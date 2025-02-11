ClearDox, a leading provider of intelligent workflow applications and insights to the commodities industry, is thrilled to announce being named to the highly esteemed Chartis Energy50 rankings for 2025.

ClearDox delivers intelligence for commodity trading operations so they can reduce risk, keep up with demand, reduce costs, and take on new challenges and business opportunities. The ClearDox Commodity Intelligence platform, powered by AI, turns piles of paperwork and digital mayhem into clean, structured, organized data.

Powered by the ClearDox platform, the ClearDox Intelligent Applications automate critical tasks throughout the commodity trading lifecycle while continuing to shed light on operational risk. Built for the commodities industry using Generative AI and purpose-engineered to power commodity intensive workflows, its applications handle everything from trade confirmation and finance optimization to operations intelligence, payment processing, and compliance oversight.

"We are overjoyed that ClearDox has been recognized by Chartis as they name us to this year's Chartis Energy50 award. Many of the largest players across the energy sector now use ClearDox to automate their data intensive workflows, while achieving much deeper insights into their operationally related risk. It's achievements and recognition like this that motivate the Clear team to continue our drive to transform the commodities sector with the power of AI," said Rick Nelson, CEO, ClearDox.

The Chartis Energy50 is compiled by Chartis Research, a renowned authority in the global risk technology market. Chartis Research, a division of Infopro Digital, is dedicated to empowering enterprises with invaluable insights and analysis to enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance efforts. As a trusted source of in-depth assessments and actionable recommendations, Chartis Research assists organizations in making informed decisions about their technology and business strategies.

"ClearDox's application of innovative technology to a historically challenging set of processes is reflected in its top-half placing in Energy50 2025," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Particularly notable is its strength in automating document related processes for energy trading and other commercial activities."

About ClearDox LLC

ClearDox enables commodity organizations to reduce operationally related risk, while improving business efficiency and outcomes with clearly actionable information and insights, as it automates critical data-intensive processes. Our commodity intelligence platform is engineered to integrate seamlessly and connects workflows, information, and insights using the power of AI.

For more information, please visit www.cleardox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211550481/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

ClearDox Public Relations

Tel: +1.888.854.4245

Email: info@cleardox.com