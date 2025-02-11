Win Big with Scale Computing During Eurovision 2025

Learn More To Optimize IT Infrastructure Via New EMEA Focused Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the launch of a new campaign aimed at IT professionals and business leaders across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This initiative encourages organizations to explore and adopt a more innovative and cost-effective approach to IT infrastructure management so they can relax and enjoy the Eurovision Song Contest in the coming years.

The campaign, which runs from 11 February through 17 May, 2025, rewards new partners and customers with an exclusive Swatch Mono Black watch when they join Scale Computing's Partner Program or schedule a meeting with the sales team. The goal is to help organizations transition to a more modern and efficient IT environment with the Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). As a popular VMware alternative, SC//Platform brings simplicity, high availability and scalability together, replacing existing infrastructure and while reducing downtime by up to 90%.

SC//Platform integrates edge computing, virtualization, and storage into a single, easy-to-manage solution. Powered by patented HyperCore technology, IT management is automated by identifying and resolving infrastructure issues in real-time. This ensures maximum uptime and allows businesses to focus on their core operations rather than grappling with complex IT environments. Unlike VMware, which often requires extensive licensing and multiple tools to achieve similar results, Scale Computing delivers a streamlined experience with a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and unmatched simplicity.

"No matter the size or industry of a business, downtime and infrastructure complexity can have significant consequences for operations and growth," said Scott Mann, Managing Director and Vice President of Scale Computing International. "Through our Eurovision-inspired campaign, we aim to engage new partners and customers while demonstrating how Scale Computing's solutions can empower businesses to overcome IT challenges with ease and efficiency. With our position as one of the best VMware alternatives on the market, we are enabling organizations to embrace IT modernization without the heavy financial or operational burden."

Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer, and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

For more information on how to participate in Scale Computing's Eurovision themed campaign and take advantage of the gift, visit www.scalecomputing.com/eurovision2025 .

