C-Bond Systems, Inc.: C-Bond Systems Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Gummy USA, SureDose, and Creative Manufacturing, Bringing Precision Dosing to the $25 Billion Gummy Industry

The companies have patent-pending technology for more precise dosing for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals using its SureDose process

Don Swanson, principal of Gummy USA, SureDose, and Creative Manufacturing will become Chairman of the combined entity

C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC PINK:CBNT) today announced that it has entered into a term sheet to acquire the assets of Gummy USA, LLC, SureDose, LLC, and Creative Manufacturing, LLC, players in the $25 billion nutraceutical gummy industry with patent-pending technology designed to ensure more precise dosing for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummies through its proprietary SureDose process.

Gummy USA, SureDose, and Creative Manufacturing are owned and operated by Don Swanson, a recognized innovator in nutraceutical, OTC, and pharmaceutical gummy manufacturing and dosing technology. Following the closing of the acquisition, Swanson will serve as Chairman, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and majority shareholder of the newly combined entity. Scott R. Silverman will continue as CEO, and the Company's Board of Directors is expected to include Swanson, Silverman, and Jay Hill, a career technology executive with extensive sales, marketing, corporate development, and board experience.

Advancing Precision Dosing in the Gummy Industry

Swanson brings over eight years of pharmaceutical manufacturing experience, having designed and developed state-of-the-art gummy production facilities both domestically and internationally. His deep understanding of gummy manufacturing equipment led him to identify and address a critical gap in dosing precision and production efficiency. Under his leadership, SureDose has pioneered advancements to significantly improve accuracy, quality, and compliance with gummy industry standards.

The need for greater dosing accuracy in the gummy industry is widely recognized. Current FDA standards require nutraceutical dosing within 10% variance and pharmaceutical dosing within 5% variance. The SureDose process and patent-pending technology can achieve dosing accuracy within 3%-and in some cases, under 1%. This breakthrough could establish a new gold standard in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy production, ensuring higher precision, improved efficacy, and better regulatory alignment.

A Growing Market with Strong Demand

Gummy USA currently serves several significant customers and has active purchase orders, with additional agreements in development as its precision dosing units become available for licensing in select facilities.

"We believe our best-in-class technology can revolutionize the gummy industry by enhancing dosing accuracy and setting new standards for nutraceutical, OTC, and pharmaceutical manufacturers," said Swanson, Chairman and CTO. "We believe that by adopting the SureDose delivery system, companies can ensure superior quality and consistency, ultimately improving the consumer and patient experience."

Next Steps in the Acquisition Process

The term sheet is non-binding, and both parties will use their best efforts to complete the transaction within the next 60 days due to anticipated growth and demand.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) markets the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that following the closing of the acquisition, Swanson will serve as Chairman, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and majority shareholder of the newly combined entity; the likelihood that Silverman will continue as CEO, and the Company's Board of Directors is expected to include Swanson, Silverman, and Jay Hill; the likelihood that SureDose could establish a new gold standard in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy production, ensuring higher precision, improved efficacy, and better regulatory alignment; the likelihood that our best-in-class technology can revolutionize the gummy industry by enhancing dosing accuracy and setting new standards for nutraceutical, OTC, and pharmaceutical manufacturers; the likelihood that by adopting the SureDose delivery system, companies can ensure superior quality and consistency, ultimately improving the consumer and patient experience; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood of the transaction closing; the Company's ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2024, August 19, 2024, and May 14, 2024, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Allison Tomek

C-Bond Systems

atomek@cbondsystems.com

SOURCE: C-Bond Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire