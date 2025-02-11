Analysis shows that customer experience programs are under newfound pressure to deliver clear action and measurable outcomes

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today released its 2025 State of the Customer Experience Report, which identifies four winning strategies for brands to begin tangibly improving their customer experience (CX) and earn customer loyalty. CSG's insights show that successful CX leaders don't just deliver good experiences; they prove how those initiatives make money, save money and increase brand equity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211913132/en/

CSG Launches 2025 State of the Customer Experience Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In times of change, it's crucial to remember the basics: Customers want to feel known, heard and understood," said Katie Costanzo, president of Customer Experience, CSG. "Today's technology can help us enhance and scale the personalized experiences that customers crave, but it's important not to get caught up in flashy gimmicks. Instead, customer loyalty results from consistent, empathetic interactions that resonate on a human level. CSG's 2025 State of the Customer Experience report is meaningful because it's not about fleeting trends but universal truths at the heart of CX, proving the power of experiences to grow any business."

Drawing from customer insights, analyst research and 13 billion CSG datapoints, the report reveals a CX industry that is oversaturated with new tools and consumers who are overwhelmed by excessive, irrelevant communications and unexpected changes. To drive results in 2025 and beyond, brands must re-focus their efforts on the customer and make decisions based on data, not assumptions. Businesses need to prove they can communicate in the moments that matter most-ensuring relevance, building trust and driving meaningful action to improve the customer experience.

The 2025 State of the Customer Experience Report finds that successful brands will be those that:

Personalize key moments by repairing the interactions that cause the most churn. Balance AI ambitionswith customer needs by starting small and offering choice. Crush the data chasm by consolidating marketing technology and connecting siloed data. Encourage CXOs to think like CFOs, translating CX programs to revenue gains and OpEx reductions.

Read CSG's full analysis and recommendations in the global industry report: The 2025 State of the Customer Experience Report.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211913132/en/

Contacts:

Julia Dakhlia

Public Relations

+1 (402) 431-7376

julia.dakhlia@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com