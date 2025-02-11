Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Distribution Strategy Featured in Grand View Research Report

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) proudly announces its mention in Grand View Research's latest industry report on the growing bottled water market. Grand View Research is a respected provider of market insights, reports, and trend analyses across various industries.

The report highlights Greene Concepts' plans to ship BE WATER 6-packs to Walmart distribution centers for retail placement (see: Grand View Research: Bottled Water Market Size, Share, and Growth Report, 2030). The section titled "Distribution Channel Insights" states:

"…in March 2024, Greene Concepts announced plans to ship its BE WATER 6-packs to a Walmart distribution center, aiming for placement on store shelves. This strategic move is part of the company's efforts to expand its market presence and increase product availability through one of the largest retail chains in the U.S."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, comments, "We're honored to be recognized by Grand View Research, which independently acknowledged our growth initiatives outlined in our March 21, 2024 press release. Following this milestone, as noted in subsequent press releases, BE WATER is now available on Walmart shelves throughout the Southeast U.S."

Mr. Greene adds, "For years, we have leveraged Grand View Research's insights to guide our decisions and communicate market trends to shareholders and stakeholders. Their mention of our achievements in such a respected global report reinforces our impact in the bottled water industry."

For more information about Grand View Research visit https://www.grandviewresearch.com/.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

