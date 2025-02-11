Smint.io, a leading innovator in content activation platforms, is thrilled to announce a strategic OEM partnership with Cloudinary, a recognized leader in digital media management.

Launched in October 2024, Cloudinary integrated Smint.io's advanced technology into Cloudinary Assets, enabling users to seamlessly create highly personalized, branded content experiences. With the new Cloudinary Portals module, businesses can now design and manage bespoke portals tailored to their unique requirements, including Brand Portals, Media Download Portals, and Sales Enablement Applications.

This innovative module offers users with sophisticated branding tools and content management system (CMS) capabilities, empowering them to design custom landing pages, contextualize assets, and integrate effortlessly with various platforms through custom components. As a result, brands can curate engaging content experiences that resonate with audiences, both internally and externally.

Reinhard Holzner, CEO of Smint.io, commented on the partnership, stating:

"We're excited to integrate our content experience technology with Cloudinary's robust media management system. Together, we are creating a powerful solution that allows brands to deliver rich, on-brand experiences with ease. This partnership not only enhances the functionality of our platforms but also unlocks new avenues for growth and engagement for our clients."

Rob Daynes, Managing Director of Digital Asset Management at Cloudinary, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"Our partnership with Smint.io underscores Cloudinary's commitment to empowering brands with innovative solutions for their visual media. With Cloudinary Portals, customers are able to amplify and activate their content with different audiences in a compelling, cohesive manner."

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is a leading provider of end-to-end image and video management solutions for websites and mobile apps, encompassing everything from uploads and storage to manipulation, optimization, and delivery.

For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com

About Smint.io

Smint.io is the creator of a pioneering content experience platform that activates content directly from its source, facilitating seamless collaboration between brands and their key business stakeholders. Smint.io is trusted by industry leaders such as Magna International, Mattel, Nipro, REWE Group and Somfy.

For more information, visit www.smint.io

About the founders

Reinhard Holzner is the Founder and CE(T)O of Smint.io. He is a passionate serial entrepreneur and programmer. In addition to his role at Smint.io, he actively supports young IT entrepreneurs and fosters emerging talent.

Gert Fahrnberger, Co-Founder and CCO of Smint.io, is an accomplished entrepreneur and founder with expertise in enterprise software and MarTech. He also champions education as the founder and Board-Chairman of the St. Gilgen International School Foundation.

