Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

- Fourth quarter 2024 RevPAR1 increased 5.0 percent worldwide, with 4.1 percent growth in the U.S. & Canada and 7.2 percent growth in international markets
- Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.63 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.45
- Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $455 million and adjusted net income totaled $686 million
- Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,286 million
- With record gross room additions of over 123,000 in 2024, net rooms grew 6.8 percent from year-end 2023
- At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 3,800 properties and over 577,000 rooms
- The company returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2024
For a summary of fourth quarter and full year 2024 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2025/ce86e15d-fd4c-48b1-8ce5-44ad6a468787.pdf
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott achieved excellent results in 2024, as we delivered best-in-class experiences that helped drive strong demand for our industry-leading portfolio of brands. Full year global RevPAR rose 4.3 percent and, with record gross room additions of over 123,000, net rooms grew 6.8 percent to over 1.7 million rooms worldwide at year-end.
"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 5 percent, driven by gains in both ADR and occupancy. International RevPAR increased by more than 7 percent, with APEC and EMEA leading the way and benefiting from strong leisure demand. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada rose more than 4 percent, the region's highest RevPAR increase of the year, with all customer segments growing versus the prior-year quarter.
"2024 was a terrific year for our development team. The company signed a record number of new deals, and our industry-leading development pipeline reached over 577,000 rooms at the end of the year. For the full year, conversions represented more than one-third of our rooms signings and over half of our room additions.
"We continued to enhance our portfolio to deliver new travel experiences to our guests around the world. We advanced our presence in the midscale segment with the opening of 28 Four Points Flex hotels across EMEA and APEC and the debut of the City Express by Marriott brand in the U.S. & Canada. We also strengthened our non-traditional offerings with founding deals in the outdoor lodging segment with key players Postcard Cabins and Trailborn.
"Looking ahead, I am incredibly optimistic about Marriott's future. With our unparalleled global rooms distribution and brand portfolio, leading loyalty program with nearly 228 million Marriott Bonvoy members and our dedicated associates, I believe Marriott is well-positioned to take advantage of the continued momentum in travel. With our powerful, cash-generating asset-light business model, we look forward to delivering strong, valuable growth as we continue to connect people around the world through the power of travel."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,128 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, a 10 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,026 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth, as well as higher residential and co-branded credit card fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $206 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $218 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, with growth in APEC offset by declines in U.S. & Canada and Greater China.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $100 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $151 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a $63 million termination fee related to a development project in the year-ago quarter.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2024 fourth quarter totaled $289 million, compared to $330 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline largely reflects lower administrative, bad debt and litigation expenses.
Interest expense, net, totaled $170 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $144 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
In the 2024 fourth quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled a $143 million expense compared to a $267 million benefit in the 2023 fourth quarter. The unfavorable year-over-year change is primarily due to 2023 fourth quarter international intellectual property transactions resulting in $228 million of benefits and a $223 million release of a tax valuation allowance in the year-ago quarter.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $752 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to 2023 fourth quarter reported operating income of $718 million. Reported net income totaled $455 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to 2023 fourth quarter reported net income of $848 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.63 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2024 fourth quarter totaled $1,072 million, compared to 2023 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $992 million. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income totaled $686 million, compared to 2023 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $1,055 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2024 fourth quarter totaled $2.45, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $3.57 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges and gain on asset dispositions. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,286 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,197 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Full Year 2024 EPS Results
Full year 2024 reported diluted EPS totaled $8.33, compared to reported diluted EPS of $10.18 in 2023. Full year 2024 adjusted diluted EPS totaled $9.33, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $9.99 in 2023. Reported and adjusted results in 2024 included a $19 million ($14 million after-tax and $0.05 per share) guarantee reserve for a U.S. hotel, which was negotiated in connection with the Starwood acquisition. Reported and adjusted results in 2023 included a $63 million ($47 million after-tax and $0.15 per share) termination fee related to a development project, $228 million ($0.75 per share) of tax benefits from international intellectual property transactions and a $223 million ($0.73 per share) favorable impact from the release of a tax valuation allowance.
Selected Performance Information
Net rooms grew 6.8 percent from year-end 2023, as the company added roughly 109,000 net rooms globally during 2024, including more than 45,000 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,300 properties, with roughly 1,706,000 rooms.
