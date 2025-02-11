Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
11.02.25
13:52 Uhr
36,750 Euro
-0,190
-0,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNN REIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,98037,19015:17
36,99037,17015:13
PR Newswire
11.02.2025 14:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 Annual Results and 2025 Guidance Announced by NNN REIT, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:


Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues


$

218,482



$

216,231



$

869,266



$

828,111

















Net earnings


$

97,894



$

96,682



$

396,835



$

392,340



Net earnings per share


$

0.52



$

0.53


(1)

$

2.15



$

2.16


(1)















FFO


$

152,689



$

151,712



$

610,501



$

589,074



FFO per share


$

0.82



$

0.83


(1)

$

3.32



$

3.24


(1)















Core FFO


$

152,731



$

154,281



$

611,169



$

592,528



Core FFO per share


$

0.82



$

0.85


(1)

$

3.32



$

3.26


(1)















AFFO


$

154,057



$

148,997



$

616,613



$

591,523



AFFO per share


$

0.82



$

0.82



$

3.35



$

3.26





(1)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per share would have been $0.50 and $2.13, FFO per share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

2024 Highlights:

  • FFO per share increased 2.5% over prior year results
  • Core FFO per share increased 1.8% over prior year results
  • AFFO per share increased 2.8% over prior year results
  • Dividend yield of 5.6% at December 31, 2024
  • Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.29 marking the 35th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years, at December 31, 2024 as compared to 99.3% at September 30, 2024, and 99.5% at December 31, 2023
  • $565.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 75 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,486,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.7%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.5 years
  • Sold 41 properties for $148.7 million, producing $42.3 million of gains on sales, at a cap rate of 7.3%
  • Raised $214.3 million in net proceeds from issuance of 4,716,754 common shares
  • Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2034
  • Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.900% senior unsecured notes due 2024
  • Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and extended maturity to April 2028
  • Maintained sector leading 12.1 year weighted average debt maturity
  • Total average annual shareholder returns (11.1% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 3-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • $216.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 31 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 305,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.8 years
  • Sold 12 properties for $42.8 million, producing $12.1 million of gains on sales

NNN has initiated eviction proceedings for 64 properties leased to a mid-western restaurant operator. As of December 31, 2024, NNN had taken back possession of 33 of those properties of which 28 properties have been re-leased to another restaurant operator with rent commencing May 1, 2025. NNN is working to take possession of the remainder of the properties in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2024, NNN took possession of 32 properties previously leased to a southeast U.S. furniture retailer that had filed for bankruptcy. As of December 31, 2024, NNN had sold six of these properties generating net proceeds of $21.8 million and re-leased five of these properties.

The company announced 2025 Core FFO guidance of $3.33 to $3.38 per share. The 2025 AFFO is estimated to be $3.39 to $3.44 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.97 to $2.02 per share, plus $1.36 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In 2024, we executed more than $560 million in acquisitions with minimal reliance on capital markets and ended the year with a zero balance on our revolving credit facility. With the full $1.2 billion available on our line of credit and approximately $200 million in free cash flow, we are in a strong position to drive property acquisitions and capitalize on relationship opportunities in 2025."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned 3,568 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 11, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by Nareit, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, executive retirement costs, or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDA") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by Nareit, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenues:














Rental income


$

218,348



$

215,178



$

867,468



$

826,090



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



134




1,053




1,798




2,021






218,482




216,231




869,266




828,111



Operating expenses:














General and administrative



8,705




10,530




44,287




43,746



Real estate



11,142




8,237




32,317




28,378



Depreciation and amortization



63,194




60,079




249,681




238,625



Leasing transaction costs



24




76




99




299



Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,724




2,315




6,632




5,990



Executive retirement costs



42




2,569




668




3,454






86,831




83,806




333,684




320,492



Gain on disposition of real estate



12,083




7,263




42,290




47,485



Earnings from operations



143,734




139,688




577,872




555,104

















Other expenses (revenues):














Interest and other income



(1,040)




(383)




(2,980)




(1,134)



Interest expense



46,880




43,389




184,017




163,898






45,840




43,006




181,037




162,764

















Net earnings


$

97,894



$

96,682



$

396,835



$

392,340

















Weighted average shares outstanding:














Basic



186,449,345




181,425,202




183,688,562




181,200,040



Diluted



186,833,150




181,932,133




184,043,841




181,689,723

















Net earnings per share:














