Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Agoge Global USA, Inc. Achieves Milestone of $1,000,000 in Lending Capacity, Poised for Continued Growth

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ("Sparta" or "Company") (OTC PINK:SRCO), a leading private credit provider, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Agoge Global USA, Inc. ("Agoge"), with its joint venture partner, WeDev Group Ltda., has surged past another major milestone in its growth journey. The Company's lending volume has exceeded $1,000,000 since launching EZBroker360 a short time ago, marking a significant achievement in its business operations and solidifying its position in the fintech services industry. "We are happy to see that our plan is taking shape as expected. We have tapped an unserved market by providing importers/exporters with private credit for costs not traditionally financed," said Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO. "Early adopters are increasing their transactions with us and many others are inquiring about capacity. Our pipeline is full and growing. We have the business and are we are poised to be able to increase our lending capacity in even less time than it took for us to get to our first target," he continued.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to build a centralized, integrated platform, EZBroker360, to handle all the importers/exporters' moving parts," said Eduardo Ribeiro, WeDev Group CEO. "The private credit Agoge provides in combination with this is a simply stunning offering to our customers. Reaching $1,000,000 in lending volume is an incredible milestone, and we are thrilled with the trust and support our clients have shown. This growth is a testament to the value we provide."

"Our business model is designed for sustainable growth," continued Mr. Havens. "With the systems we have in place, we are well-equipped to support even larger lending volume, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. As always, our team is focused on creating long-term value for both our clients and investors."

As the Company continues to scale, Sparta remains committed to providing top-tier service, flexible private credit products, and cutting-edge fintech solutions to meet the diverse needs of its expanding customer base.

For more information about Agoge Global USA, Inc. and its offerings, please visit www.agogeglobalusa.com.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com) was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of three subsidiaries in addition to Agoge Global USA, Inc., iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc., and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.

About Agoge Global USA, Inc.

A subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., Agoge Global USA, Inc. is a provider of finance, facilitation, and communications, within the import/export sector. With a focus on underserved markets, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Agoge strives to deliver exceptional value for its clients. For more information, visit www.agogeglobalusa.com.

About WeDev Group Ltda.

WeDev Group Ltda. is a Brazilian innovator focused on the disruption of traditional standards by fostering innovation and growth through new business models capable of transforming the way the world works.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

sandy@spartacommercial.com

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire