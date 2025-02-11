OneSeven Surges Past $5 Billion AUM With Advisor-First Approach

Independent advisor platform experiences significant growth, adding $1.28 billion in AUM and nine new advisor teams in 2024.

OneSeven, a premier destination for independent advisors, celebrates continued growth and expansion following key additions in 2024.

OneSeven



By focusing on the critical needs of today's financial professionals-growth, succession planning, business monetization, and being part of a collaborative community-OneSeven empowers advisors to build thriving practices while preparing for long-term success. Furthermore, through cutting-edge resources and strategic growth solutions, the firm offers advisors a clear pathway to scale their businesses, plan for seamless transitions, and unlock the full value of their life's work.

This approach has driven record-breaking growth in 2024. Beginning the year with $4.04 billion in assets under management (AUM), OneSeven has grown to over $5.32 billion-a remarkable $1.28 billion increase. The firm also welcomed nine new advisor teams from leading firms, including Edelman Financial Engines, LPL Financial, and Ameriprise.

"Advisors come to OneSeven because we don't just offer independence-we provide a community where they can grow, monetize their efforts, and build a legacy," said Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven. "We focus on their personal and professional success, helping them navigate everything from day-to-day operations to long-term succession strategies."

By joining OneSeven, advisors gain the freedom to operate their practices independently while leveraging robust support in marketing, technology, compliance, and business development. They also benefit from a strong community of like-minded professionals who collaborate and support each other's success.

"OneSeven has been an incredible firm to be a part of, providing exceptional leadership and unwavering support for advisors," said James Selu, President of Palm Coast Wealth Management. "Their team is always accessible and readily available to help, ensuring I have the resources and guidance needed to serve my clients effectively. The platform they've built gives me the tools, technology, and community necessary to not only maintain but also grow my practice. With OneSeven, I feel empowered to focus on what truly matters-helping my clients achieve their financial goals."

With offices in 17 states and a growing presence nationwide, OneSeven continues to be a trusted partner for advisors seeking to grow, monetize, and plan for the future of their business.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a dynamic, forward-thinking firm dedicated to empowering financial advisors to reach new heights of success. We provide a platform that combines cutting-edge resources, personalized support, and a collaborative community, all designed to help advisors grow their businesses, maximize their impact, and build lasting legacies. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit www.onesevenadvisor.com.

