GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report a strong quarter, delivering revenue growth and continued momentum across key segments. Our revenue for the quarter reached INR 2,350.7 million (USD 27.5 million), marking year-over-year increase of 111.4%.

"Adjusted Air Ticketing Margins saw a 23.0% decline, primarily attributable to reduced volumes in the B2C segment as we strategically adjusted discounts to address supplier-induced intensified price competition. Our corporate travel business continued to be a key growth driver. Notably, Adjusted Hotels & Packages margin saw a strong 65.8% year-over-year increase, primarily fueled by the expansion of our MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) business.

"Our profit was INR 39.8 million (USD 0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 versus a loss of INR 39.5 million (USD 0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA surged 173.0% year-over-year to INR 121.5 million (USD 1.4 million), reflecting our disciplined focus on profitable growth and cost optimization.

"Our ongoing emphasis on operational efficiency has yielded tangible results, including improved cost rationalization, supply-side synergies, and enhanced margin sustainability. The strategic pivot toward higher-margin segments like Hotels & Packages and MICE has effectively mitigated the impact of B2C air margin pressures, reinforcing our balanced revenue mix. Furthermore, our success in onboarding 50 new corporate clients-a quarterly record-has added an annual billing potential of INR 2,804 million (USD 32.2 million), strengthening our leadership in the corporate travel domain.

"Following our successful acquisition of Globe All India Services Limited (GAISL) on September 11, 2024, for INR 1,280.0 million (USD 15.3 million) in cash, integration efforts are progressing ahead of schedule. We are already seeing early synergies, particularly in supplier consolidation, operational streamlining, and technology adoption. By leveraging Yatra's tech platform within GAISL's customer base, we expect to unlock further efficiencies, drive incremental revenue, and enhance our long-term competitive positioning.

"The Company continues to work with its counsels in the relevant jurisdictions to simplify its legal and corporate structure which is expected to streamline administrative overheads and facilitate growth for the Company. These initiatives, combined with disciplined execution and a scalable cost structure, are expected to support sustained margin expansion and operational excellence.

"Looking ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities before us. With record corporate client acquisitions, continued expansion in MICE, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, we are confident in our ability to reinforce our market leadership and drive sustainable value for all stakeholders." - Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO.

Financial and operating highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue of INR 2,350.7 million (USD 27.5 million), representing an increase of 111.4% year-over-year basis ("YoY").

of INR 2,350.7 million (USD 27.5 million), representing an increase of 111.4% year-over-year basis ("YoY"). Adjusted Margin (1) from Air Ticketing of INR 857.6 million (USD 10.0 million), representing a decrease of 23.0% YoY.

of INR 857.6 million (USD 10.0 million), representing a decrease of 23.0% YoY. Adjusted Margin (1) from Hotels and Packages of INR 438.0 million (USD 5.1 million), representing an increase of 65.8% YoY.

of INR 438.0 million (USD 5.1 million), representing an increase of 65.8% YoY. Total Gross Bookings (Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages and Other Services) (3) of INR 17,997.1 million (USD 210.4 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% YoY.

of INR 17,997.1 million (USD 210.4 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% YoY. Profit for the period was INR 39.8 million (USD 0.5 million) versus a loss of INR 39.5 million (USD 0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting positive swing of INR 79.3 million (USD 0.9 million) YoY.

was INR 39.8 million (USD 0.5 million) versus a loss of INR 39.5 million (USD 0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting positive swing of INR 79.3 million (USD 0.9 million) YoY. Result from operations were a profit of INR 14.8 million (USD 0.2 million) versus a loss of INR 58.2 million (USD 0.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting positive swing of INR 73.0 million (USD 0.9 million) YoY.

were a profit of INR 14.8 million (USD 0.2 million) versus a loss of INR 58.2 million (USD 0.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting positive swing of INR 73.0 million (USD 0.9 million) YoY. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was INR 121.5 million (USD 1.4 million) reflecting an increase by 173.0% YOY.

Three months ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 YoY Change Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands except percentages) INR INR USD % Financial Summary as per IFRS Revenue 1,112,047 2,350,740 27,478 111.4 % Results from operations (58,213 ) 14,799 172 125.4 % Profit/(Loss) for the period (39,457 ) 39,769 463 200.8 % Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures Adjusted Margin (1) Adjusted Margin - Air Ticketing 1,114,395 857,599 10,025 (23.0 )% Adjusted Margin - Hotels and Packages 264,129 438,035 5,120 65.8 % Adjusted Margin - Other Services 69,938 72,843 851 4.2 % Others (Including Other Income) 180,593 185,956 2,174 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 44,493 121,458 1,420 173.0 % Operating Metrics Gross Bookings (3) 18,631,771 17,997,061 210,369 (3.4 )% Air Ticketing 16,096,263 13,828,120 161,638 (14.1 )% Hotels and Packages 1,992,602 3,603,122 42,117 80.8 % Other Services (6) 542,906 565,819 6,614 4.2 % Adjusted Margin% (4) Air Ticketing 6.9 % 6.2 % Hotels and Packages 13.3 % 12.2 % Other Services 12.9 % 12.9 % Quantitative details (5) Air Passengers Booked 1,659 1,314 (20.8 )% Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 362 418 15.5 % Packages Passengers Travelled 7 18 162.9 %

Note:

(1) As certain parts of our revenue are recognized on a "net" basis and other parts of our revenue are recognized on a "gross" basis, we evaluate our financial performance based on Adjusted Margin, which is a non-IFRS measure. (2) See the section below titled "Certain Non-IFRS Measures." (3) Gross Bookings represent the total amount paid by our customers for travel services, freight services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are net of cancellation and refunds. (4) Adjusted Margin % is defined as Adjusted Margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings. (5) Quantitative details are considered on a gross basis. (6) Other Services primarily consists of freight business, IT services, bus, rail and cab and others services.

As of December 31, 2024, 61,922,426 ordinary shares (on an as-converted basis), par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") were issued and outstanding.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its unaudited results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 beginning at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (or 7:00 PM India Standard Time) on February 11, 2025. Dial in details for the conference call is as follows: US/International dial-in number: +1 404 975 4839. Confirmation Code: 492901 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code). The conference call will also be available via webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/813192329.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" similar expressions and the negative forms of such expressions. Such statements include, among other things, statements regarding the long-term growth trajectory for the Indian travel market, statements concerning management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans; the anticipated benefits of the Indian IPO; the degree to which and how we will utilize debt facilities or the proceeds from the Indian IPO and the results we anticipate from how such funds are utilized; expected buyback activity with respect to our share repurchase program; and our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of increasing competition in the Indian travel industry and our expectations regarding the development of our industry and the competitive environment in which we operate; the slowdown in Indian economic growth and travel industry in particular, including disruptions caused by safety concerns, terrorist attacks, regional conflicts (including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the evolving events in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East), pandemics and natural calamities, our ability to successfully negotiate our contracts with airline suppliers and global distribution system service providers and mitigate any negative impacts on our Revenue that result from reduced commissions, incentive payments and fees we receive; the risk that airline suppliers (including our GDS service providers) may reduce or eliminate the commission and other fees they pay to us for the sale of air tickets; our ability to pursue strategic partnerships and the risks associated with our business partners; the potential impact of recent developments in the Indian travel industry on our profitability and financial condition; political and economic stability in and around India and other key travel destinations; our ability to maintain and increase our brand awareness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any past or future acquisitions; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualified employees, and our ability to successfully implement any new business initiatives. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. SEC. All information provided in this earnings release is provided as of the date of issuance of this earnings release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ir@yatra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211678929/en/