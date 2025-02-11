Sunoco LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Delivers record full-year 2024 financial and operating results Net income of $874 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) , excluding one-time transaction-related expenses (2) , of $1.56 billion Fuel volume of 8.6 billion gallons

Increases quarterly distribution, targeting a distribution growth rate of at least 5% for 2025

Expects full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) to be in a range of $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $141 million compared to a net loss of $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $439 million compared to $236 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes approximately $7 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $261 million compared to $148 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Fuel Distribution segment for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $192 million compared to $209 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The segment sold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 10.6 cents per gallon for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Pipeline Systems segment for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $188 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes approximately $5 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Terminals segment for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $59 million compared to $25 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes approximately $2 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 590 thousand barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $874 million compared to $394 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.46 billion compared to $964 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes $106 million in one-time transaction-related expenses(2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.08 billion, compared to $664 million in 2023.

Distribution

On January 27, 2025, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.8865 per unit, or $3.5460 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2025.

The Partnership is targeting a distribution growth rate of at least 5% for 2025 and will announce future increases quarterly.

Liquidity, Leverage and Credit

At December 31, 2024, SUN had long-term debt of approximately $7.5 billion and approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity remaining on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.1 times at the end of the fourth quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $132 million, which included $74 million of growth capital and $58 million of maintenance capital. For the full year 2024, growth capital expenditures were $220 million and maintenance capital expenditures were $124 million.

2025 Business Outlook

Full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(3) to be in a range of $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion

to be in a range of $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion Total operating expenses (4) to be in a range of $900 million to $925 million

to be in a range of $900 million to $925 million Growth capital expenditures of at least $400 million

Maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $150 million

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Supplemental Information" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

(2) Transaction-related expenses include certain one-time expenses incurred with acquisitions and divestitures.

(3) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

(4) Operating expenses include general and administrative, other operating, and lease expenses.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.sunocolp.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results, including future distribution levels, are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.sunocolp.com

- Financial Schedules Follow -

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 94

$ 29 Accounts receivable, net 1,162

856 Accounts receivable from affiliates -

20 Inventories, net 1,068

889 Other current assets 141

133 Total current assets 2,465

1,927







Property and equipment 8,914

2,970 Accumulated depreciation (1,240)

(1,134) Property and equipment, net 7,674

1,836 Other assets:





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 477

506 Goodwill 1,477

1,599 Intangible assets, net 547

544 Other non-current assets 400

290 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 1,335

124 Total assets $ 14,375

$ 6,826 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,255

$ 828 Accounts payable to affiliates 199

170 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 457

353 Operating lease current liabilities 34

22 Current maturities of long-term debt 2

- Total current liabilities 1,947

1,373







Operating lease non-current liabilities 479

511 Long-term debt, net 7,484

3,580 Advances from affiliates 82

102 Deferred tax liabilities 157

166 Other non-current liabilities 158

116 Total liabilities 10,307

5,848







Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders (136,228,535 and 84,408,014 units issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 4,066

978 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiary (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023) -

- Accumulated other comprehensive income 2

- Total equity 4,068

978 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,375

$ 6,826

SUNOCO LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per unit data) (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 5,269

$ 5,641

$ 22,693

$ 23,068















Costs and Expenses:













Cost of sales 4,644

5,492

20,595

21,703 Operating expenses 172

94

545

356 General and administrative 52

34

277

126 Lease expense 19

17

72

68 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (7)

1

45

(7) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 152

46

368

187 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 5,032

5,684

21,902

22,433 Operating Income (Loss) 237

(43)

791

635 Other Income (Expense):













Interest expense, net (117)

(55)

(391)

(217) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 25

1

60

5 Gain (loss) on West Texas Sale (12)

-

586

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

(2)

- Other, net 12

-

5

7 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 145

(97)

1,049

430 Income tax expense 4

9

175

36 Net Income (Loss) $ 141

$ (106)

$ 874

$ 394















Net Income (Loss) per Common Unit:













Basic $ 0.76

$ (1.50)

$ 6.04

$ 3.70 Diluted $ 0.75

$ (1.50)

$ 6.00

$ 3.65















Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding:













Basic 136,038,591

84,139,599

118,529,390

84,081,083 Diluted 136,870,335

84,139,599

119,342,038

85,093,497















Cash Distributions per Common Unit $ 0.8865

$ 0.8420

$ 3.5133

$ 3.3680

SUNOCO LP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Dollars and units in millions) (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ 141

