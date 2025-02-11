Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Moloney as Head of Product Development for its accessory brand, Vessel. Mr. Moloney brings over two decades of product innovation and leadership experience, having held senior roles in product development at several globally recognized companies. His expertise in design and strategy will help drive Vessel's continued growth in the premium accessories market.

Mr. Moloney's career highlights include serving as Design Manager on New Product Innovation at Dyson, where he was responsible for leading a team in developing consumer products. His experience in the highly competitive consumer goods sector was further honed during his tenure as Senior Manager of New Sciences at British American Tobacco, where he was tasked with creating next-generation product offerings. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer at InLab Ventures, Mr. Moloney led the development of innovative products and services across multiple industries, focusing on sustainability and user experience.

Mr. Moloney is an inventor of over 300 patents who has brought to market iconic inventions, including the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer and Dyson Airblade Tap, as well as developing foundational concepts for Dyson's floorcare range. At British American Tobacco, Mr. Moloney's contributions resulted in over 170 inventions and 120 patent filings, representing about 25% of British American Tobacco's total filings during his tenure.

In his new role, Mr. Moloney will oversee Vessel's product development, leveraging his extensive experience to drive innovation, enhance product quality, and strengthen Vessel's market position. As the cannabis accessories market evolves, his appointment underscores Flora's commitment to providing consumers with the highest-quality products and elevating the Vessel brand.

"Patrick's exceptional track record in product development aligns with Vessel's vision for the future. Patrick is one of the world's best in heat combustion," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer. "His experience across leading consumer brands and focus on driving new solutions will be pivotal as we continue to grow Vessel's product offerings and expand into new markets."

Mr. Moloney also expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Flora team. "I am excited to lead the product development efforts at Vessel, a brand that stands at the forefront of design and functionality in the cannabis accessory space," Moloney said. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Flora to develop new products that enhance the consumer experience and redefine industry standards."