Basic


$

0.52



$

0.53



$

2.16



$

2.16



Diluted


$

0.52



$

0.53


(1)

$

2.15



$

2.16


(1)



(1)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per common share would have been $0.50 and $2.13 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:














Net earnings


$

97,894



$

96,682



$

396,835



$

392,340



Real estate depreciation and amortization



63,154




59,978




249,324




238,229



Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,083)




(7,263)




(42,290)




(47,485)



Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



3,724




2,315




6,632




5,990



Total FFO adjustments



54,795




55,030




213,666




196,734



FFO


$

152,689



$

151,712



$

610,501



$

589,074

















FFO per share:














Basic


$

0.82



$

0.84



$

3.32



$

3.25



Diluted


$

0.82



$

0.83


(1)

$

3.32



$

3.24


(1)















Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:














Net earnings


$

97,894



$

96,682



$

396,835



$

392,340



Total FFO adjustments



54,795




55,030




213,666




196,734



FFO



152,689




151,712




610,501




589,074

















Executive retirement costs



42




2,569




668




3,454



Total Core FFO adjustments



42




2,569




668




3,454



Core FFO


$

152,731



$

154,281



$

611,169



$

592,528

















Core FFO per share:














Basic


$

0.82



$

0.85



$

3.33



$

3.27



Diluted


$

0.82



$

0.85


(1)

$

3.32



$

3.26


(1)



(1)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, FFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") Reconciliation:














Net earnings


$

97,894



$

96,682



$

396,835



$

392,340



Total FFO adjustments



54,795




55,030




213,666




196,734



Total Core FFO adjustments



42




2,569




668




3,454



Core FFO



152,731




154,281




611,169




592,528

















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(302)




(5,957)




(294)




(7,453)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



58




75




222




319



Below-market rent amortization



(144)




(82)




(495)




(431)



Stock based compensation expense



2,775




2,592




11,816




10,846



Capitalized interest expense



(1,061)




(1,912)




(5,805)




(4,286)



Total AFFO adjustments



1,326




(5,284)




5,444




(1,005)



AFFO


$

154,057



$

148,997



$

616,613



$

591,523

















AFFO per share:














Basic


$

0.83



$

0.82



$

3.36



$

3.26



Diluted


$

0.82



$

0.82



$

3.35



$

3.26

















Other Information:














Rental income from operating leases(1)


$

212,565



$

209,037



$

846,653



$

805,136



Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

115



$

133



$

468



$

560



Percentage rent(1)


$

189



$

241



$

1,536



$

1,631

















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

5,479



$

5,767



$

18,811



$

18,763



Real estate expenses



(11,142)




(8,237)




(32,317)




(28,378)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(5,663)



$

(2,470)



$

(13,506)



$

(9,615)

















Amortization of debt costs


$

1,455



$

1,295



$

5,993



$

4,943



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
maturities)


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

173


(2)

Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

43



$

105



$

370



$

409





(1)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $218,348 and $215,178, respectively, and $867,468 and $826,090, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2025 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2025 Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real
estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs


$1.97 - $2.02 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.36 per share

Core FFO per share


$3.33 - $3.38 per share

AFFO per share


$3.39 - $3.44 per share

General and administrative expenses


$47 - $48 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$15 - $16 Million

Acquisition volume


$500 - $600 Million

Disposition volume


$80 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)






December 31,
2024



December 31,
2023


Assets:







Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

8,746,168



$

8,535,851


Cash and cash equivalents



8,731




1,189


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



331




3,966


Receivables, net of allowance of $617 and $669, respectively



2,975




3,649


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,156 and $4,168, respectively



34,005




34,611


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $27,002 and $23,952, respectively



8,958




3,243


Other assets



71,560




79,459


Total assets


$

8,872,728



$

8,661,968









Liabilities:







Line of credit payable


$

-



$

132,000


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,373,803




4,228,544


Accrued interest payable



29,699




34,374


Other liabilities



106,951




109,593


Total liabilities



4,510,453




4,504,511









Total equity



4,362,275




4,157,457









Total liabilities and equity


$

8,872,728



$

8,661,968









Common shares outstanding



187,540,929




182,474,770









Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



36,557,000




35,966,000


NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity
Date

Line of credit payable


$

-



$

-



SOFR +
87.5bps




-



April 2028
















Unsecured notes payable:
