At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,766 properties with over 577,000 rooms, including 175 properties with roughly 29,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,381 properties with over 229,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Fifty-five percent of rooms in the year-end pipeline are in international markets.
In the 2024 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 5.0 percent (a 5.0 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2023 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 4.1 percent (a 4.0 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 7.2 percent (a 7.1 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At year-end 2024, Marriott's total debt was $14.4 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in debt and $0.3 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2023.
The company repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock in the 2024 fourth quarter for $0.5 billion. For full year 2024, Marriott repurchased 15.4 million shares for $3.7 billion. Year to date through February 7, the company has repurchased 1.2 million shares for $350 million.
Company Outlook
First Quarter 2025
vs First Quarter 2024
Full Year 2025
vs Full Year 2024
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
3% to 4%
2% to 4%
Year-End 2025
vs Year-End 2024
Net rooms growth
4% to 5%
($ in millions, except EPS)
First Quarter 2025
Full Year 2025
Gross fee revenues
$1,240 to $1,255
$5,370 to $5,480
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
Approx. $55
$345 to $355
General, administrative, and other expenses
$255 to $245
$985 to $965
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,170 to $1,195
$5,295 to $5,435
Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3
$2.20 to $2.26
$9.82 to $10.19
Effective tax rate
Approx. 22%
Approx. 26%
Investment spending4
$1,000 to $1,100
Capital return to shareholders5
Approx. $4,000
1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for first quarter and full year 2025 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities, but excludes any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.
5Assumes the level and types of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales or property or brand acquisitions occur during the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until February 11, 2026.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9814. The conference ID is MAR4Q24. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-753-0348 or Global: +1 402-220-2672 using conference ID MAR4Q24.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 11, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; cash generation and shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our expectations regarding new brands, offerings and growth opportunities; our Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,300 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2024 and 2023 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 4, 2024
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-4
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
A-5
Total Lodging Products by Tier
A-7
Key Lodging Statistics
A-9
Adjusted EBITDA
A-13
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2025
A-14
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2025
A-15
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-16
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 AND 2023
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Reported 2024 vs. 2023
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 333
$ 321
4
Franchise fees1
795
705
13
Incentive management fees
206
218
(6)
Gross Fee Revenues
1,334
1,244
7
Contract investment amortization2
(27)
(22)
(23)
Net Fee Revenues
1,307
1,222
7
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
418
455
(8)
Cost reimbursement revenue4
4,704
4,418
6
Total Revenues
6,429
6,095
5
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct5
318
304
(5)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
46
51
10
General, administrative, and other7
289
330
12
Restructuring and merger-related charges
52
8
(550)
Reimbursed expenses4
4,972
4,684
(6)
Total Expenses
5,677
5,377
(6)
OPERATING INCOME
752
718
5
Gains and other income, net8
16
7
129
Interest expense
(180)
(153)
(18)
Interest income
10
9
11
Equity in earnings9
-
-
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
598
581
3
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(143)
267
(154)
NET INCOME
$ 455
$ 848
(46)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.63
$ 2.88
(43)
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.63
$ 2.87
(43)
Basic Shares
278.9
294.3
Diluted Shares
280.1
295.6
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.
2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FULL YEAR 2024 AND 2023
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Reported 2024 vs. 2023
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 1,288
$ 1,238
4
Franchise fees1
3,113
2,831
10
Incentive management fees
769
755
2
Gross Fee Revenues
5,170
4,824
7
Contract investment amortization2
(103)
(88)
(17)
Net Fee Revenues
5,067
4,736
7
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
1,551
1,564
(1)
Cost reimbursement revenue4
18,482
17,413
6
Total Revenues
25,100
23,713
6
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct5
1,200
1,165
(3)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
183
189
3
General, administrative, and other7
1,074
1,011
(6)
Restructuring and merger-related charges
77
60
(28)
Reimbursed expenses4
18,799
17,424
(8)
Total Expenses
21,333
19,849
(7)
OPERATING INCOME
3,767
3,864
(3)
Gains and other income, net8
31
40
(23)
Interest expense
(695)
(565)
(23)
Interest income
40
30
33
Equity in earnings9
8
9
(11)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,151
3,378
(7)
Provision for income taxes
(776)
(295)
(163)
NET INCOME
$ 2,375
$ 3,083
(23)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 8.36
$ 10.23
(18)
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 8.33
$ 10.18
(18)
Basic Shares
284.2
301.5
Diluted Shares
285.2
302.9
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.
