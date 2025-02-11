I.A.R. Systems Group AB: I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Year-End Report 2024

IAR achieved its highest sales ever in the fourth quarter

Fourth quarter October-December 2024

Net sales were SEK 132.0m (125.9), with growth of 4.8%, or 5.1% in local currency.

EBITDA of SEK 46.9m (44.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35.5% (35.3).

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 49.4m (46.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.5% (36.9)

Operating profit of SEK 33.4m (-255.8), corresponding to an operating margin of 25.3% (-203.2).

Adjusted operating profit of SEK 36.0m (32.1), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 27.3% (25.5).

Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 13.3m (9.1).

In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a negative impact of SEK 0.4m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 0.1m on operating profit for the period.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 39.3m (36.9).

January-December 2024

Net sales were SEK 487.2m (458.1), with growth of 6.3%, or 8.7% in local currency.

EBITDA of SEK 174.3m (143.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35.8% (31.3).

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 186.7m (153.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.3% (33.4).

Operating profit of SEK 119.1m (-204.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 24.4% (-44.6).

Adjusted operating profit of SEK 131.5m (96.1), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 27.0% (21.0).

Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 49.2m (36.1).

In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a negative impact of SEK 10.6m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 6.6m on operating profit for the period.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 135.4m (144.1).

Fourth quarter in brief

IAR adopts a new growth strategy with higher growth targets

Contacts IR

Hanna Laurentz, Head of Corporate Communications, IAR

Tel: +46 735 12 51 37; E-mail: investorrelations@iar.com?

About IAR

At IAR, we provide world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering companies globally to bring secure products that shape the future. Since its founding in 1983, our solutions have been instrumental in ensuring quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications for a wide range of industries, including Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, Military, and Public Safety sectors. With support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and enabling our customers' success.



The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a global presence of sales and support offices strategically located across the world. IAR is an I.A.R. Systems Group AB subsidiary, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). To learn more, visit us at www.iar.com.

