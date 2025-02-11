2024 Annual Results and 2025 Guidance Announced by NNN REIT, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2024



2023



2024



2023







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 218,482



$ 216,231



$ 869,266



$ 828,111































Net earnings

$ 97,894



$ 96,682



$ 396,835



$ 392,340



Net earnings per share

$ 0.52



$ 0.53

(1) $ 2.15



$ 2.16

(1)



























FFO

$ 152,689



$ 151,712



$ 610,501



$ 589,074



FFO per share

$ 0.82



$ 0.83

(1) $ 3.32



$ 3.24

(1)



























Core FFO

$ 152,731



$ 154,281



$ 611,169



$ 592,528



Core FFO per share

$ 0.82



$ 0.85

(1) $ 3.32



$ 3.26

(1)



























AFFO

$ 154,057



$ 148,997



$ 616,613



$ 591,523



AFFO per share

$ 0.82



$ 0.82



$ 3.35



$ 3.26









(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per share would have been $0.50 and $2.13, FFO per share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

2024 Highlights:

FFO per share increased 2.5% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 1.8% over prior year results

AFFO per share increased 2.8% over prior year results

Dividend yield of 5.6% at December 31, 2024

Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.29 marking the 35 th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs

consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years, at December 31, 2024 as compared to 99.3% at September 30, 2024, and 99.5% at December 31, 2023

$565.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 75 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,486,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.7%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.5 years

Sold 41 properties for $148.7 million, producing $42.3 million of gains on sales, at a cap rate of 7.3%

Raised $214.3 million in net proceeds from issuance of 4,716,754 common shares

Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2034

Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.900% senior unsecured notes due 2024

Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and extended maturity to April 2028

Maintained sector leading 12.1 year weighted average debt maturity

Total average annual shareholder returns (11.1% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 3-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

$216.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 31 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 305,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.8 years

Sold 12 properties for $42.8 million, producing $12.1 million of gains on sales

NNN has initiated eviction proceedings for 64 properties leased to a mid-western restaurant operator. As of December 31, 2024, NNN had taken back possession of 33 of those properties of which 28 properties have been re-leased to another restaurant operator with rent commencing May 1, 2025. NNN is working to take possession of the remainder of the properties in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2024, NNN took possession of 32 properties previously leased to a southeast U.S. furniture retailer that had filed for bankruptcy. As of December 31, 2024, NNN had sold six of these properties generating net proceeds of $21.8 million and re-leased five of these properties.

The company announced 2025 Core FFO guidance of $3.33 to $3.38 per share. The 2025 AFFO is estimated to be $3.39 to $3.44 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.97 to $2.02 per share, plus $1.36 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In 2024, we executed more than $560 million in acquisitions with minimal reliance on capital markets and ended the year with a zero balance on our revolving credit facility. With the full $1.2 billion available on our line of credit and approximately $200 million in free cash flow, we are in a strong position to drive property acquisitions and capitalize on relationship opportunities in 2025."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned 3,568 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 11, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by Nareit, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, executive retirement costs, or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDA") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by Nareit, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 218,348



$ 215,178



$ 867,468



$ 826,090



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



134





1,053





1,798





2,021









218,482





216,231





869,266





828,111



Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



8,705





10,530





44,287





43,746



Real estate



11,142





8,237





32,317





28,378



Depreciation and amortization



63,194





60,079





249,681





238,625



Leasing transaction costs



24





76





99





299



Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,724





2,315





6,632





5,990



Executive retirement costs



42





2,569





668





3,454









86,831





83,806





333,684





320,492



Gain on disposition of real estate



12,083





7,263





42,290





47,485



Earnings from operations



143,734





139,688





577,872





555,104































Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(1,040)





(383)





(2,980)





(1,134)



Interest expense



46,880





43,389





184,017





163,898









45,840





43,006





181,037





162,764































Net earnings

$ 97,894



$ 96,682



$ 396,835



$ 392,340































Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic



186,449,345





181,425,202





183,688,562





181,200,040



Diluted



186,833,150





181,932,133





184,043,841





181,689,723































Net earnings per share:

























Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.53



$ 2.16



$ 2.16



Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.53

(1) $ 2.15



$ 2.16

(1)





(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per common share would have been $0.50 and $2.13 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2024



2023



2024



2023



Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:

























Net earnings

$ 97,894



$ 96,682



$ 396,835



$ 392,340



Real estate depreciation and amortization



63,154





59,978





249,324





238,229



Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,083)





(7,263)





(42,290)





(47,485)



Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



3,724





2,315





6,632





5,990



Total FFO adjustments



54,795





55,030





213,666





196,734



FFO

$ 152,689



$ 151,712



$ 610,501



$ 589,074































FFO per share:

























Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 3.32



$ 3.25



Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.83

(1) $ 3.32



$ 3.24

(1)



























Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:

























Net earnings

$ 97,894



$ 96,682



$ 396,835



$ 392,340



Total FFO adjustments



54,795





55,030





213,666





196,734



FFO



152,689





151,712





610,501





589,074































Executive retirement costs



42





2,569





668





3,454



Total Core FFO adjustments



42





2,569





668





3,454



Core FFO

$ 152,731



$ 154,281



$ 611,169



$ 592,528































Core FFO per share:

























Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.85



$ 3.33



$ 3.27



Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.85

(1) $ 3.32



$ 3.26

(1)





(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, FFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2024



2023



2024



2023



Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") Reconciliation:

























Net earnings

$ 97,894



$ 96,682



$ 396,835



$ 392,340



Total FFO adjustments



54,795





55,030





213,666





196,734



Total Core FFO adjustments



42





2,569





668





3,454



Core FFO



152,731





154,281





611,169





592,528































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(302)





(5,957)





(294)





(7,453)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



58





75





222





319



Below-market rent amortization



(144)





(82)





(495)





(431)



Stock based compensation expense



2,775





2,592





11,816





10,846



Capitalized interest expense



(1,061)





(1,912)





(5,805)





(4,286)



Total AFFO adjustments



1,326





(5,284)





5,444





(1,005)



AFFO

$ 154,057



$ 148,997



$ 616,613



$ 591,523































AFFO per share:

























Basic

$ 0.83



$ 0.82



$ 3.36



$ 3.26



Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.82



$ 3.35



$ 3.26































Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 212,565



$ 209,037



$ 846,653



$ 805,136



Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 115



$ 133



$ 468



$ 560



Percentage rent(1)

$ 189



$ 241



$ 1,536



$ 1,631































Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 5,479



$ 5,767



$ 18,811



$ 18,763



Real estate expenses



(11,142)





(8,237)





(32,317)





(28,378)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (5,663)



$ (2,470)



$ (13,506)



$ (9,615)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,455



$ 1,295



$ 5,993



$ 4,943



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding

maturities)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 173

(2) Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 43



$ 105



$ 370



$ 409









(1) For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $218,348 and $215,178, respectively, and $867,468 and $826,090, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2025 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2025 Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real

estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.97 - $2.02 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.36 per share Core FFO per share

$3.33 - $3.38 per share AFFO per share

$3.39 - $3.44 per share General and administrative expenses

$47 - $48 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$15 - $16 Million Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,746,168



$ 8,535,851

Cash and cash equivalents



8,731





1,189

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



331





3,966

Receivables, net of allowance of $617 and $669, respectively



2,975





3,649

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,156 and $4,168, respectively



34,005





34,611

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $27,002 and $23,952, respectively



8,958





3,243

Other assets



71,560





79,459

Total assets

$ 8,872,728



$ 8,661,968















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ -



$ 132,000

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,373,803





4,228,544

Accrued interest payable



29,699





34,374

Other liabilities



106,951





109,593

Total liabilities



4,510,453





4,504,511















Total equity



4,362,275





4,157,457















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,872,728



$ 8,661,968















Common shares outstanding



187,540,929





182,474,770















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



36,557,000





35,966,000



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity

Date Line of credit payable

$ -



$ -



SOFR +

87.5bps





-



April 2028





























Unsecured notes payable:





