2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
2024
2023
(Worse)
2024
2023
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 6,429
$ 6,095
$ 25,100
$ 23,713
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,704)
(4,418)
(18,482)
(17,413)
Adjusted total revenues†
1,725
1,677
6,618
6,300
Operating income, as reported
752
718
3,767
3,864
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,704)
(4,418)
(18,482)
(17,413)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,972
4,684
18,799
17,424
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
52
8
77
60
Adjusted operating income †
1,072
992
8 %
4,161
3,935
6 %
Operating income margin
12 %
12 %
15 %
16 %
Adjusted operating income margin †
62 %
59 %
63 %
62 %
Net income, as reported
455
848
2,375
3,083
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,704)
(4,418)
(18,482)
(17,413)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,972
4,684
18,799
17,424
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
52
8
77
60
Less: Gain on asset dispositions1
(11)
-
(11)
(24)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(78)
(67)
(98)
(3)
Less: Income tax special items
-
-
-
(100)
Adjusted net income †
$ 686
$ 1,055
(35) %
$ 2,660
$ 3,027
(12) %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 1.63
$ 2.87
$ 8.33
$ 10.18
Adjusted diluted earnings per share †
$ 2.45
$ 3.57
(31) %
$ 9.33
$ 9.99
(7) %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of December 31, 2024
US & Canada
Total International 1
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
618
213,371
1,363
358,518
1,981
571,889
Marriott Hotels
101
56,734
191
60,158
292
116,892
Sheraton
25
19,642
180
61,432
205
81,074
Courtyard
156
25,372
129
28,189
285
53,561
Westin
41
22,486
78
23,732
119
46,218
JW Marriott
23
13,189
75
26,941
98
40,130
The Ritz-Carlton
42
12,798
78
18,307
120
31,105
Renaissance
21
9,065
53
16,403
74
25,468
Four Points
1
134
94
25,241
95
25,375
Le Méridien
-
-
69
19,629
69
19,629
W Hotels
23
6,535
44
12,145
67
18,680
St. Regis
13
2,669
49
10,638
62
13,307
Residence Inn
73
12,002
9
1,116
82
13,118
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
26
4,925
51
11,695
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
41
7,863
47
10,159
Aloft
2
505
43
9,498
45
10,003
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
53
8,124
59
9,555
Autograph Collection
9
2,862
17
3,167
26
6,029
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
38
5,304
38
5,304
EDITION
5
1,379
15
2,844
20
4,223
Element
3
810
15
2,961
18
3,771
SpringHill Suites
22
3,755
-
-
22
3,755
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
13
2,223
21
3,735
Moxy
1
380
13
2,876
14
3,256
Protea Hotels
-
-
22
2,737
22
2,737
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
11
1,415
11
1,415
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
7
650
7
650
Owned/Leased
14
5,539
37
8,773
51
14,312
Sheraton
1
1,218
4
1,830
5
3,048
Marriott Hotels
2
1,304
5
1,631
7
2,935
Courtyard
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
W Hotels
2
765
2
665
4
1,430
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
548
2
548
Renaissance
-
-
2
505
2
505
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
360
5
360
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Franchised, Licensed, and Other
5,603
835,489
1,589
268,957
7,192
1,104,446
Courtyard
913
122,312
132
24,426
1,045
146,738
Fairfield by Marriott
1,168
110,064
104
14,631
1,272
124,695
Residence Inn
799
95,055
37
4,723
836
99,778
Marriott Hotels
233
73,945
70
20,066
303
94,011
Sheraton
140
43,394
81
23,124
221
66,518
Autograph Collection
153
34,542
148
29,567
301
64,109
SpringHill Suites
541
62,911
-
-
541
62,911
TownePlace Suites
519
52,383
-
-
519
52,383
Westin
94
31,764
33
10,232
127
41,996
Four Points
147
21,894
90
16,437
237
38,331
AC Hotels by Marriott
118
19,517
105
15,323
223
34,840
Aloft
164
23,505
28
5,253
192
28,758
Renaissance
69
19,250
33
8,726
102
27,976
Moxy
43
7,425
104
19,649
147
27,074
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Tribute Portfolio
88
16,578
53
7,493
141
24,071
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,911
93
22,750
Delta Hotels by Marriott
67
15,047
21
4,627
88
19,674
The Luxury Collection
13
7,607
57
10,429
70
18,036
City Express by Marriott
1
83
152
17,694
153
17,777
Element
87
11,618
5
722
92
12,340
Design Hotels*
20
2,157
141
9,949
161
12,106
Le Méridien
24
5,262
24
6,184
48
11,446
JW Marriott
12
6,080
15
3,273
27
9,353
Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy
104
6,501
59
2,694
163
9,195
Four Points Flex by Sheraton***
-
-
28
5,037
28
5,037
Protea Hotels
-
-
37
3,283
37
3,283
W Hotels
1
1,117
1
226
2
1,343
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
4
509
4
509
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
2
377
2
377
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
2
231
2
231
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Residences
72
7,664
65
8,020
137
15,684
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,754
21
1,854
64
6,608
St. Regis Residences
11
1,267
14
1,947
25
3,214
W Residences
10
1,092
8
765
18
1,857
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
1,145
4
1,145
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
3
767
3
767
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
14
1
14
Grand Total
6,307
1,062,063
3,054
644,268
9,361
1,706,331
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands.
