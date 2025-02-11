Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Intersects Three Spodumene Pegmatites With Over 1% Lithium Oxide

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:FEMFF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-90 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-90 intersected three spodumene bearing lithium pegmatites of variable widths with grade over 1 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (see Tables 1 for details).

Highlights

The top, Number 1 Pegmatite, intersected 1.07% Li2O over 5.50 metres at a drilled depth of 66.2 m, with anomalous values of 228 ppm Be, 159 ppm Cs, 59 ppm Ga, 735 ppm Rb, 66 ppm Nb, and 118 ppm Ta.

The middle, Number 2 Pegmatite, intersected 1.00% Li2O over 5.30 metres at a drilled depth of 85.8 m, with 230 ppm Be, 165 ppm Cs, 66 ppm Ga, 78 ppm Nb, 1208 ppm Rb, and 117 ppm Ta.

The bottom, Number 3 Pegmatite, intersected 1.05% Li2O over 3.50 metres at a drilled depth of 98.0 m, with 255 ppm Be, 49 ppm Cs, 49 ppm Ga, 78 ppm Nb, 693 ppm Rb, and 104 ppm Ta.

A separate intercept of elevated nickel values (averaging 1906 ppm Ni) was identified over 3.0 metres at a drilled depth of 81.8 m.

Drill hole LC23-90 was drilled at location 5367814.992N, 287204.687E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 215 degrees and dip -75 with a drilled depth of 131 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, a total of 100 diamond drill holes have been completed on the property totaling 18,165.64 metres.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-90 Sample assays highlights

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SPD - Spodumene Pegmatites

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire