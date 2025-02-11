GCT will also host a booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. ("GCT", "GCT Semiconductor" or the "Company") (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced its upcoming institutional investor and trade conference attendance.

Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

GCT's management team is scheduled to attend the Oppenheimer Virtual Conference held on February 25-26.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or email GCT's investor relations contact at GCT@gateway-grp.com.

Mobile World Congress Barcelona

GCT will host a booth at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, on March 3-6. Visit GCT in Hall 5, booth 5J56.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

GCT's management team is scheduled to attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025, which is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA.

GCT executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference on March 16-18. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or email GCT@gateway-grp.com.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, smartphones, etc., for the world's top wireless carriers. GCT's system-on chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211522772/en/

Contacts: