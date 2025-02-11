NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE: CURB) (the "Company" or "Curbline"), an owner of convenience centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

" Curbline Properties had a very strong start on all fronts in its inaugural quarter as an independent publicly traded company as we look to scale the first public real estate company focused exclusively on convenience properties located on the curbline in the wealthiest submarkets in the United States," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. " The Company is uniquely positioned in the public real estate sector with a differentiated investment focus and a net cash position at year end. In the fourth quarter, Curbline closed on the acquisition of 20 convenience shopping centers for $206.1 million along with a $500 million credit facility providing additional liquidity and investment capacity. Lastly, demand and interest for available space remains elevated highlighting the depth of leasing prospects for the Company's largely homogenous unit sizes."

Results for the Fourth Quarter

On October 1, 2024, Curbline completed the previously announced spin-off from SITE Centers Corp. ("SITE Centers") pursuant to which SITE Centers contributed 79 convenience properties to the Company. SITE Centers shareholders received two shares of Curbline common stock for every one common share of SITE Centers held at the close of business on the record date of September 23, 2024. The timing of the spin-off may impact comparability between the fourth quarter and prior periods, as the results prior to the spin-off do not represent the historical results of a legal entity, but rather a combination of entities under common control that have been "carved-out" of SITE Centers' consolidated financial statements and presented on a combined basis.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to Curbline was $11.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The increase year-over-year primarily was due to an increase in net operating income from acquisitions and an increase in interest income, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Fourth quarter operating funds from operations attributable to Curbline ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $23.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $17.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The increase year-over-year primarily was due to an increase in net operating income from acquisitions and an increase in interest income, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Significant Fourth Quarter Activity and Recent Activity

Acquired 20 convenience shopping centers during the fourth quarter for an aggregate price of $206.1 million.

In October 2024, the Company closed on a $500 million credit facility which includes a revolving credit facility in the amount of $400.0 million and an unsecured, delayed draw term loan facility in the amount of $100.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, there was no balance on the revolving credit facility and the term loan was undrawn.

In October 2024, the Company entered into a forward interest rate swap agreement to fix the variable-rate component of the Company's $100.0 million Term Loan Facility. The all-in rate of the Term Loan Facility will be fixed at 5.078% based on the loan's current applicable spread.

Acquired two convenience shopping centers during the first quarter to date for an aggregate price of $7.7 million.

Key Quarterly and Annual Operating Results

Reported an increase of 5.8% in same-property net operating income ("SPNOI") for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 30.5% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 10.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and cash new leasing spreads of 15.0% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 9.5%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 54.0% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 21.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 36.9% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 16.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Reported a leased rate of 95.5% at December 31, 2024 compared to 95.4% at September 30, 2024 and 96.7% at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to the impact of acquisitions.

As of December 31, 2024, the Signed Not Opened ("SNO") spread was 160 basis points, representing $4.6 million of annualized base rent.

2025 Guidance

The Company estimates net income attributable to Curbline for 2025 to be from $0.48 to $0.56 per diluted share and Operating FFO to be from $0.97 to $1.01 per diluted share. The Company does not include a projection of gains or losses on asset sales, transaction costs or debt extinguishment costs in guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Curbline to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2025E Per Share - Diluted Net income attributable to Curbline $0.48 - $0.56 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.49 - 0.45 FFO (NAREIT) and Operating FFO $0.97 - $1.01

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. The Company believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT, more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company, and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income attributable to Curbline (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP")), adjusted to exclude (i) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property, which are presented net of taxes, (ii) impairment charges on real estate property, (iii) gains and losses from changes in control and (iv) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles and income (loss) from non-controlling interests. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains/losses. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains/losses to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same-property basis or "SPNOI." The Company defines SPNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, and fair market value of leases. SPNOI only includes assets owned for the entirety of both comparable periods. SPNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SPNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SPNOI provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SPNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation excludes first generation units and spaces vacant at the time of acquisition and includes all leases for spaces vacant greater than twelve months along with split and combination deals.

