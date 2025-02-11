STACK Construction Technologies Names Ray DeZenzo as CEO, Driving Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading, cloud-based construction software platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ray DeZenzo to Chief Executive Officer. DeZenzo, who previously served as President, will lead the company's continued expansion and technological innovation, further strengthening its impact on the construction industry. Phil Ogilby, STACK's Founder and outgoing CEO, will transition to Chairman of the Board.

STACK Construction Technologies CEO, Ray DeZenzo



"Ray's leadership has been instrumental in positioning STACK for sustained growth," said Ogilby. "His strategic vision and operational expertise have helped to scale our business in new and exciting ways, and I have full confidence in his ability to drive the company forward."

STACK's leadership team has expanded significantly in the past year, with key hires Brian Steinart , Vice President of Product, and Michael Roy , Vice President of Sales, reinforcing the company's ambitious growth trajectory.

Since joining STACK in 2019, DeZenzo has overseen multiple acquisitions, secured additional growth capital, expanded the workforce by over 80 team members, and increased annual revenue by 300%. He is a champion of innovation, fostering a culture that delivers measurable value to customers while also advancing the digital transformation of the construction industry.

"Ray has demonstrated his deep expertise in operations, product strategy, and financial leadership since joining the STACK leadership team more than 5 years ago," said Ben Levin, STACK Board Member and CEO and Co-Founder of Level Equity. "His impact on STACK's growth has been tremendous and his background and expertise in scaling high-growth companies paired with his prowess for profitability make him ideal for the CEO role. We are thrilled to see him lead the company into the future."

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