$ (106)

$ 874

$ 394 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 152

46

368

187 Interest expense, net 117

55

391

217 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 5

4

17

17 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (7)

1

45

(7) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

2

- Unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives 4

(10)

12

(21) Inventory valuation adjustments (13)

227

86

114 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (25)

(1)

(60)

(5) Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates 48

2

101

10 (Gain) loss on West Texas Sale 12

-

(586)

- Other non-cash adjustments 1

9

32

22 Income tax expense 4

9

175

36 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 439

236

1,457

964 Transaction-related expenses 7

-

106

- Adjusted EBITDA (1), excluding transaction-related

expenses $ 446

$ 236

$ 1,563

$ 964















Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 439

$ 236

$ 1,457

$ 964 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates (48)

(2)

(101)

(10) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates 43

1

93

7 Cash interest expense (114)

(53)

(369)

(210) Current income tax expense (5)

(4)

(189)

(23) Transaction-related income taxes (3)

-

179

- Maintenance capital expenditures (58)

(33)

(124)

(70) Distributable Cash Flow 254

145

946

658 Transaction-related expenses 7

3

135

6 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 261

$ 148

$ 1,081

$ 664















Distributions to Partners:













Limited Partners $ 121

$ 71

$ 478

$ 284 General Partner 37

19

145

76 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 158

$ 90

$ 623

$ 360 Common Units outstanding - end of period 136.2

84.4

136.2

84.4

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory valuation adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gains or losses on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. For Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, certain transaction-related adjustments and non-recurring expenses are excluded.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;

securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;

our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and

as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliates based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliates as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliates. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliates; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliates. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory valuation adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.

SUNOCO LP SUMMARY ANALYSIS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS BY SEGMENT (Tabular dollar amounts in millions) (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:





Fuel Distribution $ 192

$ 209 Pipeline Systems 188

2 Terminals 59

25 Adjusted EBITDA 439

236 Transaction-related expenses 7

- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 446

$ 236

The following analysis of segment operating results includes a measure of segment profit. Segment profit is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented herein to assist in the analysis of segment operating results and particularly to facilitate an understanding of the impacts that changes in sales revenues have on the segment performance measure of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment profit is similar to the GAAP measure of gross profit, except that segment profit excludes charges for depreciation, depletion and amortization. The most directly comparable measure to segment profit is gross profit. The following table presents a reconciliation of segment profit to gross profit.



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 302

$ 130

$ 1,187

$ 1,225 Pipeline Systems segment profit 203

1

535

3 Terminals segment profit 120

18

376

137 Total segment profit 625

149

2,098

1,365 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, excluding

corporate and other 151

45

364

186 Gross profit $ 474

$ 104

$ 1,734

$ 1,179

Fuel Distribution



Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023 Motor fuel gallons sold (millions) 2,151

2,195 Motor fuel profit cents per gallon(1) 10.6 ¢

11.8 ¢ Fuel profit $ 239

$ 60 Non-fuel profit 35

32 Lease profit 28

38 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 302

$ 130 Expenses $ (120)

$ (126)







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 192

$ 209 Transaction-related expenses -

- Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 192

$ 209





(1) Excludes the impact of inventory valuation adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

Volumes. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, volumes decreased due to the West Texas Sale, offset by volume increases from investment and profit optimization strategies.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Fuel Distribution segment decreased due to the net impact of the following:

a decrease of $13 million related to a 2% decrease in gallons sold and a decrease in profit per gallon primarily due to the West Texas Sale in April 2024; and

a decrease of $10 million in lease profit due to the West Texas Sale; partially offset by

a decrease of $6 million in expenses primarily due to the West Texas Sale and lower allocated overhead.

Pipeline Systems



Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023 Pipelines throughput (thousand barrels per day) 1,395

- Pipeline Systems segment profit $ 203

$ 1 Expenses $ (64)

$ -







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 188

$ 2 Transaction-related expenses 5

- Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 193

$ 2

Volumes. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, volumes increased due to recently acquired assets.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Pipeline Systems segment increased due to the acquisition of NuStar on May 3, 2024.

Terminals



Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023 Throughput (thousand barrels per day) 593

411 Terminal segment profit $ 120

$ 18 Expenses $ (59)

$ (19)







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 59

$ 25 Transaction-related expenses 2

- Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 61

$ 25

Volumes. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, volumes increased due to recently acquired assets.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Terminals segment increased primarily due to the recent acquisitions of NuStar and Zenith European terminals.