2025



400,000




399,900




4.000

%



4.029

%


November 2025


2026



350,000




349,128




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026


2027



400,000




399,490




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027


2028



400,000




398,778




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028


2030



400,000




399,286




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030


2033



500,000




489,579




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033


2034



500,000




494,112




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034


2048



300,000




296,219




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048


2050



300,000




294,561




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050


2051



450,000




442,228




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051


2052



450,000




440,282




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,450,000




4,403,563

























Total unsecured debt(1)


$

4,450,000



$

4,403,563

























Debt costs





$

(43,820)










Accumulated amortization




14,060










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(29,760)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



$

4,373,803












(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 12.1 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary - Continued
As of December 31, 2024
(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2024, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants


Required


December 31, 2024

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:





Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60


0.37

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50


4.28

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67


2.70

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75


4.23

Unsecured Notes:





Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


40.0 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.50


4.2

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


250 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of December 31, 2024


Top 20 Lines of Trade






As of December 31,



Lines of Trade


2024(1)


2023(2)

1.


Convenience stores


17.0 %


16.4 %

2.


Automotive service


16.9 %


15.6 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


8.4 %


8.5 %

4.


Restaurants - full service


7.8 %


8.7 %

5.


Family entertainment centers


7.2 %


6.4 %

6.


Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories


5.1 %


4.6 %

7.


Theaters


4.0 %


4.1 %

8.


Health and fitness


3.9 %


4.5 %

9.


Equipment rental


3.2 %


3.0 %

10.


Wholesale clubs


2.4 %


2.5 %

11.


Automotive parts


2.4 %


2.5 %

12.


Drug stores


2.2 %


2.4 %

13.


Home improvement


2.1 %


2.2 %

14.


Medical service providers


1.7 %


1.7 %

15.


General merchandise


1.4 %


1.4 %

16.


Furniture


1.3 %


2.0 %

17.


Pet supplies and services


1.3 %


1.1 %

18.


Consumer electronics


1.3 %


1.4 %

19.


Travel plazas


1.2 %


1.3 %

20.


Home furnishings


1.1 %


1.3 %



Other


8.1 %


8.4 %



Total


100.0 %


100.0 %

Top 10 States




State


% of Total(1)




State


% of Total(1)

1.


Texas


18.8 %


6.


Tennessee


3.8 %

2.


Florida


8.7 %


7.


North Carolina


3.7 %

3.


Illinois


5.1 %


8.


Indiana


3.6 %

4.


Georgia


4.5 %


9.


Arizona


3.2 %

5.


Ohio


4.2 %


10.


Virginia


3.2 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.



(1)

$860,562,000 as of December 31, 2024.


(2)

$818,749,000 as of December 31, 2023.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of December 31, 2024


Top 20 Tenants




Tenant


# of
Properties


% of
Total(1)

1.


7-Eleven


146


4.5 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


121


4.1 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


34


3.8 %

4.


Camping World


48


3.8 %

5.


GPM Investments (convenience stores)


148


2.8 %

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)


204


2.7 %

7.


AMC Theatres


20


2.6 %

8.


LA Fitness


26


2.5 %

9.


BJ's Wholesale Club


13


2.4 %

10.


Mavis Tire Express Services


140


2.2 %

11.


Couche Tard (Pantry)


91


2.2 %

12.


Kent Distributors (convenience stores)


38


2.1 %

13.


Chuck E. Cheese


53


1.8 %

14.


Walgreens


49


1.8 %

15.


Sunoco


53


1.8 %

16.


Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)


62


1.7 %

17.


United Rentals


49


1.6 %

18.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


35


1.3 %

19.


Super Star Car Wash


33


1.3 %

20.


Lifetime Fitness


3


1.3 %

Lease Expirations(2)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area (3)




% of
Total(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area (3)

2025


3.2 %


132


874,000


2031


7.0 %


184


2,655,000

2026


4.2 %


204


1,981,000


2032


5.1 %


183


1,804,000

2027


7.6 %


231


3,401,000


2033


4.6 %


134


1,398,000

2028


5.8 %


255


2,306,000


2034


5.8 %


182


2,398,000

2029


4.6 %


143


2,083,000


Thereafter


47.7 %


1,711


14,840,000

2030


4.4 %


154


2,086,000











(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $860,562,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2024.

(2)

As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years.

(3)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.