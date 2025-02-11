Aesthetic Surgical Images: Omaha's Plastic Surgeons Explain When a Tummy Tuck With Liposuction is Recommended for Body Contouring

Dr. Bruneteau and Dr. Montag expertly combine specialized techniques for tummy tuck and liposuction, delivering notable aesthetic outcomes in Omaha.

Body contouring procedures are a popular choice for individuals who are looking to refine their shape and achieve a more sculpted appearance. In Omaha, the expert plastic surgeons at Aesthetic Surgical Images frequently recommend combining a tummy tuck with liposuction for optimal results. This strategic approach addresses both excess skin and stubborn fat, offering a more comprehensive transformation than either procedure alone.

Dr. Richard J. Bruneteau and Dr. Marie Montag

At Aesthetic Surgical Images, board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Marie Montag and Dr. Richard J. Bruneteau bring extensive expertise to body contouring procedures.

For patients considering body contouring, understanding the benefits and ideal circumstances for combining these procedures is key to making an informed decision.

The Difference Between a Tummy Tuck and Liposuction

While both procedures are designed to improve body shape, they serve different purposes. A tummy tuck , or abdominoplasty, primarily focuses on removing excess skin and tightening the abdominal muscles. It is especially beneficial for those who have experienced significant weight loss or pregnancy, which can leave stretched skin and weakened abdominal muscles that do not improve with exercise alone.

Liposuction , on the other hand, is designed to remove excess fat deposits from targeted areas of the body. It is not a weight-loss procedure but rather a technique used to sculpt areas where excess fat persists despite a healthy lifestyle.

When performed together, a tummy tuck and liposuction can create a smoother, firmer midsection, addressing both loose skin and excess fat at the same time.

When Is a Tummy Tuck with Liposuction Recommended?

The combination of a tummy tuck and liposuction is often recommended for individuals who:

Have excess abdominal skin and fat that diet and exercise have not addressed.

Have weakened or separated abdominal muscles (diastasis recti) due to pregnancy or weight fluctuations.

Are at a stable weight and near their ideal body weight.

Have good overall health and do not have medical conditions that could impact healing.

Do not plan to have future pregnancies, as pregnancy can alter the surgical results.

The combination of tummy with liposuction is particularly beneficial for mothers who are looking to restore their pre-pregnancy body or individuals who have undergone significant weight loss and are left with loose skin and residual fat deposits.

The Benefits of Combining a Tummy Tuck with Liposuction

Pairing these procedures offers several advantages, including:

More Comprehensive Contouring - While a tummy tuck removes excess skin and tightens muscles, liposuction sculpts the waistline and flanks for a more natural and proportionate look.

Reduced Surgical Downtime - Combining procedures minimizes the need for separate recovery periods, allowing patients to heal from both treatments at the same time.

More Defined Results - Liposuction enhances the effects of a tummy tuck by eliminating stubborn fat that might otherwise mask the contouring effects of skin tightening.

Better Clothing Fit and Confidence - Many patients find that their clothing fits better, and they feel more comfortable and confident in their appearance post-surgery.

Mini Tummy Tuck with Liposuction: An Alternative Option

For individuals who have mild to moderate skin laxity and do not require a full tummy tuck, a mini tummy tuck may be a viable option. A mini tummy tuck focuses on the lower abdomen, tightening loose skin below the belly button. When combined with liposuction, it can further enhance definition while keeping incisions smaller and recovery time shorter.

This option is best for those with localized concerns rather than extensive excess skin or muscle separation.

What to Expect During Surgery and Recovery

A tummy tuck with liposuction is performed under general anesthesia. The procedure typically involves:

Removing excess skin from the abdomen

Tightening the underlying muscles if necessary

Using liposuction to remove fat deposits from areas like the waist, flanks, and lower abdomen

Closing incisions carefully to minimize scarring

Recovery Considerations:

Most patients can expect an initial recovery period of two to four weeks, with limited activity during this time.

Swelling and bruising are common but gradually subside.

Patients are advised to wear a compression garment to help with healing and shape retention.

Strenuous activities and heavy lifting should be avoided for at least six to eight weeks.

Final results become more visible as swelling diminishes, typically within three to six months.

Patients considering this procedure can review before and after photos to understand potential outcomes.

About Aesthetic Surgical Images

Selecting a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon is essential for achieving safe and successful results. At Aesthetic Surgical Images, a team of board-certified plastic surgeons, including Dr. Marie Montag , and Dr. Richard J. Bruneteau , offers extensive expertise in body contouring procedures.

With a patient-centered approach, the team provides personalized consultations to discuss goals, evaluate candidacy, and develop tailored surgical plans. Their state-of-the-art facility is designed for safety, comfort, and high-quality care.

Aesthetic Surgical Images: Location and Contact Information

Patients interested in learning more about tummy tuck and liposuction procedures can schedule a consultation with Aesthetic Surgical Images at:

Aesthetic Surgical Images

8900 West Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114

Phone: (402) 390-0100

Website: www.surgicalimages.com

For the latest insights and updates, follow Aesthetic Surgical Images on Instagram .

For individuals who are looking to enhance their body shape, the combination of a tummy tuck with liposuction offers a powerful solution. By addressing both skin laxity and stubborn fat, this approach helps patients achieve a more contoured and defined abdomen, improving both physical appearance and confidence. Those interested in exploring their options can consult with the experienced surgeons at Aesthetic Surgical Images to determine the best plan for their aesthetic goals.