2025



400,000





399,900





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025

2026



350,000





349,128





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026

2027



400,000





399,490





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027

2028



400,000





398,778





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028

2030



400,000





399,286





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030

2033



500,000





489,579





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033

2034



500,000





494,112





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034

2048



300,000





296,219





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048

2050



300,000





294,561





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050

2051



450,000





442,228





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051

2052



450,000





440,282





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,450,000





4,403,563















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,450,000



$ 4,403,563















































Debt costs







$ (43,820)

















Accumulated amortization





14,060

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(29,760)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,373,803























(1) Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 12.1 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of December 31, 2024

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2024, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2024 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.37 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.28 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

- Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.70 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.23 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

= 60%

40.0 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

= 40%

- Debt service coverage ratio

= 1.50

4.2 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

= 150%

250 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of December 31, 2024

Top 20 Lines of Trade









As of December 31,



Lines of Trade

2024(1)

2023(2) 1.

Convenience stores

17.0 %

16.4 % 2.

Automotive service

16.9 %

15.6 % 3.

Restaurants - limited service

8.4 %

8.5 % 4.

Restaurants - full service

7.8 %

8.7 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

7.2 %

6.4 % 6.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

5.1 %

4.6 % 7.

Theaters

4.0 %

4.1 % 8.

Health and fitness

3.9 %

4.5 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.2 %

3.0 % 10.

Wholesale clubs

2.4 %

2.5 % 11.

Automotive parts

2.4 %

2.5 % 12.

Drug stores

2.2 %

2.4 % 13.

Home improvement

2.1 %

2.2 % 14.

Medical service providers

1.7 %

1.7 % 15.

General merchandise

1.4 %

1.4 % 16.

Furniture

1.3 %

2.0 % 17.

Pet supplies and services

1.3 %

1.1 % 18.

Consumer electronics

1.3 %

1.4 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.3 % 20.

Home furnishings

1.1 %

1.3 %



Other

8.1 %

8.4 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States





State

% of Total(1)





State

% of Total(1) 1.

Texas

18.8 %

6.

Tennessee

3.8 % 2.

Florida

8.7 %

7.

North Carolina

3.7 % 3.

Illinois

5.1 %

8.

Indiana

3.6 % 4.

Georgia

4.5 %

9.

Arizona

3.2 % 5.

Ohio

4.2 %

10.

Virginia

3.2 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.



(1) $860,562,000 as of December 31, 2024.

(2) $818,749,000 as of December 31, 2023.

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued As of December 31, 2024

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

146

4.5 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.1 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.8 % 4.

Camping World

48

3.8 % 5.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

148

2.8 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.7 % 7.

AMC Theatres

20

2.6 % 8.

LA Fitness

26

2.5 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.4 % 10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.2 % 11.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.2 % 12.

Kent Distributors (convenience stores)

38

2.1 % 13.

Chuck E. Cheese

53

1.8 % 14.

Walgreens

49

1.8 % 15.

Sunoco

53

1.8 % 16.

Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)

62

1.7 % 17.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.3 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 % 20.

Lifetime Fitness

3

1.3 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (3) 2025

3.2 %

132

874,000

2031

7.0 %

184

2,655,000 2026

4.2 %

204

1,981,000

2032

5.1 %

183

1,804,000 2027

7.6 %

231

3,401,000

2033

4.6 %

134

1,398,000 2028

5.8 %

255

2,306,000

2034

5.8 %

182

2,398,000 2029

4.6 %

143

2,083,000

Thereafter

47.7 %

1,711

14,840,000 2030

4.4 %

154

2,086,000





















(1) Based on the annual base rent of $860,562,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2024. (2) As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years. (3) Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.