Curbline Properties Corp. Income Statement in thousands, except per share 4Q24 4Q23 12M24 12M23 Revenues: Rental income (1) $34,642 $25,307 $120,028 $93,004 Other property revenues 282 163 853 656 34,924 25,470 120,881 93,660 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 4,628 3,113 14,159 10,653 Real estate taxes 4,137 2,443 13,444 11,261 8,765 5,556 27,603 21,914 Net operating income 26,159 19,914 93,278 71,746 Other income (expense): Interest expense (485) (354) (901) (1,520) Interest income 7,810 0 7,810 0 Depreciation and amortization (12,192) (8,810) (41,911) (31,993) General and administrative (2) (10,134) (1,801) (17,439) (5,215) Other income (expense), net (3) 318 (1,323) (30,560) (2,376) Gain on disposition of real estate 0 0 0 371 Income before taxes 11,476 7,626 10,277 31,013 Tax expense (4) 0 (4) 0 Net income 11,472 7,626 10,273 31,013 Non-controlling interests (11) 0 (11) 0 Net income attributable to Curbline 11,461 7,626 10,262 31,013 Weighted average shares - Basic - EPS 104,860 104,860 104,860 104,860 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 355 0 355 0 Weighted average shares - Diluted - EPS 105,215 104,860 105,215 104,860 Earnings per share of common stock - Basic $0.11 $0.07 $0.10 $0.30 Earnings per share of common stock - Diluted $0.11 $0.07 $0.09 $0.30 Note: Amounts prior to October 1, 2024 have been carved out of SITE Centers' consolidated financial statements which may impact the comparability between the fourth quarter and prior periods. (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $21,189 $15,591 $72,804 $57,498 Ground lease minimum rents 2,858 2,541 10,819 9,918 Straight-line rent, net 753 361 1,979 1,553 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 700 443 2,710 1,505 Percentage and overage rent 424 407 854 880 Recoveries 8,132 5,838 26,539 21,602 Uncollectible revenue 33 (13) (479) (407) Ancillary and other rental income 234 139 635 412 Lease termination fees 319 0 4,167 43 (2) SITE SSA gross up ($499) 0 ($499) 0 (3) Other income (expense), net: Transaction costs ($181) ($1,297) ($30,849) ($2,334) Debt extinguishment costs 0 (26) (182) (26) SITE SSA gross up 499 0 499 0 Other 0 0 (28) (16)

Curbline Properties Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 4Q24 4Q23 12M24 12M23 Net income attributable to Curbline $11,461 $7,626 $10,262 $31,013 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 12,192 8,810 41,911 31,993 Income from non-controlling interest (11) 0 (11) 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 0 0 0 (371) FFO attributable to Curbline $23,642 $16,436 $52,162 $62,635 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other 181 1,443 31,335 2,864 Total non-operating items, net 181 1,443 31,335 2,864 Operating FFO attributable to Curbline $23,823 $17,879 $83,497 $65,499 Weighted average shares & units - Basic: FFO & OFFO 104,860 104,860 104,860 104,860 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 355 0 355 0 Weighted average shares & units - Diluted: FFO & OFFO 105,215 104,860 105,215 104,860 FFO per share - Basic $0.23 $0.16 $0.50 $0.60 FFO per share - Diluted $0.22 $0.16 $0.50 $0.60 Operating FFO per share - Basic $0.23 $0.17 $0.80 $0.62 Operating FFO per share - Diluted $0.23 $0.17 $0.79 $0.62 Capital expenditures: Maintenance capital expenditures 238 Tenant allowances and landlord work, net 944 Leasing commissions, net 254 Certain non-cash items: Straight-line rent 753 Amortization of below-market rent/(above), net 700 Amortization of below-market ground lease (lessee) (17) Loan cost amortization (253) Stock compensation expense (3,825)

Curbline Properties Corp. Balance Sheet $ in thousands At Period End 4Q24 4Q23 Assets: Land $490,563 $316,212 Buildings 841,912 622,414 Fixtures and tenant improvements 80,636 58,676 1,413,111 997,302 Depreciation (165,350) (136,168) 1,247,761 861,134 Construction in progress and land 14,456 13,504 Real estate, net 1,262,217 874,638 Cash 626,409 566 Restricted cash 0 155 Receivables and straight-line rents (1) 15,887 11,528 Amounts receivable from SITE Centers 33,762 0 Intangible assets, net (2) 82,670 34,330 Other assets, net 12,153 415 Total Assets 2,033,098 921,632 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 0 0 Secured debt 0 25,758 0 25,758 Dividends payable 26,674 0 Other liabilities (3) 63,867 33,236 Total Liabilities 90,541 58,994 Common stock 1,050 0 Paid-in capital 1,954,548 0 Distributions in excess of net income (15,021) 0 Net parent investment 0 862,638 Accumulated comprehensive income 1,207 0 Non-controlling interest 773 0 Total Equity 1,942,557 862,638 Total Liabilities and Equity $2,033,098 $921,632 (1) Straight-line rents (including fixed CAM), net $9,949 $8,044 (2) Below-market leases (as lessee) 14,858 0 (3) Below-market leases, net 40,149 21,243

Curbline Properties Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Curbline to Same-Property NOI $ in thousands 4Q24 4Q23 12M24 12M23 GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to Curbline $11,461 $7,626 $10,262 $31,013 Interest expense 485 354 901 1,520 Interest income (7,810) 0 (7,810) 0 Depreciation and amortization 12,192 8,810 41,911 31,993 General and administrative 10,134 1,801 17,439 5,215 Other expense (income), net (318) 1,323 30,560 2,376 Gain on disposition of real estate 0 0 0 (371) Tax expense 4 0 4 0 Non-controlling interests 11 0 11 0 Total Curbline NOI 26,159 19,914 93,278 71,746 Less: Non-Same Property NOI (8,575) (2,845) (24,845) (7,040) Total Same-Property NOI $17,584 $17,069 $68,433 $64,706 Total Curbline NOI % Change 31.4% 30.0% Same-Property NOI % Change 3.0% 5.8%

