Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro to Present at "Mine Action in Ukraine" Innovation Session Hosted by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining

Company to Update Global Demining Industry on the Real-World Usage of its Patented SpotlightAITM AI-Powered Drone Image Analysis Technology in Ukraine Which Has Now Processed Over 945,000 Drone Images and Detected More Than 19,250 Landmines and Explosive Remnants of War

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that members of its Safe Pro AI team will be presenting and participating in the "Mine Action in Ukraine" Innovation Session hosted by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) being held in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 12th and 13th. At the event, the Safe Pro AI team will present updates on its SpotlightAITM AI-powered drone image analysis technology which continues to see increased real-world usage in Ukraine by its government and multiple humanitarian aid partners.

The GICHD is one of the world's largest humanitarian mine action organizations and brings together industry stakeholders and subject matter experts through its Innovation Sessions to address the global threat of landmines. The latest Innovation Session includes several educational and interactive workshops highlighting efforts to improve the efficiency of land release processes in Ukraine, explore new technologies including AI analysis of UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)-collected sensor data, risk management and way to improve coordination and collaboration at the national level.

In Ukraine, an area estimated to exceed 139,300 km2 (Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine as of August 2024) (roughly equivalent to the area of the State of North Carolina) is potentially contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). Utilizing existing methodologies, it could take more than a decade and cost more than $35 Billion (The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, February 2024), to survey and clear the contaminated land in Ukraine.

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have now analyzed more than 945,000 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 19,250 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,355 hectares (over 10,756 acres or approximately 8,150 NFL-sized football fields). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually. Real-world Ukraine detection statistics and imagery can be found at Safe Pro AI's Landmine and UXO Detection Counter at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/

"It is an honor to once-again be invited to join some of the most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in global demining at the GICHD Innovation Session, enabling us to showcase our ongoing efforts to help address the massive landmine crisis in Ukraine. Through events such as this, we have a unique opportunity to directly engage with global demining stakeholders in national government and industry who are working to apply advances in technology to overcome the challenges of land clearance at scale," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

