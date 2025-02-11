Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to list the common shares of Lotus Creek (the "Lotus Creek Shares") on the TSXV as a Tier 1 Oil and Gas Issuer. Trading in respect of the Lotus Creek Shares will commence at market open on February 11, 2025, under the symbol "LTC". There are 40,000,000 Lotus Creek Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

Lotus Creek has also entered into a shareholder rights protection plan (the "Rights Plan") with Odyssey Trust Company, as rights agent, which the Rights Plan was approved at a special meeting of the holders of common shares of Gear Energy Ltd. held on February 3, 2025. For details of the Rights Plan, a copy can be found on Lotus Creek's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT LOTUS CREEK

Lotus Creek is a Canadian oil exploration and production company focusing on maximizing full cycle profits and delivering superior total shareholder returns through share price appreciation. It aims to deliver best-in-class organic growth in cashflow, production and producing reserves per debt adjusted share through investing in high quality, internally generated growth opportunities. With an oil prone and opportunity rich undeveloped land base, Lotus Creek is both well positioned and capitalized to deliver significant profitable growth in 2025 and beyond.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, as amended, that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by words like "expects", "may", "should", "will", "aims" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated number of Lotus Creek Shares that will be held by directors, officers and other insiders of the Company; Lotus Creek's focus on maximizing full cycle profits and delivering superior total shareholder returns through share price appreciation; Lotus Creek's plans to deliver best-in-class organic growth in cashflow, production and producing reserves per debt adjusted share; and Lotus Creek's plans to deliver significant profitable growth. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lotus Creek with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the risk that Lotus Creek's financial and operating results may not be consistent with its expectations; and other matters. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties. Although Lotus Creek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not an exhaustive list of all assumptions which have been considered. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Lotus Creek does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

