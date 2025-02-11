Evergreen Podcasts: Keep Ya Head Up: Ideastream Public Media Releases Season Two of their Award-Winning Podcast, Living For We

To kick off the conversation, Ideastream and Evergreen are hosting a special launch party on Thursday, February 13. Sound of Ideas' Jenny Hamel will moderate a panel discussion with the show's hosts and contributors, diving into the themes of Season 2. Guests will also have the opportunity to honor those lost to gun violence and celebrate the premiere of Living For We: Keep Ya Head Up.

Available now! Ideastream Public Media announces the release of Living For We, Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up, in collaboration with Evergreen Podcasts. This video podcast , which premiers February 11th, 2025, is part of Connecting the Dots between Race and Health, an ongoing initiative for Director of Engaged Journalism Marlene Harris-Taylor and the larger team at Ideastream. While season one focused on livability for Black women in Cleveland, season two explores the most pressing mental health epidemic facing the greater Cleveland area: gun violence.

Living For We Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up

Podcast Available February 11, 2025

"It's the number one cause of death for young people," says Marlene Harris-Taylor, executive producer and co-host on the project. "We hope to bring this topic to the forefront of community conversations and change the current dynamic."

This season introduces a new co-host: Myesha Watkins, director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance. Her organization is dedicated to providing resources to victims of gun violence, and to preventing cycles of retaliation that often arise in the wake of a shooting.

"Her expertise is a welcome addition to the show," states Mark Rosenberger, Chief Content Officer at Ideastream Public Media. "Myesha understands the root causes of gun violence, she knows what needs to be done to interrupt these patterns, and which community leaders are already in the trenches, doing the work."

With a video component of the podcast, available for free on YouTube , audiences can expect to hear and see from those leaders this season. They'll also be confronted with compelling stories from those most affected by gun violence-including young perpetrators.

"Every bullet fired creates two victims: the person in front of the gun, and the one pulling the trigger," Harris-Taylor explains. When it comes to street violence, most shooters are hurt by guns long before they ever use one. Breaking the cycle means understanding what led them to pick up a weapon in the first place. As one guest on the podcast notes, "There's always a story behind it. It's never for fun."

This season aims to be a resource for the community. "Whether you live in Cleveland, Lorain, Akron, Canton-we can direct you to people ready to help," adds Evergreen Senior Producer Erin Lann. The team has assembled a landing page for anyone in need of resources, whether they're a victim of gun violence, worried for a family member, looking to escape their situation, or even re-entering civilian life after time away.

Harris-Taylor and Watkins understand that the solutions have been in place for a long time. They just need funding and support to be more widely effective. "That's why we also hope to reach leaders in positions of power," Harris-Taylor says. "To forward the conversation."

Lead producer Declan Rohrs adds, "We want to better our communities. I'm excited about how this season can be a piece of that puzzle, and highlight some truly amazing people along the way."

To kick off the conversation, Ideastream and Evergreen are hosting a special launch party on Thursday, February 13. The event is open to the public! Sound of Ideas' Jenny Hamel will moderate a panel discussion with the show's hosts and contributors, diving into the themes of Season 2. Guests will also have the opportunity to honor those lost to gun violence and celebrate the premiere of Living For We: Keep Ya Head Up.

The Launch Party of Living For We, Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up is an opportunity to engage directly with the voices behind the podcast and the larger movement. Community members, advocates, and change-makers are encouraged to attend. Tickets are free but spots are limited-reserve yours now or contact Samantha Morganti for availability.

Living For We, Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up is part of the Connecting the Dots between Race and Health Podcast: Living For We series. This 10-episode season will be released biweekly on Tuesdays, beginning February 11, 2025. Living For We is made possible by generous support from the Dr. Donald J. Goodman and Ruth Weber Goodman Philanthropic Fund of the Cleveland Foundation. You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and many other podcast platforms. Find more details about Living For We at ideastream.org . Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , or anywhere you find podcasts.

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves as Ohio's largest independent, publicly supported media organization.?Ideastream is the home of Northeast Ohio's PBS, NPR and classical and jazz music public broadcasting stations: WVIZ, WKSU, WCLV and JazzNEO. Free programs and services are made available to 3.6 million people in 22 counties across radio, TV and digital platforms, meeting the communities we serve where and when they need us. All our content is accessible online at? ideastream.org , the Ideastream Public Media App, the PBS App , the NPR One App , and?on major social media and digital content platforms.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the largest independent podcast networks worldwide, offering three premier networks, original collections, and signature shows across a catalog of over 300 engaging and thought-provoking podcasts. As a full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is dedicated to high production values and a commitment to artistic integrity. Its diverse roster spans genres from true crime to pop culture, comedy, and beyond-delivering content that informs, entertains, and inspires listeners. For more information, visit EvergreenPodcasts.com .

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview Marlene Harris-Taylor or Myesha Watkins about this podcast or their work within the Cleveland community, please contact Samantha Morganti at Evergreen Podcasts or Matt Erman from Ideastream Public Media.

