Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 11 February 2025, it completed the final tranche of the previously announced A$2m equity placement (the "Placement") (refer to Sarama's news releases dated 21 November 2024 and 29 November 2024).

The second and final tranche of the Placement ("Tranche 2") consisted of 16,666,666 free attaching unlisted options (each a "Placement Option") and 14,000,000 broker options (each a "Broker Option" and together with the Placement Options, the "Options"), with each Option exercisable at A$0.09 and expiring on 30 November 2028. The issuance of the Tranche 2 Options was subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at the special meeting held on 4 February 2025 (the "Meeting").

The first tranche of the Placement, completed on 29 November 2024, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$2,000,000 with the Company issuing 66,666,666 CDIs at an issue price of A$0.03 per CDI.

Tranche 2 of the Placement was issued to institutional and other sophisticated and professional investors upon receipt of shareholder approval, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, at the Meeting. An Appendix 3G was announced to the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") on 11 February 2025 and provides further detail on the issue of Tranche 2.

Members of Sarama's Board and Management have not subscribed for any CDIs in the Placement.

Funds raised from the Placement will be used for exploration activities, general working capital purposes and for general and administration costs. None of the proceeds from the Placement will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

No Finders' fees were paid in connection with Tranche 2 of the Placement. The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The CDIs issued under the Placement are not subject to any hold periods as all subscribers under the Placement were located outside of Canada.

This announcement was authorised by the Board of Sarama.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