*** Four Points Flex by Sheraton refers to properties previously referred to as Four Points Express.
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of December 31, 2024
US & Canada
Total International 1
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
209
62,150
449
102,080
658
164,230
JW Marriott
35
19,269
91
30,710
126
49,979
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
3
767
3
767
The Ritz-Carlton
43
13,227
80
18,855
123
32,082
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,754
21
1,854
64
6,608
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
2
377
2
377
The Luxury Collection
19
9,903
101
18,675
120
28,578
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
26
8,417
47
13,036
73
21,453
W Residences
10
1,092
8
765
18
1,857
St. Regis
13
2,669
50
10,798
63
13,467
St. Regis Residences
11
1,267
14
1,947
25
3,214
EDITION
5
1,379
15
2,844
20
4,223
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
Bulgari
-
-
9
811
9
811
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Premium
1,240
406,402
1,361
326,188
2,601
732,590
Marriott Hotels
336
131,983
266
81,855
602
213,838
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
1,145
4
1,145
Sheraton
166
64,254
265
86,386
431
150,640
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
Westin
136
55,323
111
33,964
247
89,287
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Autograph Collection
162
37,404
170
33,094
332
70,498
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
14
1
14
Renaissance
90
28,315
88
25,634
178
53,949
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
Delta Hotels by Marriott
92
21,817
47
9,552
139
31,369
Le Méridien
24
5,262
93
25,813
117
31,075
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Tribute Portfolio
88
16,578
66
9,157
154
25,735
Design Hotels*
20
2,157
141
9,949
161
12,106
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy
104
6,501
59
2,694
163
9,195
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
42
5,813
42
5,813
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
2
231
2
231
Select
4,785
574,589
1,043
189,358
5,828
763,947
Courtyard
1,076
148,671
265
53,509
1,341
202,180
Fairfield by Marriott
1,174
111,495
157
22,755
1,331
134,250
Residence Inn
873
107,249
47
5,979
920
113,228
SpringHill Suites
563
66,666
-
-
563
66,666
Four Points
148
22,028
184
41,678
332
63,706
TownePlace Suites
525
53,208
-
-
525
53,208
Aloft
166
24,010
71
14,751
237
38,761
AC Hotels by Marriott
126
21,029
118
17,546
244
38,575
Moxy
44
7,805
117
22,525
161
30,330
Element
90
12,428
20
3,683
110
16,111
Protea Hotels
-
-
64
6,932
64
6,932
Midscale
1
83
180
22,731
181
22,814
City Express by Marriott
1
83
152
17,694
153
17,777
Four Points Flex by Sheraton***
-
-
28
5,037
28
5,037
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,911
93
22,750
Grand Total
6,307
1,062,063
3,054
644,268
9,361
1,706,331
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented within their respective brands.
*** Four Points Flex by Sheraton refers to properties previously referred to as Four Points Express.
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 231.25
7.1 %
69.9 %
2.7 %
pts.
$ 330.63
2.9 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 355.73
8.5 %
64.7 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 549.45
6.6 %
W Hotels
$ 217.14
3.1 %
66.3 %
1.7 %
pts.
$ 327.53
0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 298.79
4.9 %
67.6 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 441.90
2.8 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 163.85
4.0 %
66.3 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 247.31
3.6 %
Sheraton
$ 155.85
9.0 %
64.6 %
1.8 %
pts.
