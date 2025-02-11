Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to share the results from its 2024 drilling program, along with initial findings from its 2024 historical sampling program. The 2024 drilling program consisted of 8,166 meters across 19 drill holes, as well as approximately 8,000 meters of historical core assaying. To date, 100% of the new drilling assays have been reported; however, only 55% of the total assays for the 2024 season (including both new drilling and historical core resampling) have been finalized. All assays are expected to be completed by mid-February.

CEO John Florek commented:

"With intercepts like 43.9 m at 0.74 g/t Au (gold) in previously unsampled historical core and 2.5 m of 8.62 g/t Au, we are growing more confident in adding incremental ounces outside the known lenses. We are identifying new zones with both high-grade and lower-grade potential for open-pit mining, while also expanding these zones; critical for realizing our open-pit mining vision. We continue to extend the potential open-pit footprint, both at the margins and at depth."

Highlights: (see tables 1 and 2 for complete results)

DQ24-18: Intersects 2.5 m of 8.62 g/t Au and 10.1 m of 0.5 g/t Au, expanding near-surface mineralization within the conceptual open-pit model.

DQ24-19: Intersects 4.7 m of 1.4 g/t Au and 9 m of 1.3 g/t Au, extending mineralization 70 m North-East within the conceptual open-pit shell.

DQ06-16 (Historical core): Adds 43.9 m of 0.74 g/t Au , including 17 m of 1.23 g/t Au and 9 m of 2.0 g/t Au, expanding mineralization westward in the Nip zone with minimal prior drilling.

DQ95-29 (Historical core): Adds 8.63 m of 1.26 g/t Au , expanding the deposit footprint 100 m westward into the hanging wall.

DQ06-01 (Historical core): Adds 7.25 m of 1.22 g/t Au , creating a new mineralized zone downhole within the current conceptual open-pit model, previously overlooked.

DO-10-12 (Historical core): Adds 15.05 m of 0.9 g/t Au, expanding the original zone near-surface within the open-pit model.

Ongoing exploration efforts continue to demonstrate significant potential for resource expansion both within and along strike of the conceptual open pit. This includes the discovery of previously unrecognized low-grade bulk tonnage zones, as well as high-grade gold lenses containing visible gold.

These findings are expected to make a significant contribution to the upcoming Q1 mineral resource estimate.

A total of 55% of the assays for the 2024 season have been reported to date. By focusing on near-surface drilling for open-pit mining, Emperor aims to economically expand its resource base by including lower grades in the conceptual open-pit environment compared to higher grades in an underground mining scenario. Deposits in the region with currently active open pits have been economic at grades equal 0.30 g/t Au (see Agnico Eagles press release dated Feb 15, 2024 - Detour Lake Deposit cut-off grade, pg. 52.)

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce resource, utilizing a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au. Emperor is committed to delivering an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 or Early Q2 of 2025.





Figure 1: Location of DQ24-17 to DQ24-19 drill holes and reported results from previously unsampled historical core.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/240359_17fde31bb4ecca5d_002full.jpg

Drillhole Discussion:

The 2024 drilling continues to validate low-grade bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization inside and external to the conceptual open-pit concept. In addition, the latest results from the historical sampling program have expanded zones of mineralization that were not identified in the historical core prior to Emperor Metals acquiring the property, adding incremental ounces to the deposit.

DQ24-18

Drillhole DQ24-18 intersected a significant zone of near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization within a mafic flow, featuring quartz-calcite veining, sericite stringers, and up to 1% pyrite mineralization associated with the veins.

DQ24-19

Drillhole DQ24-19 intersected multiple mineralized zones, including 4.7 m of 1.4 g/t Au in a mafic flow with chloritization, silicification, hematization, and 1-2% fine-grained pyrite. A lower intersection of 9 m of 1.3 g/t Au is located at the margins of a QFP and ultramafic unit, showing strong silicification, sericite stringers, and up to 3% fine-grained disseminated pyrite.

DQ06-16 (Historical core)

Historical core sampling of DQ06-16 identified a significant mineralized zone of 43.9 m at 0.74 g/t Au, which was previously overlooked by other companies. The zone is located in a Quartz Felspar Porphyry, featuring 2% pyrite mineralization, quartz-carbonate veins, and sericite alteration. This previously unsampled drillhole intercept highlights the value of assaying unsampled historical core, which is expected to positively impact the economics of the deposit.

DQ95-29 (Historical core)

Historical core sampling revealed a new interval, previously unsampled, with 8.63 m of 1.26 g/t Au. The zone consists of a weakly hematized mafic flow with small brecciated intervals, quartz-carbonate veining, and up to 1% pyrite.

