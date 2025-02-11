Physical operations leaders win over workers and cut costs with modern technology:

85% said modern technology tools have made their industry more desirable to younger workers

71% said they frequently hear from workers about the need for greater investments in safety and security, and nearly all (99%) plan to adopt more technology to address their concerns

41% have saved more than $1M from safety-focused technology investments to date

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the release of its State of Connected Operations Report: Building for the Next Generation: Workforce Trends in Physical Operations. The report includes insights from 1,550 physical operations leaders across seven countries and reveals how their workplaces are transforming to meet the demands of a new generation while creating safer and more efficient organizations. The research finds technology is at the center of their strategy and investments are paying off.

"It's no secret, the labor market can be tough in industries like transportation, construction, and field services but we're seeing technology make a real difference in how younger talent views their career opportunities," said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. "Our research shows that technology is not only making these industries more attractive, but also helping retain workers for the long term. The ROI is impressive and yet, there's so much potential ahead as many are at the beginning of their digital transformation."

Modern Technology Tools are a Must-Have for the Workforce

The majority (85%) of leaders agree that modern technology tools have made their industries more desirable to younger workers. Many also report increased employee morale, improved productivity, and lower turnover. Recognizing their value in protecting workers from not-at-fault incidents and false claims, leaders ranked cameras as the top technology for improving recruitment and retention. Automation and robotics closely followed, reflecting younger workers' emphasis on job safety and their comfort with technology that enhances safety.

Despite investments, many workers aren't yet satisfied, as 71% of leaders report they frequently hear feedback about the need for greater investments in safety and security. To address this, nearly all (99%) plan to increase investments in workforce safety and security technologies over the next five years, with many prioritizing IoT-enabled safety devices, automation that reduces worker exposure to hazards, and predictive safety analytics.

Technology Investments Drive Financial Returns and Unlock New Efficiencies

Leaders state their technology strategies are driving significant financial benefits, as 41% report their safety-focused technology investments have saved their organization more than $1M. A resounding 99% confirmed that technology has empowered the workforce to shift their focus toward higher-value tasks, including preventative maintenance, safety checks, and valuable upskilling opportunities. The research also revealed widespread adoption of e-learning platforms, with 85% of organizations already using these tools. Leaders cite employee retention as the top benefit, which signals a better employee experience and reduced turnover costs.

To discover more insights from the State of Connected Operations Report: Building for the Next Generation: Workforce Trends in Physical Operations visit here.

About the Research

The survey was conducted by an independent research firm, Wakefield Research, between October 24 and November 4, 2024. It surveyed 1,550 physical operations leaders across seven countries: the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and Canada. The survey was conducted online in English or translated into local languages as needed. Global results were aggregated to provide an average. Additional details about the research can be found in the full report.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

