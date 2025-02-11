Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) a leading AI-powered marketing and advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured two government grants, for a total of $150,000, through the CanExport and Mitacs programs. The funding from these programs will be strategically utilized to support BrandPilot AI's key initiatives, including expanding into high-growth international markets, enhancing AI research and development, and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders and academic institutions.

The CanExport program, administered by the Government of Canada, provides financial support to Canadian businesses intending to expand globally. With this funding, BrandPilot AI will enhance its international business development initiatives, including partner engagement, and activities that raise the Company's profile and global visibility, for instance through industry events.

Additionally, BrandPilot AI has been awarded funding through Mitacs, a national research organization that fosters innovation through industry-academic partnerships. The Mitacs grant will enable the company to advance its AI-driven advertising technologies by collaborating with leading researchers to refine and expand its capabilities in influencer marketing, programmatic media, and fraud detection.

"Being awarded these grants is testament to our commitment to innovation and global growth," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "We have identified certain very significant but underserved opportunities that the Mitacs grant will enable us to develop groundbreaking AI solutions for. This positions us to deliver outsized ROI to our clients, much as our existing offerings do. The CanExport grant enables us to scale up our international marketing efforts, and increase visibility & penetration towards establishing a meaningful position in these multi-billion dollar target markets."

In addition to these grants, BrandPilot AI has submitted applications for three additional government funding programs, each valued in the seven-figure range. These grants, if awarded, will further support the company's aggressive expansion strategy, fueling advancements in AI research, product development, and global market penetration. The company remains optimistic about these opportunities as it continues to drive innovation in AI-powered advertising technology.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands, while AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include the anticipated impact of the CanExport and Mitacs grants, the Company's ability to expand into high-growth international markets, enhance AI research and development, and strengthen industry and academic partnerships. Additionally, the forward-looking statements include expectations related to the Company's pending applications for three additional seven-figure government grants and their potential impact on BrandPilot AI's growth strategy.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein rely include the Company's ability to utilize grant funding effectively, execute its international expansion strategy, and secure additional grant funding.

Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

