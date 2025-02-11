Kirk Lozada, MD, Facial Plastic Surgery: Dr. Kirk Lozada Welcomes New Aesthetic Nurse to His Facial Plastic Surgery Team in Philadelphia

Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery expands its team with skilled aesthetic nurse Marielle Roselli, RN.

Dr. Kirk Lozada, a renowned facial plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, is proud to announce the newest addition to his team at Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery. Marielle Roselli, RN, brings her expertise in aesthetic nursing and a patient-focused approach to help clients achieve their cosmetic goals with confidence and care.

Marielle Roselli, RN

Marielle focuses on injectable treatments like Botox and dermal fillers, offering patients effective and natural-looking outcomes.

Marielle Roselli, RN: A Skilled Aesthetic Nurse with a Passion for Natural Results

Marielle Roselli, RN, has joined the practice after completing extensive training under the guidance of Brooke Carrero, RN, BSN , a seasoned aesthetic nurse known for her precision and artistry in injectables. With degrees in both biology and nursing, and hands-on experience in the operating room, Marielle has developed a deep understanding of the aging process from the inside out. Her passion lies in producing natural, empowering results and helping patients age gracefully.

A Warm Welcome to the Team

The team at Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery is dedicated to helping every patient look and feel their best. Marielle's skill set and commitment to excellence perfectly align with the practice's values. She is a wonderful addition to the team, and patients can look forward to benefiting from her expertise firsthand.

Marielle is thrilled to officially begin her journey as a facial plastic surgery aesthetic nurse. "After years of research, education, and training, I am beyond grateful to have joined the most incredible team," she shared. "My passion lies in helping patients achieve natural results that empower them and support graceful aging. I will officially be accepting clients in February - stay tuned for more to come about scheduling with me!"

Enhancing Patient Care with Advanced Aesthetic Expertise

With a passion for enhancing natural beauty, Marielle specializes in popular injectable treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers . Her dedication to staying current with the latest techniques ensures that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs.

Comprehensive Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Services

Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. The practice offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical options, including rhinoplasty , neck liposuction , and minimally invasive treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers. Dr. Lozada and his team prioritize achieving natural-looking results while maintaining the utmost safety and comfort for their patients.

About Dr. Kirk Lozada

Dr. Kirk Lozada is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in both surgical and non-surgical facial aesthetic procedures. Known for his patient-first approach and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Lozada has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results tailored to each individual.

Discover the Difference

Patients in the Philadelphia area are invited to schedule a consultation to learn more about how Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery can help them achieve their aesthetic goals. Whether exploring surgical options or considering injectables, the team is committed to delivering outstanding care and results.

Book an appointment today to meet Marielle Roselli, RN, and experience the expertise of the Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery team.

Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 1608 Walnut Street, 9th Floor, Suite 902B, Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery or call (267) 817-4600.

Dr. Kirk Lozada

info@drkirklozada.com

(267) 817-4600