$ 241.44
5.9 %
Westin
$ 166.27
3.3 %
66.1 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 251.55
2.9 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 161.05
3.9 %
65.8 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 244.78
3.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 190.69
4.2 %
66.2 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 288.11
3.5 %
Courtyard
$ 108.30
5.8 %
65.2 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 166.06
2.1 %
Residence Inn
$ 142.67
3.0 %
73.8 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 193.31
1.9 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 120.77
4.2 %
68.6 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 175.95
1.1 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 173.93
4.2 %
66.8 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 260.48
2.9 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 221.96
6.1 %
69.5 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 319.38
3.9 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 354.42
9.0 %
65.1 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 544.19
6.8 %
W Hotels
$ 217.14
3.1 %
66.3 %
1.7 %
pts.
$ 327.53
0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 279.24
4.9 %
68.0 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 410.79
3.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 134.64
4.4 %
64.4 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 209.18
3.2 %
Sheraton
$ 124.37
7.7 %
63.8 %
1.6 %
pts.
$ 195.03
5.0 %
Westin
$ 154.30
4.0 %
66.1 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 233.47
4.2 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 139.98
5.1 %
65.0 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 215.35
3.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 155.83
5.0 %
65.3 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 238.50
3.5 %
Courtyard
$ 105.19
2.5 %
65.2 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 161.38
2.0 %
Residence Inn
$ 123.91
3.3 %
73.4 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 168.77
1.9 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 86.67
3.0 %
65.4 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 132.56
2.2 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 105.60
3.1 %
68.1 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 154.96
2.0 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 126.05
4.1 %
67.0 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 188.13
2.8 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 232.59
3.9 %
70.4 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 330.26
2.8 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 343.28
4.0 %
66.0 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 520.44
2.3 %
W Hotels
$ 214.90
1.1 %
67.0 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 320.94
-0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 291.59
2.4 %
68.5 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 425.71
1.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 170.12
4.3 %
70.0 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 242.87
3.4 %
Sheraton
$ 160.07
8.0 %
68.1 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 235.17
4.4 %
Westin
$ 173.15
4.1 %
69.5 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 248.96
3.0 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 166.40
4.3 %
69.2 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 240.48
3.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 193.35
3.6 %
69.0 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 280.04
2.8 %
Courtyard
$ 112.33
2.7 %
67.1 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 167.38
1.5 %
Residence Inn
$ 150.27
1.5 %
76.3 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$ 197.05
1.9 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 125.41
2.2 %
70.4 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 178.09
1.4 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 177.07
3.4 %
69.4 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 255.23
2.6 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 225.02
3.7 %
70.9 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 317.30
3.3 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 341.41
4.3 %
66.3 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 514.56
2.4 %
W Hotels
$ 214.90
1.1 %
67.0 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 320.94
-0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury 1
$ 274.18
2.5 %
69.1 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 396.56
1.5 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 142.05
4.3 %
68.0 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 208.88
3.2 %
Sheraton
$ 127.89
6.3 %
66.9 %
1.6 %
pts.
$ 191.15
3.7 %
Westin
$ 159.62
3.6 %
69.7 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 229.17
2.9 %
Composite US & Canada Premium 2
$ 144.81
4.5 %
68.1 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 212.64
3.0 %
US & Canada Full-Service 3
$ 159.54
4.1 %
68.2 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 233.87
2.7 %
Courtyard
$ 111.97
1.2 %
68.8 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$ 162.77
1.7 %
Residence Inn
$ 131.10
2.2 %
76.5 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 171.36
2.0 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 92.86
1.1 %
68.9 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 134.73
1.7 %
Composite US & Canada Select 4
$ 111.84
1.9 %
71.5 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 156.50
1.9 %
US & Canada - All 5
$ 131.26
3.0 %
70.1 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 187.14
2.4 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 201.35
6.2 %
72.2 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 278.89
4.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 164.07
8.7 %
74.1 %
3.1 %
pts.
$ 221.34
4.2 %
Greater China
$ 84.87
-1.8 %
69.1 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 122.90
-3.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 134.72
11.6 %
74.1 %
1.9 %
pts.
$ 181.85
8.8 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 188.08
9.5 %
65.9 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 285.28
8.5 %
International - All 1
$ 132.84
6.4 %
71.5 %
1.7 %
pts.
