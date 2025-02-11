Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new intrusive related target at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in north-western British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "Our continued work refining and enhancing our extensive new ZTEM, VTEM and seismic data has led to the discovery of a new intrusive related target. Potential exploration targets for intrusion related mineralization like this may occur within the overlying sedimentary and volcanic units and include deposit models such as epithermal veins, intrusion related copper-gold, and hydrothermal replacement style skarn and manto deposits. As exploration on the property has historically focussed on the VMS environment, with these new findings we will aim to reassess drill core, map, and collect samples to aid in the understanding and potential of this new opportunity."

Mira Geoscience phase 2 geophysical 3D inversion modelling of ZTEM and VTEM conductivity signals has defined a near surface 2,000 x 800 x 500 m conductivity high in rocks much younger than those that host the Kutcho VMS system. The conductivity high is unrelated to VMS mineralization and could represent hydrothermal mineralization above a concealed intrusion that has been modelled at depth.

The discrete intrusion was defined during Phase 2 constrained 3D Inversion modelling of a strong magnetic high. The intrusion apex sits 1,300 m below the horizon of anomalous conductivity and the body encompasses an area of approximately 4,000 by 5,000 m. The form of the intrusion, or stock, and the mapped geology of the region indicate that it may be a diorite of Eocene age.

The surface projection of the intrusive was partially covered by historical exploration that aimed to locate a western extension to the Kutcho VMS deposits. Grid soil sampling, sparse rock chip samples, mapping, and ground EM geophysical surveys partly cover the area. The results of the soil sampling and BCGS rock chips are displayed on Figure 1.

Historical rock chip samples of quartz veins in and proximal to the footprint of the modelled intrusion have returned significant values for copper, lead, and antimony. See Table 1. The high antimony and lead values received for the rock chip samples are not consistent with those of VMS style mineralization on the property and may be indicative of hydrothermal mineralization related to an igneous source.

Table 1 Examples of rock chip sample values from quartz veins in and proximal to the intrusion footprint.

Sample ID East North Cu ppm Pb ppm Ag ppm Sb ppm 11PSC-140 524657 6450389 >10,000 7652 >100 >2000 11PSC-467 522321 6450317 6222 >10,000 >100 >2000





Figure 1: BCGS geology, plan view, modelled intrusion in pink - position of shallow conductivity high outlined in yellow with historical grid soil Cu ppm values.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/240281_a154fcfa14175a3f_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Isometric view, cross section of ZTEM constrained conductivity high, modelled intrusion in pink, and Cu ppm values of historical soil samples draped on topography.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/240281_a154fcfa14175a3f_003full.jpg

Mineralization in the footprint of the intrusion is indicated by geochemical signatures unexplained by the current VMS model for the for the Kutcho deposits. Historical B and C horizon soil samples, in the footprint of the intrusion returned spot and cohesive low order anomalies for copper in sedimentary rocks well above prospective VMS stratigraphy.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho Project, its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project located in north-western British Columbia.