DQ06-01 (Historical core)

Another significant new interval, previously unsampled, returned 7.25 m of 1.22 g/t Au, including 1.2 m of 6.85 g/t Au. The zone is located in a massive fine-grained mafic flow with carbonate stringers and up to 3% disseminated pyrite.

DO-10-12 (Historical core)

The project continues to add bulk tonnage to the conceptual open-pit model with the addition of 15.05 m of 0.9 g/t Au. This section is located within a shear zone containing a massive diorite, surrounded by andesitic and felsic rocks. The shear zone hosts approximately 2-3% pyrite, with local quartz-carbonate veinlets.

Strategic Plan

The 2024 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec continues to identify extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the previously known high grade areas. These latest results further solidify the project's immense potential and underscore the company's commitment to unlocking substantial value for its shareholders.

The 2024 season leverages advanced exploration techniques to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint:

Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model. Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses to enhance their overall thickness. Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip. Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

These latest results continue to build on the strong momentum generated by last year's drilling program and confirm the presences of extensive low grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the known high-grade regions.

Table 1 - Intercept Highlights- Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ24-171 8.7 9.7 1 0.34 Note1 9.7 10.7 1 0.005

10.7 11.7 1 0.11

11.7 12.7 1 1.27

12.7 13.7 1 0.74

13.7 14.7 1 0.17

14.7 15.7 1 0.01

15.7 16.7 1 0.28

16.7 17.7 1 0.06

17.7 18.7 1 0.28



Wt. Avg. 10 0.3









DQ24-171 27.7 28.7 1 0.34

28.7 29.7 1 0.34

29.7 30.7 1 0.42

30.7 31.7 1 0.18

31.7 32.7 1 0.33



Wt. Avg. 5 0.3









DQ24-171 53.2 54.2 1 0.94









DQ24-171 112.6 113.6 1 0.58

113.6 114.6 1 0.42



Wt. Avg. 2 0.5









DQ24-171 150.6 151.6 1 0.22

151.6 152.6 1 0.29

152.6 153.6 1 0.11

153.6 154.6 1 0.68

154.6 155.6 1 0.59

155.6 156.6 1 0.27

156.6 157.6 1 0.16

157.6 158.6 1 0.28

158.6 159.6 1 0.22

159.6 160.6 1 0.28



Wt. Avg. 10 0.3









Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ24-181 18.3 19.8 1.5 2.1 Note1 19.8 20.9 1.1 0.005 Note1 20.9 23.4 2.5 0.005 Note1 23.4 25.9 2.5 0.005

25.9 28.4 2.5 0.86



Wt. Avg. 10.1 0.5









DQ24-181 65.8 68.3 2.5 8.62









DQ24-181 108.4 109.4 1 2.85









Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ24-191 75.3 77.2 1.9 0.16

77.2 78.2 1 0.005

78.2 79.2 1 0.63

79.2 80.2 1 0.8



Wt. Avg. 4.9 0.4









DQ24-191 94.5 95.8 1.3 0.66

95.8 98.3 2.5 0.09

98.3 100.8 2.5 0.06

100.8 103.3 2.5 0.08

103.3 105.8 2.5 0.8



Wt. Avg. 11.3 0.3









DQ24-191 182.3 183.3 1 0.13

183.3 184.3 1 0.28

184.3 185.3 1 0.05

185.3 187 1.7 3.61



Wt. Avg. 4.7 1.4









DQ24-191 265.7 266.7 1 0.23

266.7 267.7 1 8.86

267.7 268.7 1 0.14

268.7 269.7 1 0.5

269.7 270.7 1 0.08

270.7 271.7 1 0.24

271.7 272.7 1 0.02

272.7 273.7 1 1.29

273.7 274.7 1 0.2



Wt. Avg. 9 1.3









DQ24-191 284.7 285.7 1 0.65

285.7 286.7 1 0.28



Wt. Avg. 2 0.5









DQ24-191 302.7 303.7 1 0.41

303.7 304.7 1 0.01

304.7 305.7 1 0.43

305.7 306.7 1 0.38

306.7 307.7 1 0.01

307.7 308.7 1 0.94

308.7 309.7 1 0.06

309.7 310.7 1 0.46

310.7 311.7 1 0.08

311.7 312.7 1 0.04

312.7 313.7 1 0.04

313.7 314.7 1 0.05

314.7 315.7 1 0.96



Wt. Avg. 13 0.3

1Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

2Value reported below detection limit of <0.01. Value was numerically halved to assign a real number.