$ 185.84
3.8 %
Worldwide 2
$ 150.30
5.3 %
69.5 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 216.32
3.3 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 145.51
7.2 %
70.0 %
2.8 %
pts.
$ 207.80
2.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 152.57
9.7 %
73.5 %
3.3 %
pts.
$ 207.49
4.8 %
Greater China
$ 79.52
-1.7 %
68.2 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 116.57
-3.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 138.35
12.5 %
74.4 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 186.03
9.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 148.88
7.3 %
65.0 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 228.95
7.3 %
International - All 1
$ 126.71
7.2 %
70.4 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 179.92
4.2 %
Worldwide 2
$ 126.26
5.0 %
68.1 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 185.42
3.2 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 215.26
7.0 %
72.1 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 298.73
6.0 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 132.47
11.2 %
68.6 %
2.9 %
pts.
$ 193.15
6.5 %
Greater China
$ 84.57
-2.5 %
68.7 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 123.16
-4.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 122.13
12.2 %
72.5 %
3.7 %
pts.
$ 168.45
6.5 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 182.62
8.7 %
66.0 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 276.82
5.5 %
International - All 1
$ 124.96
6.6 %
69.9 %
2.1 %
pts.
$ 178.79
3.3 %
Worldwide 2
$ 147.09
4.9 %
69.7 %
1.5 %
pts.
$ 211.12
2.7 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 154.31
7.6 %
70.3 %
2.7 %
pts.
$ 219.39
3.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 123.62
12.1 %
68.0 %
2.8 %
pts.
$ 181.72
7.6 %
Greater China
$ 78.91
-2.3 %
67.7 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 116.55
-3.7 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 124.66
12.9 %
72.5 %
3.8 %
pts.
$ 171.98
6.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 151.98
8.8 %
65.8 %
1.8 %
pts.
$ 231.13
5.8 %
International - All 1
$ 121.75
7.6 %
69.2 %
2.4 %
pts.
$ 175.89
3.9 %
Worldwide 2
$ 128.23
4.3 %
69.8 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 183.58
2.8 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2024
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 564
$ 772
$ 584
$ 455
$ 2,375
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,728)
(4,617)
(4,704)
(18,482)
Reimbursed expenses
4,501
4,645
4,681
4,972
18,799
Interest expense
163
173
179
180
695
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
1
3
8
Provision for income taxes
163
268
202
143
776
Depreciation and amortization
45
47
45
46
183
Contract investment amortization
23
27
26
27
103
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
48
50
52
56
206
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
3
4
3
15
Stock-based compensation
53
57
63
64
237
Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
8
9
52
77
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,142
$ 1,324
$ 1,229
$ 1,286
$ 4,981
Change from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA †
4 %
9 %
8 %
7 %
7 %
Fiscal Year 2023
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 757
$ 726
$ 752
$ 848
$ 3,083
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,147)
(4,457)
(4,391)
(4,418)
(17,413)
Reimbursed expenses
4,136
4,366
4,238
4,684
17,424
Interest expense
126
140
146
153
565
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
3
1
6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
87
238
237
(267)
295
Depreciation and amortization
44
48
46
51
189
Contract investment amortization
21
22
23
22
88
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
31
38
39
51
159
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
3
6
6
19
Stock-based compensation
37
56
54
58
205
Restructuring and merger-related charges
1
38
13
8
60
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
(24)
-
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,098
$ 1,219
$ 1,142
$ 1,197
$ 4,656
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FIRST QUARTER 2025
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
First Quarter 2024
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 611
$ 630
Interest expense
191
191
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Provision for income taxes
172
178
Depreciation and amortization
47
47
Contract investment amortization
28
28
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
60
60
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
55
55
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 1,170
$ 1,195
$ 1,142
Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA †
2 %
5 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2025
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Full Year 2024
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 2,697
$ 2,799
Interest expense
810
810
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
7
Provision for income taxes
950
988
Depreciation and amortization
200
200
Contract investment amortization
118
118
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
270
270
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
18
18
Stock-based compensation
225
225
Adjusted EBITDA †
$ 5,295
$ 5,435
$ 4,981
Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA †
6 %
9 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2023 primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold).
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related charges as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we are typically reimbursed at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2023 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and timeshare properties.
We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to management agreements, franchise agreements, license agreements or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy® (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.