Medtech Incubator Announces Partnership With BAAT Medical

Scottsdale, Arizona, and the Netherlands Collaborate to Enhance Medical Device Innovation

Medtech Incubator, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has announced a partnership with BAAT Medical, a medical device development and manufacturing firm based in the Netherlands. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support to medical device companies, guiding them from concept through commercialization.

Strengthening Medical Device Companies

The partnership between Medtech Incubator along with its portfolio of companies and BAAT Medical is designed to combine the strengths and expertise of both organizations to create a streamlined pathway for medical device companies. By integrating Medtech Incubator's resources with BAAT Medical's experience in medical device development and manufacturing, this partnership will offer support at every stage of the product lifecycle.

Holistic Support From Concept to Commercialization

This collaboration will address challenges faced by medical device companies through a multifaceted approach, which includes:

Ideation and Concept Development : Assistance in translating innovative ideas into viable product concepts.

Design and Engineering : Expertise in crafting efficient, safe, and market-ready designs.

Prototyping and Testing : Access to cutting-edge prototyping technologies and rigorous testing protocols.

Regulatory Guidance : Comprehensive assistance in navigating the complex regulatory environment of medical devices.

Manufacturing and Scalability : Strategies to ensure efficient manufacturing processes and scalability for commercial production.

United States Market Entry and Commercialization: Tailored strategies for successful market entry and commercialization.

Medtech Incubator Portfolio Companies

Medtech Incubator's partnership with BAAT Medical is further strengthened by its diverse portfolio of companies specializing in various segments of the medical device industry.

These portfolio companies include:

OrthoEx

OrthoEx is a third-party logistics firm that efficiently manages all inventory and order-to-cash process steps. Its expertise ensures seamless operations and the proficient handling of medical device logistics.

Surgio Health

Surgio Health is a software platform that manages inventory for the medical device industry with a primary focus on finished goods and field inventory.

MedtechIntel

MedtechIntel offers advanced data analytics and intelligence solutions for the medical device industry. By leveraging big data, it provides insights that drive innovation and strategic decision-making.

OSP Advisors

OSP Advisors provides expert consulting services in commercialization, branding and gaining market access. Its team of seasoned professionals ensures that medical device companies navigate the complex regulatory landscape successfully.

Advancing the Future of Medical Innovation

"I have had the pleasure of working with Gert and the BAAT Medical team for many years. I am genuinely excited about this opportunity to collaborate more closely with them and to help bring meaningful technologies in the orthopedic and spine device segment to market where they can make a real difference," said Josh Sandberg, Managing Partner of Medtech Incubator.

"Collaborating with Medtech Incubator allows us to expand our reach and impact within the medical device industry," remarked Gert Nijenbanning, General Director of BAAT Medical. "This partnership will allow us to provide holistic support to companies, ensuring their ideas reach their full potential and ultimately benefit patients across the globe."

About Medtech Incubator

Medtech Incubator is an innovation hub based in Scottsdale, Arizona, dedicated to fostering the growth and success of medical device companies. By providing access to state-of-the-art facilities, industry expertise, and a collaborative network, Medtech Incubator aids companies in transforming their innovative ideas into market-ready products.

About BAAT Medical

BAAT Medical, based in the Netherlands, excels in the development and manufacturing of pioneering medical devices. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a proven history of successful product launches, BAAT Medical remains committed to advancing medical technology and improving patient outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Josh Sandberg

Managing Partner

josh@mtincubator.com

http://www.mtincubator.com

https://www.baatmedical.com