Table 2 - Historical core sampling Highlights- Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%. Yellow highlighted tags represent 2024 historical core sampling previously not sampled.

Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-161 D00296405 256.1 257.05 0.95 2.88

D00296406 257.05 258 0.95 0.005

D00296407 258 259 1 0.04

D00296408 259 260 1 0.31

D00296409 260 261 1 0.13

D00296411 261 262 1 0.005

D00296412 262 263 1 0.005

84175 263 264 1 2.57

D00296413 264 265 1 4.84

D00296414 265 266 1 0.70

D00296415 266 267 1 1.41

D00296416 267 268 1 2.03

D00296417 268 269 1 3.43

D00296418 269 270 1 0.77

84176 270 271 1 0.37

84177 271 272 1 1.92

84178 272 273 1 0.15

D00296419 273 274 1 0.05

D00296421 274 275 1 0.26

D00296422 275 276 1 0.09

D00296423 276 277 1 0.44

D00296425 277 278 1 0.05

D00296426 278 279 1 0.01

84179 279 280 1 1.87

84180 280 281 1 0.20

D00296427 281 282 1 0.07

D00296428 282 283 1 0.01

D00296429 283 284 1 0.005

D00296431 284 285 1 0.04

D00296432 285 286 1 0.005

D00296433 286 287 1 1.95

D00296434 287 288 1 1.13

D00296435 288 289 1 0.82

D00296436 289 290 1 0.46

D00296437 290 291 1 0.01

D00296438 291 292 1 0.005

D00296439 292 293 1 0.005

D00296441 293 294 1 0.40

D00296442 294 295 1 0.005

D00296443 295 296 1 0.12

D00296444 296 297 1 0.005

D00296445 297 298 1 0.02

D00296446 298 299 1 1.82

D00296447 299 300 1 1.09





Wt. Avg. 43.9 0.74



Including (263-290m) 27 0.95



Including (263-280m) 17 1.23



Including (263-272m) 9 2.00











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ95-291 D00295713 420 421.2 1.2 7.62

D00295714 421.2 422.4 1.2 0.02

D00295715 422.4 423.6 1.2 0.04

D00295716 423.6 424.8 1.2 0.005

D00295717 424.8 426 1.2 0.005

6502 426 426.75 0.75 0.02

5905 426.75 428.63 1.88 0.89





Wt. Avg. 8.63 1.26



Including (420-421.2m) 1.2 7.62











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-011 D00287734 397.55 398.55 1 0.10

D00287735 398.55 399.55 1 0.19

62680 399.55 400.15 0.6 0.15

D00287736 400.15 401.4 1.25 0.05

D00287737 401.4 402.6 1.2 0.03

D00287738 402.6 403.8 1.2 6.85

62681 403.8 404.8 1 0.17





Wt. Avg. 7.25 1.22



Including (402.6-403.8m) 1.2 6.85











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DO-10-121 47003 70.95 71.65 0.7 14.13

47004 71.65 72.85 1.2 0.067

47005 72.85 74.05 1.2 0.018

47006 74.05 75.2 1.15 0.089

47008 75.2 76.2 1 0.02

D00285086 76.2 77.6 1.4 0.05

D00285087 77.6 79 1.4 0.17

D00285088 79 80 1 0.38

D00285089 80 81 1 0.69

D00285091 81 82 1 0.74

D00285092 82 83 1 0.76

D00285093 83 84 1 0.28

D00285094 84 85 1 0.2

D00285095 85 86 1 0.12





Wt. Avg. 15.05 0.90

1Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor Metals, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to the SGS Sudbury laboratory and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Lakefield. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda.

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Sudbury Ontario, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP91) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million ("ppm"). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet, Quebec, Canada. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated Oct. 12, 2022, available on SEDAR.The Property hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au1,2. The mineral resource estimate predates modern Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold- endowed structural zones.

Multiple scenarios exist to expand additional resources which include:

Underground High-Grade Gold. Open Pit Bulk Tonnage Gold. Underground Bulk Tonnage Gold.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

1 Watts, Griffis, and McOuat Consulting Geologists and Engineers, Oct. 20, 2011, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne-Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada, for XMet Inc.

2 Power-Fardy and Breede, 2011. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) constructed in 2011 is considered historical in nature as it was constructed prior to the most recent CIM standards (2014) and guidelines (2019) for mineral resources. In addition, the economic factors used to demonstrate reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction for the MRE have changed since 2011. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to consider the MRE as a current MRE. Emperor is not treating the historical MRE as a current mineral resource. The reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource.

