlung.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



